RRB Group D Exam from April 2021 Onwards: Practice Important General Science (GS) Chemistry Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Chemistry Topics & Questions from General Science (GS) Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Science - Important General Science (GS) Chemistry Topics & Questions

General Science is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 25 marks. Let’s look at the important General Science - Chemistry topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject Sub-Topics General Science (GS) Chemistry Chemical Properties of Substance and their uses Chemical Name of Important substances like Plaster of Paris, etc. SI Units Chemical Change and Physical Change Properties of Gases Surface Chemistry

RRB Group D 2021 General Science Chemistry Important Questions

1. Which of the following minerals does not contain oxygen?

(A) Silicates

(B) Carbonates

(C) Pyrites

(D) None of the above

Answer: (C)

Explanation: Pyrite is an iron-sulfur mineral (also known as fools' gold), which forms when microbes in seafloor sediments use the sulfur dissolved in seawater to digest organic matter.

2. Which of the following is a colloidal solution?

(A) Vinegar solution

(B) Paint

(C) Muddy water

(D) Sugar solution

Answer: (B)

Explanation: Paint is considered a colloid, which is a heterogeneous mixture where one chemical is dispersed in another. A heterogeneous mixture is one in which more than one thing is seen throughout the mixture.

3. The only non-metal which is liquid at room temperature is -

Mercury Bromine Chlorine Gallium

Answer: B

Explanation: Bromine is the only non-metal which is a liquid and diatomic molecule at room temperature.

4. Choose the one which is different or odd from the following.

Aluminum Iron Copper Brass

Answer: D

Explanation: Here, all except Brass are metals, while brass is an alloy..

5. Which of the following is attracted by a magnet?

(A) Sulphur

(B) Iron filings

(C) Iron Sulphide

(D) None of the above

Answer: (B)

Explanation: The bacterial conversion of Nitrogen into Nitrogen Compounds is called Nitrogenation.

6. A mixture of sand and salt can be separated by:

(A) Sublimation

(B) Sieving

(C) Dissolving saltwater and then filtration

(D) Dissolving salt in water and then distillation

Answer: (C)

Explanation: Sand can be separated from the mixture of sand and salt by dissolving salt in water and then by filtration.

7. The filament of a 1st bulb is made up of -

Platinum Tantalum Tungsten Antimony

Answer: C

Explanation: Incandescent light bulbs consist of an air-tight glass enclosure (the envelope, or bulb) with a filament of tungsten wire inside the bulb, through which an electric current is passed.

8. What is C 12 H 12 O 11 also known as -

Sand Sugar Salt Clay

Answer: B

Explanation: The chemical formula for sugar is C 12 H 12 O 11

9. The conversion of a solid directly into its vapour is called:

(A) Evaporation

(B) Condensation

(C) Vaporisation

(D) Sublimation

Answer: (D)

Explanation: Sublimation is the phase transition of a substance directly from the solid to the gas phase without passing through the intermediate liquid phase.

10. The common Alum is:

(A) Potassium Alum

(B) Sodium Alum

(C) Ferro Alum

(D) Chrome Alum

Answer: (A)

Explanation: Potassium alum, potash alum, or potassium aluminium sulfate is a chemical compound: the double sulfate of potassium and aluminium, with chemical formula KAl(SO 4 ) 2 .

11. The acid present in the stomach which helps in the digestion of food is:

(A) Nitric acid

(B) Sulphuric acid

(C) Hydrogen chloride

(D) None of the above

Answer: (C)

Explanation: The hydrochloric acid in the gastric juice breaks down the food and the digestive enzymes split up the proteins.

12. As compared to pure water, a body in salty water will:

(A) Sink more

(B) Sink less

(C) Remain same

(D) Depends on the way the body is immersed

Answer: (B)

Explanation: As the saltwater density is much higher than that of pure water, in the previous case if a body is dropped in pure water it will sink but in the case of saltwater it will sink less.

13. What is the common name of the solution of calcium hydroxide?

Lime water Diet soda Salt solution Vinegar

Answer: A

Explanation: Calcium hydroxide, also called slaked lime, Ca(OH)2, is obtained by the action of water on calcium oxide. When mixed with water, a small proportion of it dissolves, forming a solution known as limewater, the rest remaining as a suspension called milk of lime.

14. Which among the following is popularly called Laughing Gas?

Nitric oxide Nitrogen dioxide Nitrous oxide Nitrogen peroxide

Answer: C

Explanation: Nitrous Oxide (N2O), also called Dinitrogen Monoxide, laughing gas, or nitrous, one of several oxides of nitrogen, a colourless gas with pleasant, sweetish odour and taste, which when inhaled produces insensibility to pain preceded by mild hysteria, sometimes laughter.

15. Which among the following happens in an oxidation reaction?

Electrons are gained Electrons are lost Protons are gained Protons are lost

Answer: B

Explanation: Oxidation is the loss of electrons during a reaction by a molecule, atom or ion.

16. If H 2 0 : Hydrogen, then KOH : __________

Cobalt Phosphorous Potassium Krypton

Answer: C

Explanation: Potassium hydroxide (KOH) is also known as caustic potash, lye, and potash lye.

17. Which is the most abundant combustible natural gas?

Propane Methane Ethane Butane

Answer: B

Explanation: Methane is the most abundant, comprising almost 80% of combustible gases.

18. Gunpowder mainly contains

Calcium Sulphate Potassium Nitrate Lead Sulfide Zinc Sulfide

Answer: B

Explanation: Gunpowder, also known as the retronym black powder to distinguish it from modern smokeless powder, is the earliest known chemical explosive. It consists of a mixture of sulfur (S), carbon (C), and potassium nitrate (saltpeter, KNO3).

20. Which of the following is not a Physical change?

(A) Dissolution of Oxygen in water

(B) Dissolution of Carbon dioxide in water

(C) Dissolution of salt in water

(D) None of the above

Answer: (C)

Explanation: It is a chemical change.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.