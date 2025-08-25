List of Top 9 Best Train Museums in the U.S.

Train museums provide an intriguing look back into the history, technology, and culture that helped shape how transportation unfolded across America. Whether you are a history fanatic, a train fan, or a family looking for an educational experience, these museums provide vibrant depictions of the heyday of the railroads. It is one thing to read about full-sized steam locomotives; many train museums allow you to see them, as well as miniature model railroads and interactive exhibits. They depict how travel and engineering have advanced over the last two hundred years. Many of the train museums offer heritage train rides, allowing visitors to see and experience the magic of trains in the past in vintage railcars. In this overview, we share nine of the best train museums throughout the United States, each offering a different slice of the nation's unique railroad heritage to explore. All aboard for a ride through time and steel!

Top 9 Best Train Museums in the U.S. Here are the top 9 Best Train Museums in the U.S., along with their state name: No. Train Museum Name State 1 B&O Railroad Museum Maryland 2 Steamtown National Historic Site Pennsylvania 3 Illinois Railway Museum Illinois 4 San Diego Model Railroad Museum California 5 California State Railroad Museum California 6 New York Transit Museum New York 7 Kentucky Railway Museum Kentucky 8 Monticello Railway Museum Illinois 9 Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum Alabama 1. B&O Railroad Museum In Baltimore, the B&O Railroad Museum is sometimes dubbed the "birthplace of railroading in America." On the grounds of the first commercial railroad in the US, this museum contains a remarkable assortment of locomotives and railcars from the 19th century.

The heart of the museum is this beautiful roundhouse, where historic engines rest beneath a sparkling glass dome. In addition to live rides, the museum provides hands-on exhibits and education programs for all ages. 2. Steamtown National Historic Site Located in Scranton, Steamtown is not just a museum; it is a working rail yard. Operated by the National Park Service, Steamtown has a comprehensive presentation of the steam locomotive age with functioning engines, guided tours through the shops to see the repair processes. The ability to walk through the interiors of a vintage passenger carriage, as well as views of logs and a splattering of canals, and scenic rides through the surrounding countryside. It is a powerful testament to the industrial age of America. 3. Illinois Railway Museum The Illinois Railway Museum located in Union, Illinois is the largest railroad museum in America and should be at the top of your list if you are a serious train enthusiast. The museum is located on more than 100 acres of land and has hundreds of locomotives, streetcars, and trolleys.

Guests can ride many of the vehicles on site from electric and steam-powered trains. There are a number of displays at the museum as well as ongoing restoration and display exhibits that brings rail history to life like no other. 4. San Diego Model Railroad Museum This is the largest model railroad museum in North America and is in Balboa Park. With 27,000 square feet, you will be amazed at the remarkably detailed model train layouts based on real California railroads. This museum is fun for children and hobbyists alike. You will be captivated by the museum exhibits that demonstrate the skill, craftsmanship, and passion that is required to build model railroads in backyard yards and basements. It is looking at a small world in a big world, where everything matters. 5. California State Railroad Museum