French Grammar Basics: Gender, Articles, and Plurals

French Grammar Basics: Learning French can be an exciting task, but it comes with its own set of rules. Gender, Articles and Plurals are the three important building blocks in the French Language. This article will help you learn about these basics in the simplest way.

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly
Jul 16, 2025

Learn The Basics Of French Grammar: Mastering the basics of French Grammar doesn’t have to be difficult. By understanding the correct use of articles with plurals and gender, students can form French sentences easily. The French language has special spelling rules. In this article, we will simplify these things for the students so that they can learn the language easily without any difficulty. 

What Is GENDER in the French Language?

In French, all nouns have a gender. They are either masculine or feminine. Students can check the table below to easily understand how to identify the gender in the French language: 

Type of Noun

Gender

Example (French)

Meaning (English)

Most nouns ending in -e

Feminine

la table

the table

Most other nouns

Masculine

le livre

the book

Tip: There are exceptions, so it’s good to memorise the gender of a noun when you learn it.

French Artices: Definite and Indefinite 

Articles are used before nouns. In French, they change as per the gender and number of the noun. 

1. Definite Articles (The)

Gender/Number

Article

Example

Meaning

Masculine

le

le stylo

the pen

Feminine

la

la chaise

the chair

Starts with vowel/h (any gender)

l’

l’école

the school

Plural (any gender)

les

les livres

the books

2. Indefinite Articles (A/An, Some)

Gender/Number

Article

Example

Meaning

Masculine

un

un garçon

a boy

Feminine

une

une fille

a girl

Plural (any gender)

des

des amis

some friends

Note: Articles must always match the noun’s gender and number!

How To Use Plurals In French?

Just like in english, you have to add -s to most nouns in French to make them plural. Students can check the table below for better clarity. 

Basic Rules for Forming Plurals

Check here the basic rules for forming plurals in French

Rule

Singular

Plural

Example Meaning

Add -s to regular nouns

le chat

les chats

the cat → the cats

Nouns ending in -eau, -eu, -au → +x

le bateau

les bateaux

the boat → the boats

Nouns ending in -al → change to -aux

l’animal

les animaux

the animal → the animals

Tip: Even though we add ‘s’ or ‘x’, plural words are often not pronounced differently in speech, but they matter in writing!

Examples: Putting All Three Elements Together

French

English

Why

Le chien court.

The dog runs.

‘Le’ for masculine singular noun.

Une pomme rouge.

A red apple.

‘Une’ for feminine singular noun.

Les enfants jouent.

The children play.

‘Les’ for plural.

Des fleurs jolies.

Some pretty flowers.

‘Des’ for plural feminine noun.

Additional Basic French Articles and Determiners

Here are some additional basic French articles and determiners in the table below: 

Type

Singular Masculine

Singular Feminine

Plural (M & F)

Notes / Usage

Definite Articles

le (e.g. le livre)

la (e.g. la table)

les

Plural for both genders

Elided Definite

l’ (e.g. l’homme)

l’ (e.g. l’école)

Used before vowels/mute h

Indefinite

un (e.g. un stylo)

une (e.g. une chaise)

des

“a” or “some”

Negative Indefinite

de (e.g. Je n’ai pas de livre)

de (e.g. Je n’ai pas de chaise)

de

After negation (except être) or before adjective + noun

Partitive

du (e.g. du pain)

de la (e.g. de la confiture)

des (e.g. des fruits)

Means “some” with uncountables

Elided Partitive

de l’ (e.g. de l’eau)

    

Before vowels/mute h

Demonstrative

ce → cet (e.g. cet arbre)

cette (e.g. cette fleur)

ces

“this/that”

Possessive

mon, ton, son

ma, ta, sa (becomes mon/ton/son before vowel)

mes, tes, ses

Agree in gender/number with noun

Contraction with à

au (à + le)

aux (à + les)

“to the”

Contraction with de

du (de + le)

des (de + les)

“of/from the”

Quick French Grammar Quiz: Gender, Articles, and Plurals

Choose the correct option for each question: 

1. Before the word "école" (school), which article will you use?

a) le

b) la

c) l’

d) un

Answer: c) l’

2. Which article will be used for a stylo (pen)?

a) la
b) le
c) une
d) des

Correct Answer: b) le

3. Choose the correct indefinite article for “fille” (girl):

a) un
b) une
c) des
d) la

Correct Answer: b) une

4. Choose the correct option for the plural form of “le livre” (the book)?

a) la livres
b) les livre
c) les livres
d) des livre

Correct Answer: c) les livres

5. Which of the following changes to -aux in the plural form?

a) bateau
b) animal
c) stylo
d) chat

Correct Answer: b) animal → animaux

Akshita Jolly
Akshita Jolly

Content Writer

Akshita Jolly is a multimedia professional specialising in education, entertainment, fashion, health, and lifestyle news. Holding a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, she has contributed to renowned media organisations, including the Press Trust of India. She currently serves as Executive – Editorial at Jagran New Media, where she writes, edits, and manages content for the School and News sections of the Jagran Josh (English) portal. She also creates engaging and informative videos for the Jagran Josh YouTube platform, helping to make educational content more accessible and dynamic. Her work has contributed to reaching over 10 million monthly users, reflecting both the impact and scale of her content. For inquiries, she can be reached at akshitajolly@jagrannewmedia.com.
... Read More

