Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025: MHT CET Released Round 1 Counselling Result at bba2025.mahacet.org.in

Aug 29, 2025, 13:15 IST

Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET) has released the final merit list for the Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1. Candidates must submit their choices online at bba2025.mahacet.org.in by August 31, 2025.

Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Counselling Result released.
Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List. Candidates are required to submit their choices online on the official website the soonest at bba2025.mahacet.org.in

The last date to submit the choices is August 31, 2025 while the provisional Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on September 2, 2025. For All-India categories, a total of 22,023 candidates have qualified for the counselling process, whereas for Maharashtra candidates, the final merit list includes 20,525 candidates.

Maharashtra BBA CAP 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points for Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1

Board name 

State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

bba2025.mahacet.org.in

Stream 

Management 

State 

Maharashtra 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Programme 

Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)

Admission format 

Centralized Admission Process (CAP)

Choice filling last date 

August 31, 2025

Important Details in Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List

The following details must be mentioned in the Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List while downloading from the official website:

  • Application ID
  • Candidate name
  • Gender 
  • Home university
  • Category 
  • Merit rank
  • Exam score 
  • Exam percentile
  • SSC marks 
  • HSC marks
  • Subject-wise percentages

Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Dates 

Candidates will need to stick to the deadlines laid down by the board in order to secure their seat in admission counselling: 

Event 

Date(s) 

Choice filling last date 

August 31, 2025

Provisional seat allotment list release date 

September 2, 2025

Seat acceptance last date 

September 6, 2025

Seat acceptance, verification, college reporting dates 

September 3 - 6, 2025

Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1: Important Points to Know

  • Candidates who are allotted their first preference will get their seats auto-frozen. They must proceed with paying the online seat acceptance fee to proceed with the admission. 
  • Other candidates will need to either freeze by paying the fee or float and wait for better options in later rounds. 
  • Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges for verification and submit the required documents from September 3 to 6, 2025. 
  • Colleges will verify students and update the admission status online, publishing a system-generated confirmation and fee receipt.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi.

    ... Read More

