25 Basic French Words Every Student Should Know

25 Basic French Words For Every Student: This article helps students to know about 25 basic French words that they must know. These French words will help the students to learn a new language at the initial level. In this article, we are providing the French words with their English meaning. With regular practice, learning the language can be fun.
Why is it important To Learn Basic French Words?
It is important to learn basic French words to:
-
Understand common greetings and phrases
-
Students can also improve their vocabulary
-
Communication becomes easier while learning these words
-
With this, students can also develop an interest in a new language
25 Basic French Words with English Meaning
Students can check the basic French words in the table provided below:
|
French Word
|
English Meaning
|
Bonjour
|
Hello / Good morning
|
Salut
|
Hi / Bye
|
Merci
|
Thank you
|
Oui
|
Yes
|
Non
|
No
|
S’il vous plaît
|
Please
|
Excusez-moi
|
Excuse me
|
Au revoir
|
Goodbye
|
Bienvenue
|
Welcome
|
Comment ça va ?
|
How are you?
|
Ça va bien
|
I am fine
|
Amour
|
Love
|
Ami / Amie
|
Friend
|
Maison
|
House
|
École
|
School
|
Livre
|
Book
|
Eau
|
Water
|
Pain
|
Bread
|
Fromage
|
Cheese
|
Chat
|
Cat
|
Chien
|
Dog
|
Jour
|
Day
|
Nuit
|
Night
|
Heure
|
Hour / Time
|
Merci beaucoup
|
Thank you very much
How To Remember French Words Easily?
-
Daily practice helps the students learn easily.
-
Create a flashcard to help you learn the language easily.
-
Write French on one side and english on the other to know the meanings.
-
Watch the videos or poems with French songs to learn the language.
These words can act as a great starter pack for the students who are eager to learn the French language. By practising them regularly, students can easily recognise and use the French language in their everyday life conversations.
