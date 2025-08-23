Bihar NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on 24 August; Details Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be released tomorrow, August 24, 2025, on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are allotted seats can download the Round 1 allotment order from August 24 to August 28, 2025. After that, the document verification and admission process for Round 1 will take place from August 26 to August 28, 2025. Check this article to download the Bihar NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 for round 1.
Steps to Check Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
Check the following steps to download the Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result for round 1:
Go to the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.
On the homepage, click on the link “NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.”
A login page will open.
Enter your Registration Number and Password.
Click on the Submit button.
The Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.
Download the allotment order and take a printout for admission and document verification.
Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule
Check the following table for the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule for round 1:
|
Event
|
Date / Time
|
Revised Seat Matrix posting on the Board's website
|
12.08.2025
|
Fresh Online Registration & Choice Filling (Round-1 & Round-2) Start
|
13.08.2025
|
Last date for Registration, Application Submission & Editing
|
18.08.2025 (10:00 PM)
|
Last date for Choice Filling and Locking
|
18.08.2025 (11:59 PM)
|
Publication of Rank Card
|
20.08.2025
|
Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
24.08.2025
|
Downloading of Allotment Order (Round-1)
|
24.08.2025 – 28.08.2025
|
Documents Verification and Admission (Round-1)
|
26.08.2025 – 28.08.2025
