RRB NTPC 2020 Official Exam & Admit Card Announcement: Railways to Speed up Exam Conducting Process for 1.26 Crore Candidates, RRB ALP/Technician Recruitment Concluded

RRB NTPC 2020 Official Exam & Admit Card Announcement: As per the latest Press Release by Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways to also speed up the process for conduct of examination for Non-Technical Popular Category (NTPC – Graduate & under Graduate level) posts. It also stated that the Indian Railways have concluded Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians recruitment recently.

Let’s look at the details of the Official Press Release of Ministry of Railways for 35208 RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

1. Over 1.26 Crore Candidates Applied for RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts:

In 2019, more than 1.26 crore candidates applied for the RRB NTPC Exam. Railways will conduct the online exam or Computer Based Test (CBT) for for 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) including Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc.

2. COVID-19 Lockdown - Delay in Exam & Appointment of ECA

Examination process preparation was at a advance stage during pre-Covid scenario. However, it was interrupted by outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic. Indian Railways is going to expedite the recruitment process as situation eases out.

Railways have till now not officially announced the exam dates and admit card release dates of RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. However, a Senior Railway Official said that once the Exam conducting Agency (ECA) gets appointed and selection process gets over through tenders and bids only then the recruitment examination for RRB NTPC might be conducted by the end of this year 2020.

3. Challenges faced due to COVID pandemic in Conducting RRB NTPC 2020 Exam

In the present circumstances, new kinds of challenges needs to be surmounted which were previously unexpected due to the COVID pandemic. These challenges are like Candidates may have to wear face masks, which again pose challenges of tackling impersonation; mass gathering at exam centres may occur; sanitation of exam centres after each shift; the number of candidates to be booked in an exam centre may have to be cutdown to enable more social distance between two candidates while enforcing the norms required for fair and smooth conduct of examination of this magnitude.

4. A viable strategy to conduct massive RRB NTPC 2020 Exam for 1.25 crore applicants

Indian Railways is formulating a viable strategy to conduct a massive examination of 1.25 crore applicants and scheduling of all the processes etc while observing all norms in the COVID-19 scenario. Conducting online Exam for more than 1.26 crore candidates across India while keeping the safety of the candidates will be a major challenge for the Indian Railways & Exam Conducting Agency (ECA). Exam Centres and Dates must be allocated keeping in mind COVID-19 Safety guidelines including travelling to exam centres and social distancing during the exam.

5. Mode of Communication for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Updates with Candidates

RRBs follow the practice of direct and instantaneous communication with candidates through regular updates on web-sites and individual SMSs and emails, whenever required. Candidates are appealed to refer to these official communications only and not be misguided by false propaganda and rumors being circulated on social media, many of which are aimed at misleading the genuine candidates and adversely affecting their preparation for examination.

RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians Recruitment Concluded

The Ministry of Railways has successfully concluded, what can be called as one of the world’s largest recruitment exercise, for filling up critical safety and operational posts and has reached its completion stage. Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) invited online applications against Centralized Employment Notification (CEN) No. 01/2018 from 03.02.2018 to 31.03.2018 for a total 64,371 combined vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) & Technicians. A total of 47,45,176 online applications were received.

The scheme of selection consisted of 3 -stages computer based tests followed by medical examination (which is one of the stringent medical examinations considering the level of distant vision/colour vision and alertness required from a Loco Pilot) and document verification of short listed candidates. About 47.45 lakhs candidates registered for these posts.

Below is the official Data Released for RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians recruitment:

RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians recruitment Total Number of Candidates Applicants 47.45 Lakhs Number of posts 64,371 (27,795 ALPs and 64,371 Technicians) Panel Approved 56,378 (26,968 ALPs and 28,410 Technicians) Appointment letters issued 40,420 (22,223 ALPs and 18,197 Technicians) Training of Newly Recruited to resume as soon as COVID lock down related measures ease out 19,120 (10,123 ALPs and 8,997 Technicians) Note: Rest of offers to be issued in phased manner as training of batches complete

Training of RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians

Training process take 17 weeks for ALPs, 06 months for Technicians. Joining Letters were issued to candidates before Lockdown but some candidates could not join due to CORONA outbreak and Lockdown. All newly recruited employees will be given appointment in Railway as per the due procedure in a phased manner.

The training of fresh appointees is required because Railway is an operational department and safety of train operations is paramount. Training includes class room training followed by field training followed by Testing of the competence before deployment on working post. Since training is given batch wise considering the capacity constraints of class room, hostel, library, instructors, etc. It has to be done in a phased manner by optimum utilization of training resources.

Due to CORONA outbreak, all form of training has been suspended to follow the social distancing norms and in order to limit the pandemics. Training will resume as and when the situation permits. This recruitment exercise was a 3 Stage process.

1st stage Computer Based Test was successfully conducted on 11 days from 09.08.2018 to 04.09.2018 in 33 shifts at 424 centres with record attendance of nearly 77% i.e. more than 36 lakh candidates appeared in the first stage examination. 2nd stage Computer Based Test was successfully conducted for 13,00,869 (more than 13 lakh) candidates on 03 days from 21.01.2019 to 23.01.2019 in multiple shifts. Computer Based Aptitude Test (CBAT) required to assess the alertness required from a loco pilot for approximately 2,22,360 candidates was successfully conducted on 10.05.2019 and 21.05.2019.

RRBs were entrusted the responsibility for Medical examination for all posts, earlier conducted by Zonal Railways. Accordingly, Document Verification and Medical examination started from 16.06.2019 to 20.08.2019 for about 90,000 candidates (including 50% standby candidates). As already mentioned that the medical examination is one of the stringent in the industry as there is no margin of error available to a loco pilot driving a train.

Candidates can also check some of the important information related to RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam from the tables given below: