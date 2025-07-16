French Grammar Basics: Gender, Articles, and Plurals

Learn The Basics Of French Grammar: Mastering the basics of French Grammar doesn’t have to be difficult. By understanding the correct use of articles with plurals and gender, students can form French sentences easily. The French language has special spelling rules. In this article, we will simplify these things for the students so that they can learn the language easily without any difficulty. What Is GENDER in the French Language? In French, all nouns have a gender. They are either masculine or feminine. Students can check the table below to easily understand how to identify the gender in the French language: Type of Noun Gender Example (French) Meaning (English) Most nouns ending in -e Feminine la table the table Most other nouns Masculine le livre the book

Tip: There are exceptions, so it’s good to memorise the gender of a noun when you learn it. French Artices: Definite and Indefinite Articles are used before nouns. In French, they change as per the gender and number of the noun. 1. Definite Articles (The) Gender/Number Article Example Meaning Masculine le le stylo the pen Feminine la la chaise the chair Starts with vowel/h (any gender) l’ l’école the school Plural (any gender) les les livres the books 2. Indefinite Articles (A/An, Some) Gender/Number Article Example Meaning Masculine un un garçon a boy Feminine une une fille a girl Plural (any gender) des des amis some friends Note: Articles must always match the noun’s gender and number! How To Use Plurals In French?

Just like in english, you have to add -s to most nouns in French to make them plural. Students can check the table below for better clarity. Basic Rules for Forming Plurals Check here the basic rules for forming plurals in French Rule Singular Plural Example Meaning Add -s to regular nouns le chat les chats the cat → the cats Nouns ending in -eau, -eu, -au → +x le bateau les bateaux the boat → the boats Nouns ending in -al → change to -aux l’animal les animaux the animal → the animals Tip: Even though we add ‘s’ or ‘x’, plural words are often not pronounced differently in speech, but they matter in writing! Examples: Putting All Three Elements Together French English Why Le chien court. The dog runs. ‘Le’ for masculine singular noun. Une pomme rouge. A red apple. ‘Une’ for feminine singular noun. Les enfants jouent. The children play. ‘Les’ for plural. Des fleurs jolies. Some pretty flowers. ‘Des’ for plural feminine noun.