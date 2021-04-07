RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: Check how to crack RRC/RRB Group D CBT 2021 in First Attempt
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: Check how to clear RRC/RRB Group D CBT 2021 in the First Attempt with the help of Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests, Important Questions, and Solved Practice Paper.
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the exam schedule for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies.
Check RRB Group D (Level-1) 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates
Candidates can buck up their speed of RRB Group D 2021 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material which will help them to clear RRB Group D 2021 Exam in their first attempt. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam:
Check Eligibility Criteria for RRB/RRC Level 1 Posts 2021 Recruitment
RRB GROUP D 2021 Exam Pattern
The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:
|
Subjects
|
Number of Questions
(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)
|
Duration
|
25
|
1 hour 30 minutes
(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)
|
25
|
30
|
20
|
Total
|
100 Questions of 100 marks
Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus
Note:
- The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
- Each question will be of one mark each.
- The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
- There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
- The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.
Check RRB Group D 2021 Preparation tips & Strategy
RRB GROUP D 2021 Important Questions with Answers
For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Topics & Questions from the General Awareness (GA) & General Science (GS) Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.
RRB GROUP D 2021 Mock Tests
Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking RRB Group D 2021 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of RRB Group D Online Exam.
So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of RRB Group D 2021 Exam, we have created mock tests of all the four sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning & General Science. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:
|
S. No.
|
RRB GROUP D Mock Tests
|
1
|
2
|
3
|
4
Also, get free study material for RRB NTPC 2021 Exam from the link given below:
Get RRB NTPC 2021 Free Study Material
RRB GROUP D Previous Year Papers
Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year question papers of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below are the RRB Group D Exam Previous Question Papers:
Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks
|
RRC Group D Level 1 Previous Year Papers
|
Links
|
RRC Group D Level 1 02 Nov 2014 Shift 1 (English)
|
RRC Group D Level 1 02 Nov 2014 Shift 2 (English)
|
RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 (English)
|
RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 Shift 1 (English)
|
RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 Shift 2 (English)
|
RRC Group D Level 1 23 Nov 2014 (English)
|
RRC Group D Level 1 01 Dec 2013 (English)
|
RRC Group D Level 1 08 Dec 2013 (English)
|
RRC Group D Level 1 27 Oct 2013 (English)
|
RRC Group D General Intelligence 2012 Paper
|
RRC Group D General Awareness Previous Year Paper
Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in RRB Group D 2021 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.