RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: Check how to clear RRC/RRB Group D CBT 2021 in the First Attempt with the help of Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests, Important Questions, and Solved Practice Paper. 

Created On: Apr 7, 2021 16:19 IST
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: Check how to crack RRC/RRB Group D CBT 2021 in First Attempt
RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will soon release the exam schedule for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies.

Candidates can buck up their speed of RRB Group D 2021 Exam Preparation with the help of study material like Previous Year Papers, Mock Tests and Solved Practice Paper, etc. So, for the ease of the candidates, we have compiled and shared the preparatory study material which will help them to clear RRB Group D 2021 Exam in their first attempt. Let’s first look at the Exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam:

RRB GROUP D 2021 Exam Pattern

The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRB/RRC Computer Based Test (CBT) 2021 Exam Pattern

Subjects

Number of Questions

(Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each)

Duration

 General Science

25

1 hour 30 minutes

(2 Hours for PwBD Candidates)

Mathematics

25

General Intelligence & Reasoning

30

General Awareness & Current Affairs

20

Total

100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

  • The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.
  • Each question will be of one mark each.
  • The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.
  • There will be negative marking and 1/3 mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.
  • The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

RRB GROUP D 2021 Important Questions with Answers

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Topics & Questions from the General Awareness (GA) & General Science (GS) Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB GROUP D 2021 General Science (GS) Important Questions

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important Chemistry Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important BIOLOGY Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important PHYSICS Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB GROUP D 2021 General Awareness (GA) Important Questions

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important INDIAN POLITY Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important GEOGRAPHY Topics/Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important BOOKS & AUTHORS GA/GK Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important AWARDS GA Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2021 Exam INDIAN RAILWAYS GA Questions with Answers

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Important COMPUTER Questions with Answers

RRB GROUP D 2021 Mock Tests

Candidates must practice mock test daily for cracking RRB Group D 2021 Exam. Practicing mock tests online everyday will help the candidates in clearing the cut-off marks of RRB Group D Online Exam.

So on the basis of latest exam pattern & syllabus of RRB Group D 2021 Exam, we have created mock tests of all the four sections, i.e., General Awareness, Mathematics, General Intelligence & Reasoning & General Science. You can start practicing mock tests by clicking on the links given below:

S. No.

RRB GROUP D Mock Tests

1

Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers

2

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers

3

Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers

4

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers

RRB GROUP D Previous Year Papers

Candidates are advised to start their practice by solving the previous year question papers of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam. It will help them in increasing their pace of solving all the sections within reasonable time which will eventually lead them to score high marks. Given below are the RRB Group D Exam Previous Question Papers:

Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRC Group D Level 1 Previous Year Papers

Links

RRC Group D Level 1 02 Nov 2014 Shift 1 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 02 Nov 2014 Shift 2 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 Shift 1 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 09 Nov 2014 Shift 2 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 23 Nov 2014 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 01 Dec 2013 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 08 Dec 2013 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D Level 1 27 Oct 2013 (English)

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D General Intelligence 2012 Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

RRC Group D General Awareness Previous Year Paper

DOWNLOAD PDF

Practicing Mock Tests, Previous year Papers and Solved Practice Paper can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs in RRB Group D 2021 Exam. So, candidates are advised to simply maximize the score however they can.

