RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update: English is not a part of Computer Based Test, Check CBT Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Update: Railway Recruitment Board is going to release RRB Group D 2021 Exam Dates and will be conducting the online Exam on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) this year for 103769 Vacancies under Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. More than 1.15 crores candidates applied for the RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment. The entire recruitment process shall involve Computer Based Test(s), Physical Efficiency Test (PET), Document Verification, and Medical Examination. In this article, we are going to share the Exam Pattern and Syllabus of the RRB/ RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam.

RRB GROUP D 2021 EXAM PATTERN - ENGLISH NOT A PART OF CBT



The Question Paper for Single Stage CBT will be of 90 minutes duration for 100 questions and 120 minutes for PwBD candidates who are availing of the Scribe facility. The section-wise number of questions and marks are indicated below:

RRC Level 1 Posts Computer Based Test (CBT) 2021 Exam Pattern Subjects Number of Questions (Objective Multiple Choice Questions of 1 mark each) Duration General Science 25 1 hour 30 minutes (2 Hours for PwBD Candidates) Mathematics 25 General Intelligence & Reasoning 30 General Awareness & Current Affairs 20 Total 100 Questions of 100 marks

Note:

- The Question Papers shall be of objective multiple-choice type.

- Each question will be of one mark each.

- The standard of questions for the Single Stage CBT will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts.

- There will be negative marking and 1/3rd mark shall be deducted for each wrong answer.

- The section-wise distribution given in the above table is only indicative and there may be some variations in the actual question papers.

- Minimum percentage of marks for eligibility in various categories: UR-40%, EWS40%, OBC (Non creamy layer) -30%, SC-30%, ST-25%. These percentages of marks for eligibility may be relaxed by 2% for PwBD candidates in case of a shortage of PwBD candidates against vacancies reserved for them.

RRB GROUP D COMPUTER BASED TEST (CBT) 2021 SYLLABUS

The Questions will be of objective type with multiple choices and are likely to include questions pertaining to:

Subjects (100 Marks) Topics Mathematics (25 Marks) Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers Number Systems, BODMAS, Decimals, Fractions, LCM and HCF, Ratio and Proportions, Percentage, Mensuration, Time and Work, Time and Distance, Simple and Compound Interest, Profit and Loss, Algebra, Geometry and Trigonometry, Elementary Statistics, Square Root, Age Calculations, Calendar & Clock, Pipes & Cistern. General Intelligence and Reasoning (30 Marks) Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers Analogies, Alphabetical and Number Series, Coding and Decoding, Mathematical Operations, Relationships, Syllogism, Jumbling, Venn Diagram, Data Interpretation and Sufficiency, Conclusions and Decision Making, Similarities and Differences, Analytical Reasoning, Classification, Directions, Statement- Arguments and Assumptions, etc. General Science (25 Marks) Practice General Science Mock Test with Answers The syllabus under this shall cover Physics, Chemistry, and Life Sciences of 10th standard level (CBSE). General Awareness and Current Affairs (20 Marks) Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers Knowledge of Current Affairs, Science & Technology, Sports, Culture, Personalities, Economics, Politics and any other subject of importance.

RRB Group D Level-1 2021 Recruitment can be a great opportunity for candidates who are aspiring for a government job in Indian Railways with a good salary.