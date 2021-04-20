RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: Practice Important Reasoning (ARRANGEMENT) Questions to Score High Marks in CBT

RRB Group D 2021 Exam Schedule to Release Soon: RRB Group D 2021 Computer Based Exam (CBT) was earlier scheduled to be conducted from April 2021 to June 2021 tentatively as per the official notification for total 103769 Vacancies. To score high marks in the exam candidates must start practicing the important topics and questions for RRB Group D 2021 Exam. For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled Important Arrangement Questions from the General Intelligence & Reasoning Section based on the latest exam pattern of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam.

RRB Group D 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning - Important Arrangement Topics

General Intelligence and Reasoning is considered to be one of the highest-scoring sections of the RRB Group D 2021 Exam and will be of 30 marks. Let’s look at the important Reasoning- ARRANGEMENT topics that have appeared frequently in RRB GROUP D Exam over the last few years.

Section Subject General Intelligence & Reasoning Practice Reasoning Mock Test with Answers Seating arrangement (Linear and Circular) Blood relations Ranking Puzzles Direction Sense

RRB Group D 2021 General Intelligence & Reasoning - Important Arrangement Questions with Answers

1. D, the son-in-law of B, is the brother-in-law of A who is the brother of C. How is A related to B?

Brother Son Father None of these

Answer (d)

Explanation: D is the brother-in-law of A, who is brother of C. C is wife of D. D is the son-in-law of B. B Can either father or mother of A.

2. There are seven persons A, B, C, D, E, F and G sitting in a line facing west. E is to the immediate right of G. B is at one of the extreme ends and has E as his neighbour. G is between E and F. C is sitting second from the south end. Who is sitting at the southern end?

A B C E

Answer (a)

Explanation: The arrangement is A C D F G E B.

3. A man starts walking towards Northeast diagonally from the left corner of a square plot and turns right after reaching the center of the plot. After some distance he again turns right and continues walking. Which direction is he facing now?

East West South North

Answer (c)

Explanation:

4. Mrs. Dixit meets a man at a marriage party who is the brother of the sister of her husband. How is the man related to Mrs. Dixit?

Father Father-in-law Cousin Brother-in-law

Answer (d)

Explanation:

5. Read the following information and answer the question given below :

There are eight books kept on over the other. Two books are on Professional ethics, two books on SFM, three books on Environmental science and one book on Politics. Counting from the top, the second, fifth and sixth books are on environmental science. Two of them are between the books on SFM. One Environmental Science book is between two books on Professional ethics while the book above the book on Politics is a book of SFM.

If the books are partitioned as two rows by taking four from the top, which of the books will be at the bottom?

SFM and Professional ethics SFM and Environmental science SFM and Politics Politics and Professional ethics

Answer (C)

Explanation:

Professional Ethics Environmental Science Professional Ethics SFM Environmental Science Environmental Science SFM Politics

6. Harpreet’s motorbike is facing towards West. He turns left and drives 10 km and turns left again and drives 10 km. Then he turns right and drives 40 km. He turns right again and drives 30 km. lastly; he turns right and drives 50 km. How far is Harpreet from the starting point?

10 km 20 km 40 km 60 km

Answer (b)

Explanation: Ending and starting point are on the same line and they are 20kms away from each other.

7. In a row, X is 6th from the left and Y is 8th from the right. Both interchange positions and thus X becomes 10th from the left. How many people are there in the row?

17 16 15 18

Answer (a)

Explanation: Total number of people in the row= (8+10)-1= 17

8. A has two sons. E is the daughter of G and B is the mother of C. F, the brother of E is the son of C who is the son of A. A is grandfather of J who is not a sibling of E. B has a child named D. Then, what is the ratio of males to females in the family?

1:2 1:3 5:3 Cannot be determined

Answer (d)

Explanation: J’s and D’s gender not known.

9. Answer the question on the basis of the information given below.

There are 8 friends – A, B, C, D, E, F, G and H who have their birthdays in four months – March, June, September and October on either 13th or 22nd of the month. F has his birthday on 13th of a month having 30 days. A and D have their birthday in same month with A having birthday before. There are two people who have birthdays between A and B. C’s birthday is in June. H has his birthday on 22nd of a month. E does not have his birthday on 13th. G does not have his birthday in March.

Who has his birthday on 22nd June?

B C H D

Answer (a)

Explanation:

Month 13th 22nd March A D June C B September F H or E October G E or H

10. Amit rides a bike 10 km east and then the same distance towards south. Now he turns east for another 5 km. Then he turns only left at two points to travel 15 km each. How far is he from the starting point?

10 km 5 km 5 km 15 km

Answer (c)

Explanation:

Practicing Important Topics & Questions of RRB Group D Exam can help you in many ways in your exam preparation. Remember that there are no sectional time limits and no sectional cut-offs. Your job is to simply maximize your score however you can.