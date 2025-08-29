Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025: MHT CET Released Round 1 Counselling Result at bba2025.mahacet.org.in

Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025: The State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra has released the Maharashtra Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Centralized Admission Process (CAP) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List. Candidates are required to submit their choices online on the official website the soonest at bba2025.mahacet.org.in.
The last date to submit the choices is August 31, 2025 while the provisional Maharashtra BBA CAP Round 1 Seat Allotment Result will be released on September 2, 2025. For All-India categories, a total of 22,023 candidates have qualified for the counselling process, whereas for Maharashtra candidates, the final merit list includes 20,525 candidates.
Maharashtra BBA CAP 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important points for Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1
|
Board name
|
State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET), Maharashtra
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
bba2025.mahacet.org.in
|
Stream
|
Management
|
State
|
Maharashtra
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Programme
|
Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA)
|
Admission format
|
Centralized Admission Process (CAP)
|
Choice filling last date
|
August 31, 2025
Important Details in Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List
The following details must be mentioned in the Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Merit List while downloading from the official website:
- Application ID
- Candidate name
- Gender
- Home university
- Category
- Merit rank
- Exam score
- Exam percentile
- SSC marks
- HSC marks
- Subject-wise percentages
Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1 Important Dates
Candidates will need to stick to the deadlines laid down by the board in order to secure their seat in admission counselling:
|
Event
|
Date(s)
|
Choice filling last date
|
August 31, 2025
|
Provisional seat allotment list release date
|
September 2, 2025
|
Seat acceptance last date
|
September 6, 2025
|
Seat acceptance, verification, college reporting dates
|
September 3 - 6, 2025
Maharashtra BBA CAP Counselling 2025 Round 1: Important Points to Know
- Candidates who are allotted their first preference will get their seats auto-frozen. They must proceed with paying the online seat acceptance fee to proceed with the admission.
- Other candidates will need to either freeze by paying the fee or float and wait for better options in later rounds.
- Selected candidates must report to their allotted colleges for verification and submit the required documents from September 3 to 6, 2025.
- Colleges will verify students and update the admission status online, publishing a system-generated confirmation and fee receipt.
