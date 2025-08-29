25 Basic French Words Every Student Should Know

KCET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment Result Today
French Words Every Student Should Know: French is one of the most spoken languages in the world. Learning French can open up many new opportunities that can help you improve your communication skills, reading skills and writing skills as well. 

25 Basic French Words For Every Student: This article helps students to know about 25 basic French words that they must know. These French words will help the students to learn a new language at the initial level. In this article, we are providing the French words with their English meaning. With regular practice, learning the language can be fun. 

Why is it important To Learn Basic French Words?

It is important to learn basic French words to: 

  • Understand common greetings and phrases

  • Students can also improve their vocabulary

  • Communication becomes easier while learning these words

  • With this, students can also develop an interest in a new language

25 Basic French Words with English Meaning
Students can check the basic French words in the table provided below: 

French Word

English Meaning

Bonjour

Hello / Good morning

Salut

Hi / Bye

Merci

Thank you

Oui

Yes

Non

No

S’il vous plaît

Please

Excusez-moi

Excuse me

Au revoir

Goodbye

Bienvenue

Welcome

Comment ça va ?

How are you?

Ça va bien

I am fine

Amour

Love

Ami / Amie

Friend

Maison

House

École

School

Livre

Book

Eau

Water

Pain

Bread

Fromage

Cheese

Chat

Cat

Chien

Dog

Jour

Day

Nuit

Night

Heure

Hour / Time

Merci beaucoup

Thank you very much

How To Remember French Words Easily?

  • Daily practice helps the students learn easily. 

  • Create a flashcard to help you learn the language easily.

  • Write French on one side and english on the other to know the meanings. 

  • Watch the videos or poems with French songs to learn the language. 

These words can act as a great starter pack for the students who are eager to learn the French language. By practising them regularly, students can easily recognise and use the French language in their everyday life conversations. 

