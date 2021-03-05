RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: Practice Important General Awareness (GA)/GK Indian Polity Topics & Questions to Score High Marks in Computer Based Test (CBT)

RRB Group D 2021 Exam from April Onwards: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) will be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Indian Polity Topics & Questions from the General Awareness (GA)/GK Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Awareness/GK - Important Indian Polity Topics & Questions

General Awareness/GK is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 20 marks. Let’s look at the important General Awareness/GK - Indian Polity topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Supreme Court Meaning of Write Election of President and his functions Important constitution bodies like CAG Facts about parliament Fundamental Duties Governor and his functions State legislature Major Constitutional amendments and their importance Official Language Emergency Provisions National political parties and their symbols

1. Which of the following is a constitutional body?

a) National Development Council

b) NITI Aayog

c) Finance Commission

d) None of the above

Answer: c)

Explanation: Except Finance Commission; none of the body is a constitutional body because others all bodies are established after an act of the Parliament.

2. Which of the following is not matched correctly?

a) First Five Year Plan: 1951-56

b) Third Five Year Plan: 1961-66

c) Seventh Five Year Plan:1980-85

d) Tenth Five Year Plan: 2002-07

Answer: c)

Explanation: Seventh Five Year Plan was launched during the period of 1985 to 1990.This plan was started by Rajiv Gandhi government when Dr. Manmohan Singh was Deputy Chairman of planning commission.

3. Which of the following Acts under the Indian Constitution is described by Article 21A?

Right to Education Right to Information Representation of the People Right to Freedom of Religion

Answer: A

Explanation: Article 21A of the Indian constitution covers Right to Education. The State shall provide free and compulsory education to all children of the age of six to fourteen years.

4. The Prime Minister is the ex-officio President of

CLRI CSIR ISRO DRDO

Answer: B

Explanation: Prime Minister of India is the ex-officio President of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research.

5. Article 368 is related to............?

a) Constitutional amendment

b) Supreme Court's composition

c) Centre State Relations

d) None of the above

Answer: a)

Explanation: Article 368 in the Part XX of the Indian constitution deals with the powers of the parliament to amend the constitution and its procedure.

6. In which of the following case, a special majority is used in the Parliament?

a) Removal of Vice President

b) For removing Speaker & Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha

c) Acquisition and Termination of Citizenship

d) For Removal of Chairman or Vice-Chairman of the Legislative Council

Answer: c)

Explanation: Acquisition and Termination of Citizenship

7. Parliament House in Delhi was constructed during

1895-1900 1901-1909 1921-1927 1931-1935

Answer: C

Explanation: Parliament House or Sansad Bhavan was constructed during 1921-1927.

8. What does “Satyameva Jayate” mean?

“Truth alone triumphs” “True Faith is Rare” “Truth is Divine” “Truth is a Treasure”

Answer: A

Explanation: Satyameva Jayate -“Truth alone triumphs." is a mantra from the ancient Indian scripture Mundaka Upanishad. Upon independence of India, it was adopted as the national motto of India. It is inscribed in script at the base of the national emblem.

9. What does “Bicameral Legislature” mean?

Legislators are divided into 4 separate assemblies Legislators are grouped as 1 assembly Legislators are divided into 2 separate assemblies Legislators are divided into 8 separate assemblies

Answer: C

Explanation: Bicameralism is the practice of having two Houses of Parliament. At the State level, the equivalent of the Lok Sabha is the Vidhan Sabha (Legislative Assembly), and that of the Rajya Sabha is the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council).

10. In how many ways the Constitutional amendment in India can take place?

2 3 4 1

Answer: B

Explanation: There are three ways to amend the constitution of India are: simple majority of parliament, special majority of parliament and special majority of parliament plus consent of the states.

11. Rajya Sabha is also known as:

Legislative Council Senior House Upper House Lower House

Answer: C

Explanation: The Rajya Sabha or Council of States is the upper house of the bicameral Parliament of India.

12. Chief Election Commissioner of India can be removed from the office by:

Both houses of Parliament Union council of Ministers President of India Chief Justice of India

Answer: A

Explanation: Election Commissioner can be removed by the President on the basis of a resolution passed to that effect by both the Houses of Parliament with special majority, either on the ground of proved misbehaviour or incapacity.

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of the RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.