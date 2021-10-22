RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates to Release Soon: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct CBT for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies under Level-1 of 7th CPC

Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Created On: Oct 22, 2021 12:40 IST
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates to Release Soon
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates to Release Soon: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2021 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. In this article, we are going to share the Postwise, Zonewise & Categorywise details of 103769 vacancies for which the RRB Group D 2021 Exam will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board.

RRB Group D 2021 103769 Vacancy Post-wise Details

Pay Scale for RRB Level 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:

RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission

S. No.

Name of the post

Department

Number Of Vacancies

Pay Scale (In Rs.)

1

Assistant (Workshop)

Mechanical

11277

Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible

2

Assistant Bridge

Engineering

913

3

Assistant C&W

Mechanical

7284

4

Assistant Depot (Stores)

Stores

1694

5

Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)

Mechanical

2204

6

Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)

Electrical

1098

7

Assistant Operations (Electrical)

Electrical

788

8

Assistant Pointsman

Traffic

14870

9

Assistant Signal & Telecom

Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)

5479

10

Assistant Track Machine

Engineering

3157

11

Assistant TL & AC

Electrical

3633

12

Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)

Electrical

1823

13

Assistant TRD

Electrical

3014

14

Assistant Works

Engineering

4109

15

Assistant Works (Workshop)

Engineering

403

16

Hospital Assistant

Medical

1302

17

Track Maintainer Grade IV

Engineering

40721

Grand Total

103769

Note: The PwBD reservation in the vacancies of Posts - Assistant Pointsman, Assistant Bridge, Track Maintainer Grade IV cannot be given due to the job requirements.

RRB Group D 2021 103769 Vacancy Zone-wise & Category-wise Details

RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details

S. No

Railway

UR

SC

ST

OBC

EWS

Total Vacancy

ExSM

CCAA*

PwBD

Back-PwBD

1

Central Railway

3597

1398

759

2656

935

9345

1870

1870

449

0

2

East Central Railway

1369

555

325

956

358

3563

713

713

166

0

3

East Coast Railway

1034

412

198

653

258

2555

510

510

105

0

4

Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro

4926

1461

775

2619

1087

10873

2175

2175

589

5

5

North Central Railway and DLW

2080

678

317

1175

474

4730

948

948

145

6

6

North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO

1570

615

307

1107

403

4002

802

802

157

0

7

North Western Railway

2132

814

384

1393

526

5249

1049

1049

324

0

8

Northeast Frontier Railway

1119

449

226

809

291

2894

575

575

144

0

9

Northern Railway, DMW and RCF

5144

2017

1031

3644

1317

13153

2630

2630

626

0

10

South Central Railway

3663

1432

722

2577

934

9328

1867

1867

125

0

11

South East Central Railway

797

219

115

366

167

1664

333

333

84

0

12

South Eastern Railway

1933

738

361

1305

482

4914

965

965

215

95

13

South Western Railway and RWF

2745

1138

557

2006

715

7167

1433

1433

193

6

14

Southern Railway and ICF

4363

1353

787

2118

958

9579

1914

1914

222

0

15

West Central Railway

0.15

633

308

1080

402

4019

804

804

226

0

16

Western Railway

4287

1647

812

2914

1074

10734

2146

2146

556

0

Grand Total

42355

15559

7984

27378

10381

103769

20734

20734

4326

112

*Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only

RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for candidates who are aspiring for a government job in Indian Railways with a good salary.

FAQ

How many VACANCIES have been announced under RRB GROUP D Recruitment?

Over 1 Lakh RRB Group D Level-1 (103769) Vacancies

What is the EXAM PATTERN for RRB GROUP D 2021 Recruitment?

The Entire Recruitment Process Shall Involve Computer Based Test(S), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification And Medical Examination.
