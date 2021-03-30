RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice General Awareness (GA)/GK Important Awards Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Awards Topics & Questions from General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important Awards Topics & Questions

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Important Awards topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK Important Awards Questions

1. Who was the first woman to win Sahitya Academy Award?

(A) Mahashweta Devi

(B) Amrita Pritam

(C) Mahadevi Verma

(D) Indira Goswami

Answer: B

Explanation: The first female recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Award, Amrita Pritam articulated the social plight and sexual aspirations of women.

2. Shanti Swaroop Bhatnagar award is given for exemplary work done in the field of:

(A) Journalism

(C) Science and Technology

(B) Literature

(D) None of the above

Answer: C

Explanation: The Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize for Science and Technology (SSB) is a science award in India given annually by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) for notable and outstanding research, applied or fundamental, in biology, chemistry, environmental science, engineering, mathematics, medicine, and Physics.

3. With which sports is the term ''Grand Slam" associated?

(A) Hockey

(C) Basketball

(B) Cricket

(D) Lawn Tennis

Answer: D

Explanation: The Grand Slam tournaments, also referred to as majors, are the four most important annual tennis events.

4. 'Dada Saheb Phalke' award is given in the field of:

(A) Literature

(B) Music

(C) Film

(D) Dance

Answer: C

Explanation: The Dadasaheb Phalke Awards is India's highest award in cinema and is presented annually at the National Films Awards ceremony by the Directorate of Film Festivals, an organisation set up by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

5. Which is India's highest award given to a civilian?

(A) Bharat Ratna

(B) Jnan Peeth Award

(G) Ashoka Chakra

(D) Param Veer Chakra

Answer: A

Explanation: Bharat Ratna is the highest civilian award in India.

6. Nobel Prize for Peace in 2019 was given to:

Abiy Ahmed Ali Javed Ali Mohammad Ali Sayyed Ali

Answer: A

Explanation: The Nobel Peace Prize 2019 was awarded to Abiy Ahmed Ali "for his efforts to achieve peace and international cooperation, and in particular for his decisive initiative to resolve the border conflict with neighbouring Eritrea.

7. Which Indian cartoonist won the award in the best caricature category at the 2018 World Press Cartoon awards?

Satish Acharya Thomas Antony Pran Kumar Sharma Kaak

Answer: b)

Explanation: Kerala cartoonist Thomas Antony won an international award in the best caricature category. He is among the 9 winners at the 13th edition of the World Press Cartoon awards 2018, instituted by an organization based in Lisbon, Portugal..

8. The United Nations Sasakawa Award 2019 was given to:

(A) Priyanka Mishra

(B) Ajay Mishra

(C) Pramod Kumar Mishra

(D) Arvind Mishra

Answer: C

Explanation: Pramod Kumar Mishra - The United Nations Sasakawa Award is the most prestigious international award in the area of Disaster Risk Management.

9. Which one of the following is not a football tournament?

(A) I - league

(B) Irani Trophy

(C) Bardoloi Trophy

(D) Durand Cup

Answer: B

Explanation: The Z. R. Irani Cup tournament was conceived during the 1959-60 season to mark the completion of 25 years of the Ranji Trophy championship and was named after the late Z. R. Irani, who was associated with the Board of Control for Cricket in India from its inception in 1928, till his death in 1970.

10. Who won the ICC world cup 2019?

a) India

b) England

c) New Zealand

d) Australia

Answer: b)

Explanation: England won the ICC world cup 2019.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.