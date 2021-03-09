RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice Important General Awareness (GA)/GK Geography Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Geography Topics & Questions from General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important Geography Topics & Questions

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Geography topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Awareness (GA)/GK Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers Geography India and its neighbouring countries Famous Seaport and Airport and their location Important institution of the world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK Geography Important Questions

1. The new union territory of Ladakh has how many districts?

a) Two

b) Three

c) Four

d) One

Answer: a)

Explanation: The new Union Territory of Ladakh includes two districts Kargil and Leh. Kargil has been carved of Leh and Ladakh district, while Leh includes the districts of Gilgit, Gilgit Wazarat, Chilhas, Tribal Territory and remaining areas of Leh and Ladakh.

2. The Hornbill festival is celebrated in

a) Arunachal Pradesh

b) Nagaland

c) Odisha

d) West Bengal

Answer: b)

Explanation: The Hornbill festival is celebrated in Nagaland to celebrate their rich cultural heritage.

3. Rouf is the folk dance of which Indian State?

a) Gujarat

b) Jammu and Kashmir

c) Maharashtra

d) Tamil Nadu

Answer: b)

Explanation: Rouf is the folk dance of Jammu & Kashmir.

4. Which country hosted the 11th BRICS Summit in 2019?

a) Brazil

b) China

c) South Africa

d) Russia

Answer: a)

Explanation: The 11th BRICS Summit 2019 held in Brazil. The BRICS summit 2019 theme was 'Economic Growth for an Innovative Future'.

5. The state which is the largest producer of tea in India:

(a) Tamil Nadu

(b) Assam

(c) Kerala

(d) Karnataka

Answer: B

Explanation: Tea production in Assam was approximately 702 million kilograms in fiscal year 2019, the highest to any other region in the country.

6. The most prominent distributory of the Ganga river:

(a) Yamuna

(b) Ram Ganga

(c) Gomati

(d) Hoogly

Answer: D

Explanation: The Ganga river has two distributaries namely Bhagirathi and Hooghly.

7. The southern most part of India:

(a) Sri Lanka

(b) Pak Strait

(c) Maladive

(d) Nicobar group of Island

Answer: D

Explanation: Indira Point, southernmost point of India's territory, is a village in the Nicobar district at Great Nicobar Island of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in India. It is located in the Great Nicobar tehsil.

8. The headquarters of the Theosophical Society in India:

(a) Nagercoil

(b) Adayar

(c) Madura

(d) Trichy

Answer: B

Explanation: In 1882, the headquarters of the Society were established in Adyar, near Madras (now Chennai) in India.

9. Which is not a port on the west coast of India?

(a) Paradip

(b) Marmagoa

(c) Mangalore

(d) Kandla

Answer: A

Explanation: Paradip Port is a natural, deep-water port on the East coast of India in Jagatsinghpur district of Odisha.

10. The state which is the leading producer of mica:

(a) Jharkhand

(b) Orissa

(c) Rajasthan

(d) Anndhra Pradesh

Answer: D

Explanation: Andhra Pradesh is the largest producer of mica. Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh is famous for its mica (crude) production.

11. The highest railway bridge is built across the river:

(a) Jhelum

(b) Chenab

(c) Beas

(d) Ravi

Answer: B

Explanation: The Chenab Bridge is an Indian railway steel and concrete arch bridge under construction between Bakkal and Kauri in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, India. When completed, the bridge will span the Chenab River at a height of 359 m (1,178 ft) above the river, making it the world's highest rail bridge.

12. The second highest mountain peak in the world:

(a) Kanchenjunga

(b) Nangaparbad

(c) Nanda Devi

(d) Godwin Austin

Answer: D

Explanation: K2, Chinese Qogir Feng, also called Mount Godwin Austen, called locally Dapsang or Chogori, the world's second highest peak (28,251 feet [8,611 metres]), second only to Mount Everest.

13. The most densely populated country in the world:

(a) India

(b) China

(c) Japan

(d) Pakistan

Answer: B

Explanation: China

14. The people of which country have longest life span:

(a) China

(b) Japan

(c) England

(d) America

Answer: B

Explanation: In 2019, Japan has the highest life expectancy rate.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.