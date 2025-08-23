Bihar NEET UG 2025: Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result on 24 August; Details Here

Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025: The Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result will be released tomorrow, August 24, 2025, on the official website at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in. Candidates who are allotted seats can download the Round 1 allotment order from August 24 to August 28, 2025. After that, the document verification and admission process for Round 1 will take place from August 26 to August 28, 2025. Check this article to download the Bihar NEET UG Counselling Seat Allotment Result 2025 for round 1.

Steps to Check Bihar NEET UG 2025 Counselling Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

Check the following steps to download the Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment Result for round 1: