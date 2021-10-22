RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates to Release Soon: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct CBT for Over 1 Lakh Vacancies under Level-1 of 7th CPC

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates to Release Soon: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct RRB Group D 2021 Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. In this article, we are going to share the Postwise, Zonewise & Categorywise details of 103769 vacancies for which the RRB Group D 2021 Exam will be conducted by the Railway Recruitment Board.
RRB Group D 2021 103769 Vacancy Post-wise Details
Pay Scale for RRB Level 1 Group D Posts as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix is shown in the table given below along with total number of vacancies:
|
RRB/RRC Level 1 Group D Posts Pay Scale after 7th Pay Commission
|
S. No.
|
Name of the post
|
Department
|
Number Of Vacancies
|
Pay Scale (In Rs.)
|
1
|
Assistant (Workshop)
|
Mechanical
|
11277
|
Rs. 18,000/- (Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix) plus allowances as admissible
|
2
|
Assistant Bridge
|
Engineering
|
913
|
3
|
Assistant C&W
|
Mechanical
|
7284
|
4
|
Assistant Depot (Stores)
|
Stores
|
1694
|
5
|
Assistant Loco Shed (Diesel)
|
Mechanical
|
2204
|
6
|
Assistant Loco Shed (Electrical)
|
Electrical
|
1098
|
7
|
Assistant Operations (Electrical)
|
Electrical
|
788
|
8
|
Assistant Pointsman
|
Traffic
|
14870
|
9
|
Assistant Signal & Telecom
|
Signal and Telecommunication (S and T)
|
5479
|
10
|
Assistant Track Machine
|
Engineering
|
3157
|
11
|
Assistant TL & AC
|
Electrical
|
3633
|
12
|
Assistant TL & AC (Workshop)
|
Electrical
|
1823
|
13
|
Assistant TRD
|
Electrical
|
3014
|
14
|
Assistant Works
|
Engineering
|
4109
|
15
|
Assistant Works (Workshop)
|
Engineering
|
403
|
16
|
Hospital Assistant
|
Medical
|
1302
|
17
|
Track Maintainer Grade IV
|
Engineering
|
40721
|
Grand Total
|
103769
Note: The PwBD reservation in the vacancies of Posts - Assistant Pointsman, Assistant Bridge, Track Maintainer Grade IV cannot be given due to the job requirements.
RRB Group D 2021 103769 Vacancy Zone-wise & Category-wise Details
|
RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies: Zonewise & Categorywise Details
|
S. No
|
Railway
|
UR
|
SC
|
ST
|
OBC
|
EWS
|
Total Vacancy
|
ExSM
|
CCAA*
|
PwBD
|
Back-PwBD
|
1
|
Central Railway
|
3597
|
1398
|
759
|
2656
|
935
|
9345
|
1870
|
1870
|
449
|
0
|
2
|
East Central Railway
|
1369
|
555
|
325
|
956
|
358
|
3563
|
713
|
713
|
166
|
0
|
3
|
East Coast Railway
|
1034
|
412
|
198
|
653
|
258
|
2555
|
510
|
510
|
105
|
0
|
4
|
Eastern Railway, CLW & Metro
|
4926
|
1461
|
775
|
2619
|
1087
|
10873
|
2175
|
2175
|
589
|
5
|
5
|
North Central Railway and DLW
|
2080
|
678
|
317
|
1175
|
474
|
4730
|
948
|
948
|
145
|
6
|
6
|
North Eastern Railway, MCF and RDSO
|
1570
|
615
|
307
|
1107
|
403
|
4002
|
802
|
802
|
157
|
0
|
7
|
North Western Railway
|
2132
|
814
|
384
|
1393
|
526
|
5249
|
1049
|
1049
|
324
|
0
|
8
|
Northeast Frontier Railway
|
1119
|
449
|
226
|
809
|
291
|
2894
|
575
|
575
|
144
|
0
|
9
|
Northern Railway, DMW and RCF
|
5144
|
2017
|
1031
|
3644
|
1317
|
13153
|
2630
|
2630
|
626
|
0
|
10
|
South Central Railway
|
3663
|
1432
|
722
|
2577
|
934
|
9328
|
1867
|
1867
|
125
|
0
|
11
|
South East Central Railway
|
797
|
219
|
115
|
366
|
167
|
1664
|
333
|
333
|
84
|
0
|
12
|
South Eastern Railway
|
1933
|
738
|
361
|
1305
|
482
|
4914
|
965
|
965
|
215
|
95
|
13
|
South Western Railway and RWF
|
2745
|
1138
|
557
|
2006
|
715
|
7167
|
1433
|
1433
|
193
|
6
|
14
|
Southern Railway and ICF
|
4363
|
1353
|
787
|
2118
|
958
|
9579
|
1914
|
1914
|
222
|
0
|
15
|
West Central Railway
|
0.15
|
633
|
308
|
1080
|
402
|
4019
|
804
|
804
|
226
|
0
|
16
|
Western Railway
|
4287
|
1647
|
812
|
2914
|
1074
|
10734
|
2146
|
2146
|
556
|
0
|
Grand Total
|
42355
|
15559
|
7984
|
27378
|
10381
|
103769
|
20734
|
20734
|
4326
|
112
|
*Vacancies under Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAA) are applicable to Apprentices trained in Railway Establishments only
RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for candidates who are aspiring for a government job in Indian Railways with a good salary.