MAH BEd CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at bedcap25.mahacet.org; Direct link to check here

MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Bachelors of Education (BEd.) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, August 29, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at bedcap25.mahacet.org.

The last date to report to the allotted college is September 2, 2025 to get your documents verified. The seats are allotted on the basis of the preferences fed by the candidate during web counseling, marks and merit, seat availability across colleges, and quota availability.

How to Check MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List status online: