By Jasreet Kaur
Aug 27, 2025, 11:32 IST

Pav Bhaji is a loved street food. Pav bhaji in English means bread with vegetable curry. Learn the meaning of pav bhaji, types of pav bhaji like butter pav bhaji, cheese pav bhaji, Kolhapuri pav bhaji, Jain pav bhaji, and paneer pav bhaji, and why pav bhaji is a popular Indian street food like samosa, pakora, and biryani.

Pav Bhaji in English: Pav Bhaji is one of the most popular Indian street foods that people love to enjoy with buttered bread and spicy vegetable curry. In English, pav bhaji is often called bread with mixed vegetable curry. It is loved by thousands of people around the world. Keep reading more about pav bhaji.n 

What is Pav Bhaji called in English?

In English, pav means bread and bhaji means vegetable curry. Together, pav bhaji translates to bread with curry or bread with vegetables, which perfectly describes this famous Indian street food.

Types of Pav Bhaji

There are many delicious types of pav bhaji in India that people search for and enjoy in different flavours:

Butter Pav Bhaji – the classic pav bhaji with extra butter, rich and flavourful, loved at street stalls and restaurants, making it the most commonly ordered version.

Cheese Pav Bhaji – topped with melted cheese, creamy and indulgent, a favourite among youngsters, especially in Mumbai fast food joints.

Kolhapuri Pav Bhaji – a spicier version with special Kolhapuri masala, famous for its fiery taste, perfect for spice lovers who enjoy bold flavours.

Jain Pav Bhaji – made without onion and garlic, popular among Jain food lovers, served at many Indian restaurants with a unique mild taste.

Paneer Pav Bhaji – pav bhaji topped with paneer cubes, giving it a rich and wholesome taste, often chosen by those who love paneer-based dishes.

Why Is Pav Bhaji So Popular?

Pav bhaji is popular because it is flavourful, filling, and affordable. It is sold at almost every Indian street food corner, served at parties, and even cooked at home as a quick dinner. Just like samosa, pakora, and biryani, pav bhaji is one of the most loved Indian dishes across the world.

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Content Writer

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over two years of experience and a bachelor's degree in journalism and mass communication. Driven and committed, she writes on current affairs and general knowledge, fueled by a desire to see positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

... Read More

