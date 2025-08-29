SIDBI Admit Card 2025 OUT: Download Grade A & B Hall Ticket at sidbi.in for Sept 6 Exam

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
By Mohd Salman
Aug 29, 2025, 14:37 IST

The SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025 was released on August 29, 2025, at sidbi.in. Candidates carry the admit ticket along with a valid photo ID to the SIDBI Grade A and B exam scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025. It contains important details such as exam venue, timing, and candidate information.

SIDBI Admit Card 2025: The Small Industries Development of India (SIDBI) released SIDBI Admit Card 2025 for Officers in Grade 'A' and Grade 'B'- General and Specialist Stream in its official website, sidbi.in, on August 29, 2025. The SIDBI Assistant Manager exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025. The admit card is an official document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination centre along with the valid photo ID.
Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download their SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 by logging in with their registration number and password. The Admit card contain details such as the candidate's name, registration number, shift timings, examination centre details, etc.

SIDBI Admit Card 2025 OUT

The SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025 is now out and candidates can download their hall ticket from the official website, sidbi.in. The SIDBI Grade A and B exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 6, 2025. Candidates can download their SIDBI Grade A and B Admit Card 2025 using their registration number and password till September 6, 2025.

SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025: Link Active

The SIDBI Admit Card 2025 link has been activated at sidbi.in, from August 29, 2025 . Before downloading the admit card, candidates must verify all details, such as the candidate's name, photograph, exam date, time, and the exact examination centre address. Click on the direct link below to download the SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025.

SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025

PDF Download

SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025: Overview

The SIDBI Generalist and Specialist Admit Card is out at sidbi.in; candidates can download their call letter till September 6, 2025 using registration number and password. Check the table below for the SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025.

Particulars

Details

Conducting Body

Small Industries Development of India (SIDBI)

Post

Officers in Grade 'A' and Grade 'B'- General and Specialist Stream

Vacancies

76

Admit Card Release Date

August 29, 2025

Exam Date

September 6, 2025

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, and Interview

Official Website

sidbi.in

How to download the SIDBI Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can download the SIDBI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website

  • Visit the official website, sidbi.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link “SIDBI invites Applications for Recruitment of Officers in Grade ‘A’ and Grade ‘B’ – General and Specialist Stream - 2025”
  • Now click on SIDBI Grade Assistant Manager Admit Card 2025 Link
  • Enter your details, such as registration number and password.
  • The SIDBI Grade A Admit Card 2025 will be displayed on screen.
  • Verify the details mentioned on it
  • Download and Print the admit card for future reference

