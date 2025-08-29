SIDBI Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Grade A & B Hall Ticket at sidbi.in for Sept 6 Exam

SIDBI Admit Card 2025: The Small Industries Development of India (SIDBI) released SIDBI Admit Card 2025 for Officers in Grade 'A' and Grade 'B'- General and Specialist Stream in its official website, sidbi.in, on August 29, 2025. The SIDBI Assistant Manager exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.

Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download their SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 by logging in with their registration number and password. The Admit card contain details such as the candidate's name, registration number, shift timings, examination centre details, etc.

SIDBI Admit Card 2025 OUT

The SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025 is now out and candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, sidbi.in. The SIDBI Grade A and B exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025. Candidates can download their SIDBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 using their registration number and password till September 6, 2025.