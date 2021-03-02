RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice Important General Science (GS) Physics Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Physics Topics & Questions from the General Science (GS) Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Science - Important General Science (GS) Physics Topics & Questions

General Science is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 25 marks. Let’s look at the important General Science - Physics topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

General Science (GS)

Physics Important inventions and their inventor Unit Measurement Motion Sound Light Wave Energy Electricity

RRB Group D 2021 General Science Physics Important Questions

1. A body is dropped from a certain height above the ground. When it is halfway down, it possesses:

(A) Only Kinetic energy

(B) Only Potential energy

(C) Both Kinetic and Potential energy

(D) Neither kinetic nor Potential energy

Answer: (C)

Explanation: When an object is at the topmost point of its motion, it has only potential energy. When it has reached the lowest point, it has only kinetic energy. Hence, when it is halfway down it will have both kinetic energy and potential energy.

2. It is six Months long day in the Northern Polar region and six months long night in the Southern Polar region because

(A) Revolution of the Earth

(B) Earth is inclined towards its orbital plane

(C) Rotation of the Earth

(D) None of the above

Answer: (B)

Explanation: It is six months long day in the northern polar region and six months long night in the southern polar region because Earth is inclined towards its orbital plane.

3. Which of the following is false?

Sound waves are ____________ waves.

Pressure Longitudinal Electromagnetic Mechanical

Answer: C

Explanation: Electromagnetic waves are not like sound waves because they do not need molecules to travel. This means that electromagnetic waves can travel through air, solid objects and even space.

4. Which of the following coloured light has the lowest frequency?

Green Blue Red Violet

Answer: C

Explanation: Red has the longest wavelength among the given options.

From VIBGYOR - R (red) has the longest and V(violet) has the shortest

It is reverse for frequency.

5. A sudden fall in the Barometric reading indicates:

(A) Rain

(B) Storm

(C) Hot weather

(D) Extreme Cold

Answer: (B)

Explanation: Sudden fall in the barometer is an indication of the storm because atmospheric pressure decreases all of a sudden during the storm.

6. “Parsec" is the unit of measurement of:

(A) Density of stars

(B) Astronomical distance

(C) Brightness of Heavenly Bodies

(D) Orbital Velocity of Giant Stars

Answer: (B)

Explanation: Parsec, unit for expressing distances to stars and galaxies, used by professional astronomers.

7. An electric motor converts

Mechanical energy into electrical energy. Thermal energy into electrical energy. Electrical energy into mechanical energy. Radiant energy into electrical energy.

Answer: C

Explanation: An electric motor converts electrical energy to mechanical energy.

8. Which one is not a good conductor of electricity?

Porcelain Aluminum Tungsten Nickel

Answer: A

Explanation: Porcelain is an excellent insulator for use at high voltage.

9. The technology developed to track enemy submarines in World War II was

PADAR SONAR Echolocation LIDAR

Answer: B

Explanation: Two similar but different technological advances that figured prominently in the Allied victory in World War II were radar and sonar, both techniques for detecting the location and speed of enemy aircraft or submarines.

10. The first large scale electrical air conditioning was invented and used in 1902 by:

Willis Carrier John Gorrie Stuart Cramer H. H. Schultz

Answer: A

Explanation: Modern air conditioning emerged from advances in chemistry during the 19th century, and the first large-scale electrical air conditioning was invented and used in 1902 by Willis Haviland Carrier.

11. Zero degree centigrade is equal to what degree Fahrenheit?

100°F 30°F 34°F 32°F

Answer: D

Explanation: 0°C is equal to 32°F.

12. What is the gravitational force exerted on a mass called?

Stress Inertia Weight Work

Answer: C

Explanation: The gravitational force exerted on an object near the earth's surface is called the object's weight.

13. The earth conductor provides a path to ground for:

Circuit Current Leakage Current Over Current High Voltage

Answer: B

Explanation: To pass the leakage current to the earth.

14. A galvanometer is converted to a voltmeter by:

adding a high resistance in series with the galvanometer adding a low resistance in parallel with the galvanometer increasing the number of windings of galvanometer coil decreasing the number of windings of the galvanometer coil

Answer: A

Explanation: A galvanometer can be converted into a voltmeter by connecting a high resistance called multiplier in series to the galvanometer.

