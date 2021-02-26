RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice Important General Science (GS) Biology Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Biology Topics & Questions from the General Science (GS) Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB Group D 2021 General Science - Important Biology Topics & Questions

General Science is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 25 marks. Let’s look at the important General Science - Biology topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Science (GS) Biology Important Inventions and their inventor Important and Interesting facts about human body parts Nutrition in Animals and Plants Diseases and their causes like Bacteria Viruses and Protozoa Last four chapter of NCERT of Class 12th for environment

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB Group D 2021 General Science Biology Important Questions

1. Japanese Encephalitis is spread by:

Contaminated water Air Dog Bite Mosquito

Answer: D

Explanation: JE virus is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected Culex species mosquitoes, particularly Culex tritaeniorhynchus.

2. The Characteristic feature of Virus is:

It multiplies only on dead animals It multiplies only on hosts It lacks chlorophyll It is made up of fats

Answer: B

Explanation: The cell they multiply in is called the host cell.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

3. Which of the following was the first antibiotic discovered by Alexander Fleming in 1928?

Penicillin Prontosil Streptomycin Tetracycline

Answer: A

Explanation: In 1928 Alexander Fleming (1881–1955) discovered penicillin, made from the Penicillium notatum mold, but he did not receive the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discovery until 1945.

4. How many bones does a new born human baby have?

350 206 211 411

Answer: A

Explanation: Babies are born with 300–350 bones.

Get RRB Group D Free Study Material

5. The bacterial conversion of Nitrogen into Nitrogen Compounds is called:

Nitrogenation Nitrogen Fixation Fertilisation None of the above

Answer: A

Explanation: The bacterial conversion of Nitrogen into Nitrogen Compounds is called Nitrogenation.

6. An Ant can see the objects all around it due to the presence of

Simple eyes Eyes over its head Well developed eyes Compound eyes

Answer: D

Explanation: Ants have compound eyes with many units, called ommatidia. Their eyes look like an array of LEDs you'd see in a traffic light (except in a dome shape). Each ommatidium sees one point in space so the whole eye sees one image but different portions of it.

Get RRB Group D Exam 30 Days Study Plan

7. What is most common treatment for bacterial infections in humans?

Aspirin Antibodies Antibiotics Antigen

Answer: C

Explanation: Most bacterial diseases can be treated with antibiotics, although antibiotic-resistant strains are starting to emerge.

8. What plant has the scientific name Solanum Tuberosum?

Potato Tomato Pumpkin Onion

Answer: A

Explanation: The potato is a root vegetable native to the Americas, a starchy tuber of the plant Solanum tuberosum, and the plant itself is a perennial in the nightshade family, Solanaceae.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

9. A sudden fall in the Barometric reading indicates:

Rain Storm Hot weather Extreme Cold

Answer: B

Explanation: Sudden fall in barometer reading indicate stormy weather.

10. Which one of the following is an enzyme?

Glucagon lnsulin Somatropin Trypsin

Answer: D

Explanation: Trypsin is an enzyme that helps us digest protein.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

11. Who is called India’s Child Surgeon?

Akrit Pran Jaswal Tathagat Avtar Tulsi Nischal Narayanam Sudhma Verma

Answer: A

Explanation: The name of that child is Akrit Jaswal, an Indian child surgeon who performed his first surgery at the age of seven. Akrit Pran Jaswal was born on April 23, 1993, at Nurpur, Himachal Pradesh.

12. Human respiration releases:

Mixture of gases Carbon monoxide Oxygen Carbon dioxide

Answer: D

Explanation: During cellular respiration, glucose and oxygen are changed into energy and carbon dioxide. Therefore, carbon dioxide is released into the atmosphere during the process of cellular respiration.

Know RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

13. Among the following which is the only snake that builds a nest?

Viper Krait Python King Cobra

Answer: D

Explanation: King Cobra is the only snake in the world that builds a nest.

14. Which of the following disease Is caused by the bite of a mad dog?

Hydroceptecemia Hydrocephalus Hydrophobia None of the above

Answer: C

Explanation: Hydrophobia is the commonest name and relates to the major symptom.

Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs

15. Usually, colour blindness is:

A genetic disposition. A non-genetic condition. A lifestyle disease. Caused by exposure to light.

Answer: A

Explanation: Colour blindness is usually a genetic (hereditary) condition (you are born with it). Red/green and blue colour blindness is usually passed down from your parents.

16. Which organ is not a gland?

Adrenal Liver Pituitary Gall bladder

Answer: D

Explanation: The gallbladder is a small pouch that sits just under the liver. The gallbladder stores bile produced by the liver.

Check RRB Group 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

17. Anaemic condition is due to:

Deficiency of platelets. Deficiency of RBC. Deficiency of WBC. Deficiency of oxidants.

Answer: B

Explanation: Anaemia is a condition in which the number of Red Blood Cells (RBC) or the Haemoglobin concentration within them is lower than normal.

18. The longest cell in the human body is:

Skeletal cells RBC Nerve cells WBC

Answer: C

Explanation: In the human body, the nerve cell is the longest cell.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

19. Group of cells having a common origin and performing similar functions are called:

Tissues Organs Organ systems None of the above

Answer: A

Explanation: A tissue is a group of cells with a common origin, structure and function.

20. The acid present in the stomach which helps in the digestion of food is:

Nitric acid Sulphuric acid Hydrogen chloride None of the above

Answer: C

Explanation: The hydrochloric acid in the gastric juice breaks down the food and the digestive enzymes split up the proteins.

Also Read:

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.