RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update: Modification Link to be Activated for Rejected Applicants

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update: As per the official notification released by RRB, the modification link for RRB Group D Exam will be activated for those candidates whose application was rejected earlier. Get the Direct Link to modify the application of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update: Railway Recruitment Board has recently notified that it has been decided to provide a modification link for uploading of photograph and/or signature afresh as one time opportunity to those candidates only whose application has been rejected on the ground of invalid photograph and/or signature. Candidates are advised to keep ready their scanned photograph and signature as per the specification mentioned in the CEN No. RRC-01/2019 (Available on RRBs’ websites). In 2019, RRB on behalf of RRC invited the applications for the various posts in Group D-Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways for total 103769 Vacancies.

RRB Group D 2021 Application Modification Link

The modification link will be active soon at the RRB Regional websites mentioned in the table given below:

RRB Website Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bangalore www.rrbbnc.gov.in Bhopal www.rrbbpl.nic.in Bhubaneswar www.rrbbbs.gov.in Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh www.rrbcdg.gov.in Chennai www.rrbchennai.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu – Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in Muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad www.rrbsecunderabad.nic.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.org Thiruvananthapuram www.rrbthiruvananthapuram.gov.in

Related Story: English will not be a part of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam (CBT)

Thereafter, the decision of RRBs regarding the validity of photograph/signature shall be final and binding on candidates. No further representations on this account shall be entertained. Candidates whose application was already accepted need not apply again through the link.

Before uploading the photo and signature, be sure that the scanned photo is as per the specification mentioned in CEN.

Photograph of the candidate:

1. It should be a Colour Passport Photograph with white/light color background.

2. It should be of size 35mmX45mm or 320 x 240 pixels.

3. It should be in JPG/JPEG format scanned with 100 DPI resolution.

4. The size of the photograph should be between 20-50KB.

5. The color photograph must have been taken on or after 01-01-2019 in a professional studio. Photographs taken using mobile and self-composed portraits may result in rejection of the application.

6. The photo should have a clear front view of the candidate without a cap and sunglasses.

7. The face should occupy at least 50% of the area of the photograph with a full-face view looking at the camera directly.

8. The main features of the face must not be covered by hair of the head any cloth or any shadow.

9. Forehead, eyes, nose, and chin should be clearly visible.

10. In case the candidate wears glasses, then the photograph should not have any glare/reflections on glasses and eyes should be clearly visible.

11. The Photograph must match the candidate's appearance on the days of CBT and DV.

12. PwBD candidates should also upload passport photographs as per the above specifications only and not the full body photograph used in the disability certificate.

13. Candidates are advised to keep at least 12 (Twelve) copies of the same photograph for further use as and when required during the recruitment process.

Signature of the Candidate:

1. The applicant has to sign on white paper with a Black Ink pen within a box of size 50mm x 20mm.

2. The signature must be in running letters and NOT IN BLOCK LETTERS.

3. The image should be in JPG/JPEG format scanned with 100 DPI resolution.

4. Dimensions of 50mm x 20mm or 140 x 60 pixels (preferred).

5. The size of the file should be between 10KB —40KB.

Note:

- The signature must be signed only by the applicant and not by any other person.

- The applicant's signature obtained during registration and at the time of CBTs/DV/Medical should match the uploaded signature.

- In case it is found that there is a mismatch of signature, the candidate may be disqualified, legal prosecution will be initiated and the candidate will be debarred for life from appearing in railway recruitments (RRBs/RRCs).

The minimum Educational Qualification for RRB Group D Level 1 Posts is 10th pass (OR) ITI from institutions recognized by National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT)/ State Council for Vocational Training (SCVT) (or) equivalent (OR) National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT. The age limit for applying for these posts was 18 to 33 years for General Candidates, 18 to 36 years for OBC Candidates, and 18 to 38 years for SC/ST Candidates.