Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025: MHT CET Released Round 1 Counselling Result at bba2025.mahacet.org.in

Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List. Candidates are required to submit their choices online on the official website the soonest at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.

The last date to submit the choices is August 31, 2025 while the provisional Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on September 2, 2025. For All-India categories, a total of 22,023 candidates have qualified for the counselling process, whereas for Maharashtra candidates, the final merit list includes 20,525 candidates.

Maharashtra BBA CAP 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important points for Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 here: