RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice Important General Awareness (GA)/GK Books & Authors Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Books & Authors Topics & Questions from General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Exam & Admit Card Updates

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important Books & Authors Questions

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Books & Authors topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject General Awareness (GA)/GK Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers Books & Authors

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts 2021 Exam Pattern and Syllabus

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK Books & Authors Important Questions

1. Who was the author of the book “Sathyartha Prakasha”?

(a) Swami Dayananda Saraswathi

(b) Rajaram Mohan Roy

(c) Swami Vivekananda

(d) Ramakrishna Paramahamsa

Answer: A

Explanation: Satyarth Prakash (Hindi: सत्यार्थ प्रकाश, Satyārth′ prakāś′ – "The Light of Meaning of the Truth" or The Light of Truth) is an 1875 book written originally in Hindi by Dayananda Saraswati (Swami Dayanand), an influential religious and social reformer and the founder of Arya Samaj.

Check RRB Group D 2020 Preparation tips & Strategy

2. Who translated Bhagavad Gita into Persian language?

(a) Abdul Fazal

(b) Dara

(c) Dadu

(d) Balban

Answer: B

Explanation: The Mahabharata was translated into Persian during Akbar's time. His great-grandson Dara Shikoh continued the efforts. Dara translated the Upanishads and the Bhagavad-gita into Persian.

Get RRB Group D Free Study Material

3. The author of the book ‘Gandhi Life and Thought’:

(a) V.D Savarkar

(b) J.B Kripalani

(c) Jawaharlal Nehru

(d) R.K Laxman

Answer: B

Explanation: Kripalani was well-known as a Gandhian and a socialist.

Get RRB Group D Exam 30 Days Study Plan

4. Name the author of the novel ‘The Ambassadors’:

(a) Joyce Cary

(b) E.M Foster

(c) Henry James

(d) Hadley Chase

Answer: C

Explanation: The Ambassadors is a 1903 novel by Henry James, originally published as a serial in the North American Review (NAR). The novel is a dark comedy which follows the trip of protagonist Lewis Lambert Strether to Europe to bring the son of his widowed fiancée back to the family business.

Download Previous Year Papers of RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Exam

5. Which one of the following ls correctly matched?

(A) Rabindranath Tagore - Nil Darpan

(B) Dadabhai Naoroji - India Unrest

(C) Dinbandhu Mitra - Godaan

(D) Ramesh Chandra Dutt - Economic History of India

Answer: D

Explanation: Ramesh Chandra Dutt is the author of Economic History of India.

Check RRB Group D 2021 Minimum Qualifying Marks

6. Which of the following is incorrect?

(A) S.K. Pottekkat - Telugu

(C) Amitav Ghosh - English

(B) Tulsidas - Awadhi

(D) Akilan - Tamil

Answer: A

Explanation: Sankaran Kutty Kunjiraman Pottekkatt, popularly known as S. K. Pottekkatt, was an Indian writer of Malayalam literature and a politician from Kerala, India.

Check RRB Group D 2021 FAQs

7. The Oscar-winning film ''Life of Pie'" is based on the fantasy adventure by:

(A) Mo Yan

(B) Yann Martel

(C) Vikas Swaroop

(D) Herta Muller

Answer: B

Explanation: Taiwanese-born Ang Lee won his second Oscar (after Brokeback Mountain) for Best Direction on Sunday for Life of Pi, the adaption of Yann Martel's fantasy adventure novel about an Indian boy who survives a shipwreck but is stranded in a lifeboat with a Bengal tiger.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Posts Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

8. “Ashtadhyayi” was written by:

(A) Vedvyas

(B) Kalidas

(C) Panini

(D) Valmiki

Answer: C

Explanation: Ashtadhyayi, Sanskrit Aṣṭādhyāyī (“Eight Chapters”), Sanskrit treatise on grammar written in the 6th to 5th century BC by the Indian grammarian Panini. This work set the linguistic standards for Classical Sanskrit.

Check RRB Group 2021 Exam & Admit Card Rules

9. Harshacharita was written by:

(A) Kalidasa

(B) Banabhatta

(C) Vishnu Gupta

(D) Parimal Gupta

Answer: B

Explanation: Bana, also called Banabhatta, (flourished 7th century), one of the greatest masters of Sanskrit prose, famed principally for his chronicle, Harshacharita (c. 640; “The Life of Harsha”), depicting the court and times of the Buddhist emperor Harsha (reigned c. 606–647) of northern India.

Check RRB/RRC Group D Level 1 Region-wise Previous Year Cut-Off Marks

10. The book ‘Shakuntala’ was written by:

(A) Maithili Sharan Gupta

(B) Swami Dayanand

(C) Kalidas

(D) Tulsidas

Answer: C

Explanation: Shakuntala, also known as The Recognition of Shakuntala, The Sign of Shakuntala, and many other variants, is a Sanskrit play by the ancient Indian poet Kalidasa.

RRB Group D 2021 Recruitment Update: 20000+ Vacancies to be filled through Course Completed Act Apprentices (CCAAs)

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.