RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice General Awareness (GA)/GK Important Computer Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)
RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: In this article, we have provided Important Computer Questions which will help you in acing General Awareness (GA)/GK Section of RRB Group D CBT Exam which will be of 20 Marks.
RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Computer Topics & Questions from the General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.
RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important Computer Topics & Questions
General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Important Computer topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.
|
Section
|
Subject
|
General Awareness (GA)/GK
|
Computer - Full Forms, Hardware, Software, Operating System
|
RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK Important Computer Questions
1. What is the storage area for email messages called?
- A folder
- A directory
- A mailbox
- The hard disk
Answer: c
Explanation: Mailbox is a computer program that receives and stores electronic messages (email).
2. PERT stands for
(a) Program Evaluation and Review Theory
(b) Process Evaluation and Review Technique
(c) Program Evaluation and Review Technique
(d) Progress Evaluation and Review Technique
Answer: C
Explanation: A PERT chart is a visual project management tool used to map out and track the tasks and timelines. The name PERT is an acronym for Project (or Program) Evaluation and Review Technique.
3. The number of Zeros in the binary code of 15 is:
(a) 0
(b) 4
(c) 2
(d) 1
Answer: 0
Explanation: 15 = 10 + 5
=1010 + 101 = 1111
hence, binary code of 15 = 1111
4. Each box in a spreadsheet is called a _____________
- cell
- empty space
- record
- field
Answer: a
Explanation: An Excel worksheet is made up of columns and rows. Where these columns and rows intersect, they form rectangular boxes called cell.
5. What does DBMS stand for?
(A) Database Maintenance System
(B) Database Management System
(C) Digital Base Management System
(D) None of the above
Answer: B
Explanation: A Database Management System (DBMS) is software designed to store, retrieve, define, and manage data in a database.
6. In word processing, an efficient way to move the 3rd paragraph to place it after the 5th paragraph is:
- copy and paste
- copy, cut and paste
- cut, copy and paste
- cut and paste
Answer: d
Explanation: Cut and paste.
7. What does NASSCOM stand for?
(A) National Association of Shares and Securities Companies
(B) National Association of Software and Service Companies
(C) National Agency of Secret Service Companies
(D) None of the above
Answer: b)
Explanation: The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) is an Indian non-governmental trade association and advocacy group focused mainly on Information Technology (IT) and Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) industry. Established in 1988, NASSCOM is a non-profit organisation.
8. Full form of IVR is:
(A) Immediate Voice Response
(B) Instant Voice Response
(C) Interactive Voice Response
(D) None of the above
Answer: C
Explanation: Interactive Voice Response (IVR) is an automated phone system technology that allows incoming callers to access information via a voice response system of pre-recorded messages without having to speak to an agent.
9. Full form of POET is:
(A) Passenger Operated Enquiry Terminal
(B) Public Operated Enquiry Terminal
(C) Passenger Opted Enquiry Terminal
(D) None of the above
Answer: B
Explanation: Passenger Operated Enquiry Terminal-This product is very useful for Indian Railway Passengers. It is easy to operate and one can check their latest PNR status and SEAT availability position in any train from any station.
10. Compilers and translators are one form of______________
- ROM
- RAM
- hard disk
- software
Answer: d
Explanation: A compiler or an interpreter is a software program that converts programs written in a high-level language into machine code understood by the computer.
Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.