MAH BEd CET CAP Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today at bedcap25.mahacet.org; Direct link to check here

Aug 29, 2025, 14:25 IST

MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra BEd CAP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result will be released today, August 29, 2025, at 5 PM at bedcap25.mahacet.org. Seat allotment is formulated based on candidate preferences, marks, merit, and seat/quota availability.

MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra will release the Maharashtra Bachelors of Education (BEd.) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result today, August 29, 2025 at 5 PM. Candidates will need to visit the official website to check their status at bedcap25.mahacet.org

The last date to report to the allotted college is September 2, 2025 to get your documents verified. The seats are allotted on the basis of the preferences fed by the candidate during web counseling, marks and merit, seat availability across colleges, and quota availability.

How to Check MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List status online:

  1. Visit the official website at bedcap25.mahacet.org
  2. On the homepage, under the ‘Notifications’ tab, click on ‘BED Merit List Round II’ link
  3. The BEd CET CAP 2025 Round 2 Seat Allotment List will appear
  4. Check your status and download for future use

MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025 Admission Process

The entire MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025 Admission Process will follow the mentioned steps to ensure efficiency: 

  • Check your allotment status 
  • Visit your allotted college from August 30 to September 2, 2025
  • Carry and get your official and academic documents verified 
  • Pay the fee to secure your seat
  • Check your status online when the colleges release the list of admitted candidates on their portals

MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025 Important Dates

It is advised that the students adhere to the deadlines set by the cell for the entire admission process. Candidates can check the important dates related to MAH BEd CET CAP Counselling 2025 Round 2 here:

Event

Date and Time

Round 2 seat matrix release date

August 26, 2025

Seat allotment release date

August 29, 2025 by 5 PM

College Reporting dates 

August 30 - September 2, 2025 

Data uploaded by colleges

September 3, 2025

In case a student is facing any issues or discrepancies during the entire admission process, they can reach out to the board authorities at 9175176036 from 9 AM to 6 PM.

