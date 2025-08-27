Pav Bhaji in English: Pav Bhaji is one of the most popular Indian street foods that people love to enjoy with buttered bread and spicy vegetable curry. In English, pav bhaji is often called bread with mixed vegetable curry. It is loved by thousands of people around the world. Keep reading more about pav bhaji.n

What is Pav Bhaji called in English?

In English, pav means bread and bhaji means vegetable curry. Together, pav bhaji translates to bread with curry or bread with vegetables, which perfectly describes this famous Indian street food.

Types of Pav Bhaji

There are many delicious types of pav bhaji in India that people search for and enjoy in different flavours:

•Butter Pav Bhaji – the classic pav bhaji with extra butter, rich and flavourful, loved at street stalls and restaurants, making it the most commonly ordered version.