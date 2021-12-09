RRB Group D 2021 (CEN RRC 01/2019) Exam Dates Announced: Railway Recruitment Board will conduct CBT for 103769 Level-1 Posts in Feb 2022

RRB Group D 2021 (CEN RRC 01/2019) Exam Dates Announced: Computer Based Test (CBT) will be conducted by Railway Recruitment Board for 103769 Vacancies under RRC/RRB Group D Level 1 of 7 th CPC Pay Matrix.

RRB Group D 2021 (CEN RRC 01/2019) Exam Dates Announced: Railway Recruitment Board is going to conduct the RRB Group D 2021 Exam tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases, subject to the prevailing conditions and Government guidelines issued from time to time in view of handling of the Covid-19 pandemic. The CBT Exam Schedule and Admit Card will be released soon at the official regional website of the Railway Recruitment Board. RRB will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates, City Intimation Link, Admit Card Release (CEN RRC 01/2019 Level -1 Posts)

The applications were invited from eligible candidates for various posts in level -1 of the 7th CPC Matrix under CEN No. RRC-01/2019. The CBT as per details provided in CEN No. RRC-01/2019 will commence tentatively from 23rd February 2022 in multiple phases. The link of viewing Exam City and Date and downloading of Travelling Authority of SC/ST candidates will be made available on all RRB websites in due course i.e. 10 days prior to the start of the exam. Downloading of E-call letters will start from 4 days prior to the CBT date mentioned in exam city and date intimation link.

RRB Group D 2021 Application Modification Link

In regards to 4,85,607 candidates whose applications were found rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature, for those the modification link will be live from 15th December to 26th December 2021 on all the official websites of RRBs for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity. Thereafter, decision of RRBs regarding validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. In this process the candidates whose application found accepted will also be scheduled in subsequent phases of CBT exam of CEN No. RRC 01/2019.

Direct Link to Modify the RRB Group D Application Form CEN RRC 01/2019

RRB GROUP D 2021 EXAM PATTERN

The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification and Medical Examination. The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks Note: - The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type. - Each question will be of one mark each. - The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts. - There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer. - The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers. - Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for candidates who are aspiring for a government job in Indian Railways with a good salary.