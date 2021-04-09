RRB Group D 2021 Time Table to Release Soon: Practice Important Reasoning (SERIES) Questions to Score High Marks in CBT

Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

Created On: Apr 9, 2021 18:07 IST
RRB Group D 2021 Time Table to Release Soon: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Series Questions from the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning - Important Series Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 30 marks. Let’s look at the important Reasoning- SERIES  topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section

Subject

General Intelligence & Reasoning

Analogy (both word-based and numerical)

Odd pair (both word-based and numerical)

Classification

Missing characters

RRB Group D 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning - Important Series Questions with Answers

1. Matter: Vacuum::Government: __? __

  1. Anarchy
  2. Democracy
  3. Monarchy
  4. Corrupt

Answer (a)

Explanation:   Absence of matter is vacuum and absence of government is anarchy.

2. PQUT: VWAZ:: LMQP: __? __

  1. RSUT
  2. RSYX
  3. RSWV
  4. RSVW

Answer (c)

Explanation:   The letters in the second part are moved six times to their right as explained below:

P→q, r, s, t, u, V
Q→r, s, t, u, v, W
U→v, w, x, y, z, A
T→ u, v, w, x, y, Z
Similarly,
L→m, n, o, p, q, R
M→n, o, p, q, r, S
Q→r, s, t, u, v, W
P→q, r, s, t, u, V

3. Out of the four options given below, four are of a kind while one does not belong to the group. Choose the one which is unlike the others.

  1. APBQ
  2. CRDT
  3. EUFV
  4. GWHX

Answer (b)

Explanation: In all others, the first and the third, as well as the second and the fourth, are consecutive letters in the English alphabet.

4. What will come in place of the question mark in the following number series?

24, 100, 404, 1620,  ?

  1. 6484
  2. 6845
  3. 6248
  4. 5890

Answer (a)

Explanation:   5×4 +4 = 24

                                        24×4+4=100

                                        100 ×4+4=404

                                        404 ×4+4=1620

                                        1620 ×4+4=6484

5. What should replace ‘?’ in the figure

  1. 53 and Z
  2. 51 and Y
  3. 50 and Y
  4. 52 and U

Answer (b)

Explanation:  Numerical series:
Fig 1, 9x9-5x3= 66, similarly figure 2 and 3 to give 51.
Alphabet series:
All the alphabets beginning from figure 1 are evenly placed after 5 positions of the preceding alphabet.
Like,
A(+5)→F (+5)→K ---------------------------T(+5)→Y

6. Consider the following matrix:

2

5

7

8

?

1

2

20

42

56

72

0

What is the missing number in the given matrix?

  1. 5
  2. 0
  3. 7
  4. 9

Answer (d)

Explanation:   In each column, let the number at the top be ‘a’ and the one at the bottom be ‘b’. The relation between them is as follows: b = a (a- 1). Thus the missing number is 9.

7.        64  128  92  220  148  404  ?

  1. 332
  2. 296
  3. 276
  4. 260

Answer (d)

Explanation:   64        128      92        220      148      404      ?

      See the bold part. It makes a series as follows:

      64        92        148      ?

+28      +56      +112

      Hence,? Will be replaced by 260.

8.      5  6  16 57  ?  1245  7506

  1. 6
  2. 16
  3. 57
  4. 244

Answer (d)

Explanation:   Here the series is        5 × 1 + 12 = 6;

                                                6 × 2 + 22 = 16;

                                                16 × 3 + 32 = 57;

                                                57 × 4 + 42 = 244;

                                                244 × 5 + 52 = 1245;

                                                1245 × 6 + 62 = 7506

            Hence, ? should be replaced by 244.

9.    729: 3:: 64: __? __

  1. -686
  2. 686
  3. 1
  4. 2

Answer (d)

10. Iron: anaemia::Sleep: __? __

  1. Somnambulism
  2. Dreams
  3. Insomnia
  4. Nightmare

Answer (c)

Explanation:  Iron deprivation is Anaemia and the condition in which there is sleep deprivation is Insomnia.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.
