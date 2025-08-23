WBJEE 2025 Results Announced
Focus
Quick Links
News

Bihar NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on 24 August; Details Here

Aayesha Sharma
By Aayesha Sharma
Aug 23, 2025, 13:53 IST

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be released on August 24, 2025, at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates can download the allotment order from August 24 to 28, while document verification and admission will take place from August 26 to 28, 2025.

Bihar NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on 24 August
Bihar NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on 24 August
Register for Result Updates

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be released tomorrow, August 24, 2025, on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are allotted seats can download the Round 1 allotment order from August 24 to August 28, 2025. After that, the document verification and admission process for Round 1 will take place from August 26 to August 28, 2025. Check this article to download the Bihar NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 for round 1.

Steps to Check Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 

Check the following steps to download the Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result for round 1:

  • Go to the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the link “NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Allotment Result.”

  • A login page will open.

  • Enter your Registration Number and Password.

  • Click on the Submit button.

  • The Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will appear on the screen.

  • Download the allotment order and take a printout for admission and document verification.

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule

Check the following table for the Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Schedule for round 1:

Event

Date / Time

Revised Seat Matrix posting on the Board's website

12.08.2025

Fresh Online Registration & Choice Filling (Round-1 & Round-2) Start

13.08.2025

Last date for Registration, Application Submission & Editing

18.08.2025 (10:00 PM)

Last date for Choice Filling and Locking

18.08.2025 (11:59 PM)

Publication of Rank Card

20.08.2025

Round-1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

24.08.2025

Downloading of Allotment Order (Round-1)

24.08.2025 – 28.08.2025

Documents Verification and Admission (Round-1)

26.08.2025 – 28.08.2025

Also read: HPBOSE Supplementary Result 2025: Class 10th, 12th Release Soon at hpbose.org; Check Steps to Download

Related Stories

GATE 2026 Application: Photo and Signature Upload Guidelines at GOAPS Login; Instructions Details Here

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram community!

Aayesha Sharma
Aayesha Sharma

Content Writer

Aayesha Sharma is a content writer at Jagran Josh, specializing in Education News. She holds a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from the Institute of Management Studies, Ghaziabad. Passionate about creating impactful content, Aayesha enjoys reading and writing in her free time. For any quiery, you can reach her at aayesha.sharma@jagrannewmedia.com.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News