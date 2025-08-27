Pav Bhaji in English: Pav Bhaji is one of the most popular Indian street foods that people love to enjoy with buttered bread and spicy vegetable curry. In English, pav bhaji is often called bread with mixed vegetable curry. It is loved by thousands of people around the world. Keep reading more about pav bhaji.n
What is Pav Bhaji called in English?
In English, pav means bread and bhaji means vegetable curry. Together, pav bhaji translates to bread with curry or bread with vegetables, which perfectly describes this famous Indian street food.
Types of Pav Bhaji
There are many delicious types of pav bhaji in India that people search for and enjoy in different flavours:
•Butter Pav Bhaji – the classic pav bhaji with extra butter, rich and flavourful, loved at street stalls and restaurants, making it the most commonly ordered version.
•Cheese Pav Bhaji – topped with melted cheese, creamy and indulgent, a favourite among youngsters, especially in Mumbai fast food joints.
•Kolhapuri Pav Bhaji – a spicier version with special Kolhapuri masala, famous for its fiery taste, perfect for spice lovers who enjoy bold flavours.
•Jain Pav Bhaji – made without onion and garlic, popular among Jain food lovers, served at many Indian restaurants with a unique mild taste.
•Paneer Pav Bhaji – pav bhaji topped with paneer cubes, giving it a rich and wholesome taste, often chosen by those who love paneer-based dishes.
Why Is Pav Bhaji So Popular?
Pav bhaji is popular because it is flavourful, filling, and affordable. It is sold at almost every Indian street food corner, served at parties, and even cooked at home as a quick dinner. Just like samosa, pakora, and biryani, pav bhaji is one of the most loved Indian dishes across the world.
