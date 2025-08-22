BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Ends Tomorrow at rectt.bsf.gov.in, Check Age Limit, Selection Process and More

The BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 application will end tomorrow, on August 23rd, 2025. The Border Security Force (BSF) has opened applications for Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025, offering a great career opportunity for skilled candidates in trades such as Water Carrier, Sweeper, Plumber, Painter, Cook, Electrician, and more. BSF has announced 3588 vacancies for different trades. Candidates who have passed Class 10 and are between 18 to 25 years of age are eligible to apply. Applicants should not wait until the last moment and complete the BSF Tradesman Online Form 2025 before the deadline. BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 Apply Online Last Date The BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 is a chance for candidates looking to join the Border Security Force. The BSF has announced 3588 vacancies across various trades such as Cook, Plumber, Painter, Sweeper, Water Carrier, Electrician, and more. Eligible candidates who have completed Class 10 and fall within the 18 to 25 years age limit can apply online.

Applicants must note that the last date to submit the BSF Constable Tradesman Online Form 2025 is 23rd August 2025. Candidates are advised not to wait until the deadline, as last-minute technical issues may cause delays. They should make sure to check eligibility, keep documents ready, and complete the BSF Tradesman Apply Online 2025 process well in advance. BSF Constable Tradesman Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The BSF Tradesman Apply Online link is now active on the official website. Interested candidates should first check the complete eligibility criteria before filling out the application form. Applicants are strongly advised not to wait until the deadline, as the online link will remain open only till 23rd August 2025. All details in the form must be filled carefully and should exactly match the information given in the educational certificates to avoid rejection.

Click Here to Apply Online for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 BSF Constable Tradesman Online Form 2025 Important Dates Below are the important dates for the BSF Tradesman Recruitment 2025 to help candidates keep track of the recruitment schedule. Events Dates Notification Release Date 25th July 2025 BSF Tradesman Apply Online Starts 26th July 2025 Last Date to Apply Online 23rd August 2025 Online Form Correction Dates 24th to 26th August 2025 (till 11 pm) How to Apply for BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025? Candidates who wish to apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025 must complete the application process online. The following are the steps to fill out the BSF Tradesman Application Form 2025 correctly: Step 1: Visit the official BSF website, www.bsf.in or rectt.bsf.gov.in.

Step 2: Register by creating a One-Time Profile (OTR). Step 3: Use a valid Email ID and Mobile Number to complete the registration. Step 4: Enter personal details, address, and educational qualifications carefully. Click on the “SAVE” button after each step. Step 4: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format (maximum size 50 KB each): Passport-size photograph

Signature

Thumb impression

Other supporting documents Note that no fee is charged for creating the One-Time Profile. Step 5: Click on ‘Click Here to Apply’ under the Online Application Link after login. Step 6: The system will automatically check the eligibility. If a candidate are not eligible, a message will appear. Step 7: Eligible candidates can proceed to fill out the remaining details and pay the application fee through Net Banking, Debit Card, or Credit Card.

Step 8: Once the payment is successful, download and save a copy of the completed BSF Constable Tradesman Application Form 2025 for future reference. Also Check: BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility Criteria 2025

BSF Constable Tradesman Syllabus 2025 BSF Constable Tradesman Application Fee 2025 Candidates must pay the prescribed application fee to successfully submit the BSF Tradesman Online Form 2025. Applicants from the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay Rs. 150 along with 18% GST. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, Female categories, BSF serving personnel, and Ex-servicemen are completely exempted from paying the application fee. Category Application Fee General / OBC / EWS Rs. 150 + 18% GST SC / ST / Female Candidates / BSF Serving Personnel / Ex-Servicemen Exempted

BSF Constable Tradesman Eligibility 2025 To apply for the BSF Constable Tradesman Recruitment 2025, candidates must meet certain educational and age criteria. The eligibility requirements vary depending on the trade. BSF Tradesman Educational Qualification 2025 Candidates must have passed Class 10 (Matriculation) from a recognized board. However, additional qualifications or trade tests are required depending on the type of trade. The details are given below. Trade Category Educational Qualification Additional Requirements Carpenter, Plumber, Painter, Electrician, Pump Operator, Upholsterer Passed Class 10 from a recognized board 2-year ITI in the same/related trade OR 1-year ITI/vocational course + 1 year work experience Cobbler, Tailor, Washerman, Barber, Sweeper, Khoji/Syce Passed Class 10 from a recognized board Must qualify the BSF Trade Test Cook, Water Carrier, Waiter Passed Class 10 from a recognized board Must complete NSQF Level-1 course in food production or kitchen work (from NSDC/recognized institute)