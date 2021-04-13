RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: Practice Important Reasoning (CODING DECODING) Questions to Score High Marks in CBT

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Coding Decoding Questions from General Intelligence & Reasoning Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning - Important Coding Decoding Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 30 marks. Let’s look at the important Reasoning- CODING DECODING topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Coding-Decoding (Ex - NAME is written as GFDN then MEAN is written as..)
Symbols
Mathematical Operations

RRB Group D 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning - Important Coding Decoding Questions with Answers

1. In a certain code, WORKABLE is written as VOYZPILD, how will BLUNDERS be written in same code?

CMVOEST TSEOVMC YOFMWVIH HIVWMFOY

Answer (d)

Explanation: WORKABLE => DLIPZYOV (opposite letters in the table below) => VOYZPILD (reversing the order)

BLUNDERS => YOFMWVIH (opposite letters) => HIVWMFOY (reversing the order)

A B C D E F G H I J K L M Z Y X W V U T S R Q P O N

2. If P means 'add to', V means 'multiply by', M means 'subtract from' and L means 'divide by' then

30 L 2 P 3 V 6 M 5 = ?

18 28 31 103

Answer (b)

Explanation: Using Correct Symbols, We have:

Given expression = 30 / 2 + 3 x 6 - 5 = 15 + 18 - 5 = 28

3. In a certain coded language BAT is coded as 2012, BALL is coded as 121212. What will be the code for BOWLER?

1851223152 1815221352 95323152 185223152

Answer (a)

Explanation: The position of each alphabet in the word is written but in the reverse order. Like the position of alphabets in the word BOWLER is 2, 15, 23, 12, 5, 18. So, the code is 1851223152.

4. In a certain code language, ‘pen pencil’ is written as '$%' and 'eraser sharpener' is written as '@#' and ‘pencil eraser’ is written as ‘$@’. Then, what is the code for ‘pen’?

# $ @ %

Answer (d)

Explanation: Here, in the first and third statements, the common code symbol is $ and the common word is ‘pencil. So, $ means pencil. Thus is the first statement % means pen.

5. In a certain code, ‘commit also make policy’ is written as ‘%e4 !y6 #t6 @o4’; ‘policy craze anger mobile’ is written as ‘!y6 @r5 %e6 #e5’; ‘allow mild course prize’ is written as ‘!e5 %d4 #e6 @w5’, and ‘craze manner pump artist’ is written as ‘%r6 #e5 !p4 @t6’. Then, what does ‘#e6 #e5 @04’ stand for?

artist mild craze also make course craze also course commit course mobile

Answer (c)

Explanation:

#e6 – course

#e5 – craze

@04 – also

6. If ‘+’ stands for ‘-‘ , ‘-‘ stands for ‘x’, ’x’ stands for ‘÷’and ‘÷’stands for ‘+’ .Then, what is the value of 56x7÷13-11+15-8÷2-7?

30 60 95 45

Answer (d)

Explanation: Changing the symbols as given in the problem the above expression is

=56÷7+13x11-15x8+2x7

We get, 8+143-120+14=165-120=45

7. In a certain code language ‘123’ stands for ‘I am servant’, ‘279’ stands for ‘servant always miserable’ and ‘684’ stands for ‘poverty is curse’, then which numeric value stands for ‘always’?

6 7 4 Cannot be determined

Answer (d)

Explanation: 1 2 3 I am servant … (i)

2 7 9 servant always miserable … (ii)

6 8 4 poverty is curse … (iii)

From equations (i) and (ii),

2 Servant

1 I/am

3 I/am

7 always/miserable

9 always/miserable

Always 7 or 9

Clearly, the definite value of ‘always’ cannot be determined.

8. If U + V means U is the brother of V, W – X means W is the father of S, X ÷ Y means X is the sister of Y, Y × Z means Z is the mother of Y. Which of the following means that N is the mother of O?

a) L + M ÷ N × O

b) L – M × O ÷ P

c) M + L ÷ O × N

d) N ÷ M × L ÷ O

Answer (c)

Explanation: M + L ÷ O × N means M is the brother of L and L is the sister of O and N is the mother of O.

9. If + means ÷, × means -, ÷ means × and - means+, than 16 + 12 × 8 ÷ 6 - 8 =?

-12 -20/3 20/3 -116/3

Answer (d)

Explanation: 16 ÷ 12 - 8 6 + 8 = -116/3

10. If ‘A’ denotes “divided by”, ‘B’ denotes “added to”, ‘X’ denotes “subtracted from”, ‘R’ denotes “multiplied by”, then 18 R 12 A 4 X 8 B 6 =?

52 102 45 32

Answer (a)

Explanation: 18 R 12 A 4 X 8 B 6 =?

18 12 4 8 6 =52

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.