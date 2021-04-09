RRB Group D 2021 Time Table to Release Soon: Practice Important Reasoning (SERIES) Questions to Score High Marks in CBT

RRB Group D 2021 Time Table to Release Soon: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Series Questions from the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB Group D 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning - Important Series Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 30 marks. Let’s look at the important Reasoning- SERIES topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject General Intelligence & Reasoning Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers Analogy (both word-based and numerical) Odd pair (both word-based and numerical) Classification Missing characters

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB Group D 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning - Important Series Questions with Answers

1. Matter: Vacuum::Government: __? __

Anarchy Democracy Monarchy Corrupt

Answer (a)

Explanation: Absence of matter is vacuum and absence of government is anarchy.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

2. PQUT: VWAZ:: LMQP: __? __

RSUT RSYX RSWV RSVW

Answer (c)

Explanation: The letters in the second part are moved six times to their right as explained below:

P→q, r, s, t, u, V

Q→r, s, t, u, v, W

U→v, w, x, y, z, A

T→ u, v, w, x, y, Z

Similarly,

L→m, n, o, p, q, R

M→n, o, p, q, r, S

Q→r, s, t, u, v, W

P→q, r, s, t, u, V

Get RRB Group D Free Study Material

3. Out of the four options given below, four are of a kind while one does not belong to the group. Choose the one which is unlike the others.

APBQ CRDT EUFV GWHX

Answer (b)

Explanation: In all others, the first and the third, as well as the second and the fourth, are consecutive letters in the English alphabet.

Get RRB Group D Exam 30 Computer Study Plan

4. What will come in place of the question mark in the following number series?

24, 100, 404, 1620, ?

6484 6845 6248 5890

Answer (a)

Explanation: 5×4 +4 = 24

24×4+4=100

100 ×4+4=404

404 ×4+4=1620

1620 ×4+4=6484

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

5. What should replace ‘?’ in the figure

53 and Z 51 and Y 50 and Y 52 and U

Answer (b)

Explanation: Numerical series:

Fig 1, 9x9-5x3= 66, similarly figure 2 and 3 to give 51.

Alphabet series:

All the alphabets beginning from figure 1 are evenly placed after 5 positions of the preceding alphabet.

Like,

A(+5)→F (+5)→K ---------------------------T(+5)→Y

Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

6. Consider the following matrix:

2 5 7 8 ? 1 2 20 42 56 72 0

What is the missing number in the given matrix?

5 0 7 9

Answer (d)

Explanation: In each column, let the number at the top be ‘a’ and the one at the bottom be ‘b’. The relation between them is as follows: b = a (a- 1). Thus the missing number is 9.

Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs

7. 64 128 92 220 148 404 ?

332 296 276 260

Answer (d)

Explanation: 64 128 92 220 148 404 ?

See the bold part. It makes a series as follows:

64 92 148 ?

+28 +56 +112

Hence,? Will be replaced by 260.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

8. 5 6 16 57 ? 1245 7506

6 16 57 244

Answer (d)

Explanation: Here the series is 5 × 1 + 12 = 6;

6 × 2 + 22 = 16;

16 × 3 + 32 = 57;

57 × 4 + 42 = 244;

244 × 5 + 52 = 1245;

1245 × 6 + 62 = 7506

Hence, ? should be replaced by 244.

Check RRB Group 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

9. 729: 3:: 64: __? __

-686 686 1 2

Answer (d)

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

10. Iron: anaemia::Sleep: __? __

Somnambulism Dreams Insomnia Nightmare

Answer (c)

Explanation: Iron deprivation is Anaemia and the condition in which there is sleep deprivation is Insomnia.

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.