RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates to Release Soon: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct CBT for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies under Level-1 of 7th CPC

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates to Release Soon: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2021 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. In this article, we are going to share the Postwise, Zonewise & Categorywise details of 103769 vacancies for which the RRB Group D 2021 Exam will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB Group D 2021 103769 Vacancy Post-wise Details

Pay Scale for RRB Level 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:

RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission S. No. Name of the post Department Number Of Vacancies Pay Scale (In Rs.) 1 Assistant (Workshop) Mechanical 11277 Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible 2 Assistant Bridge Engineering 913 3 Assistant C&W Mechanical 7284 4 Assistant Depot (Stores) Stores 1694 5 Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel) Mechanical 2204 6 Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical) Electrical 1098 7 Assistant Operations (Electrical) Electrical 788 8 Assistant Pointsman Traffic 14870 9 Assistant Signal & Telecom Signal and Telecommunication (S and T) 5479 10 Assistant Track Machine Engineering 3157 11 Assistant TL & AC Electrical 3633 12 Assistant TL & AC (Workshop) Electrical 1823 13 Assistant TRD Electrical 3014 14 Assistant Works Engineering 4109 15 Assistant Works (Workshop) Engineering 403 16 Hospital Assistant Medical 1302 17 Track Maintainer Grade IV Engineering 40721 Grand Total 103769

Note: The PwBD reservation in the vacancies of Posts - Assistant Pointsman, Assistant Bridge, Track Maintainer Grade IV cannot be given due to the job requirements.

RRB Group D 2021 103769 Vacancy Zone-wise & Category-wise Details

RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details S. No Railway UR SC ST OBC EWS Total Vacancy ExSM CCAA* PwBD Back-PwBD 1 Central Railway 3597 1398 759 2656 935 9345 1870 1870 449 0 2 East Central Railway 1369 555 325 956 358 3563 713 713 166 0 3 East Coast Railway 1034 412 198 653 258 2555 510 510 105 0 4 Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro 4926 1461 775 2619 1087 10873 2175 2175 589 5 5 North Central Railway and DLW 2080 678 317 1175 474 4730 948 948 145 6 6 North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO 1570 615 307 1107 403 4002 802 802 157 0 7 North Western Railway 2132 814 384 1393 526 5249 1049 1049 324 0 8 Northeast Frontier Railway 1119 449 226 809 291 2894 575 575 144 0 9 Northern Railway, DMW and RCF 5144 2017 1031 3644 1317 13153 2630 2630 626 0 10 South Central Railway 3663 1432 722 2577 934 9328 1867 1867 125 0 11 South East Central Railway 797 219 115 366 167 1664 333 333 84 0 12 South Eastern Railway 1933 738 361 1305 482 4914 965 965 215 95 13 South Western Railway and RWF 2745 1138 557 2006 715 7167 1433 1433 193 6 14 Southern Railway and ICF 4363 1353 787 2118 958 9579 1914 1914 222 0 15 West Central Railway 0.15 633 308 1080 402 4019 804 804 226 0 16 Western Railway 4287 1647 812 2914 1074 10734 2146 2146 556 0 Grand Total 42355 15559 7984 27378 10381 103769 20734 20734 4326 112 *Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

