RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice General Awareness (GA)/GK Indian Railways Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Railways Topics & Questions from General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Indian Railways Topics & Questions

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Important Railways topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject General Awareness (GA)/GK Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers Indian Railways Facts, History, Current Affairs

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK Indian Railways Questions

1. The highest railway bridge is built across the river:

(a) Jhelum

(b) Chenab

(c) Beas

(d) Ravi

Answer: B

Explanation: As part of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla rail link project (USBRL), Indian Railways is constructing a bridge over the Chenab river. The Chenab bridge is being made at a height of 359 metres above the river bed - making it the highest railway bridge in the world.

2. Which of the following places does not have Railway Production Units?

(A) Varanasi

(B) Kapurthala

(C) Delhi

(D) Bangalore

Answer: C

Explanation:

S.No. Name of PU Place where situated 1. Chittaranjan Locomotive Works Chittaranjan 2. Diesel Locomotive Works Varanasi 3. Integral Coach Factory Chennai 4. Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala 5. Rail Wheel Factory Bangalore 6. Diesel Loco Modernisation Works Patiala

3. The breadth of the railway broad gauge is approximately:

(A) 2.00 m

(B) 1.83 m

(C) 1.67 m

(D) 1.33 m

Answer: C

Explanation: Indian Railways today predominantly operates on 1,676 mm (5 ft 6 in) broad gauge with more than 120,000 km (75,000 mi) of tracks.

4. Railway Budget is presented in Parliament:

(A) Every year

(B) Once in two years

(C) Once in five year tenure of Govt.

(D) As and when Government feels it appropriate

Answer: A

Explanation: The Railway Budget was presented every year, a few days before the Union budget, till 2016. Modi government on 21 September 2016 approved merger of the Rail and General budgets from next year, ending a 92-year-old practice of a separate budget for the nation's largest transporter.

5. The number of Railway Zones in India are:

(A) 10

(B) 12

(C) 17

(D) 15

Answer: C

Explanation: 17 - For administrative purposes, Indian Railways is divided into 17 Zones.

6. The State which has no railway line till 2014

(A) Tripura

(B) Meghalaya

(C) Nagaland

(D) Arunachal Pradesh

Answer: B

Explanation: As of November 2014 Meghalaya was the only state which had no railway line, people had to go to Guwahati, the nearest railway station, but in November 2014 in Mendipathar, first railway station of Meghalaya was given the green flag.

7. Which of the following trees were promoted for building ships or railways?

(A) Firs and Pines

(B) Bushes and Creepers

(C) Teak and Sal

(D) Shisham and Acacia

Answer: C

Explanation: Teak and Sal species were promoted for the building of ships or railways.

8. Who was the First Woman Railway Minister of India?

(A) Mamta Banerjee

(B) Uma Bharti

(C) Sushma Swaraj

(D) Nirmala Sitharaman

Answer: A

Explanation: The current Chief Minister of West Bengal, Mamata Banerjee, became the first female minister to present the Railways Budget in 2002.

9. Indian Railways was founded in:

(A) 16th April 1850

(B) 16th April 1853

(C) 16th April 1856

(D) 16th April 1859

Answer: B

Explanation: The country's first passenger train, which ran between Bombay's Bori Bunder station and Thane on 16 April 1853, was dedicated by Lord Dalhousie.

10. CEO of Railway Board from 2021:

a) Sunil Sharma

b) Suneet Sharma

c) Sunita Sharma

d) Sumit Sharma

Answer: b)

Explanation: The appointments committee of the Cabinet has approved Suneet Sharma appointment as Chairman & CEO of Railway Board, Ministry of Railways and ex-officio Principal Secretary to Government of India. He took over in his new role with effect from January 01, 2021.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.