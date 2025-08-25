Alexandra “Alex” Eala was born in 2005 in Quezon City, Philippines. She is a trailblazing tennis prodigy who first made headlines by winning the 2022 US Open girls’ singles title. Moreover, she became the first Filipino to win a junior Grand Slam and the first Southeast Asian to do so since 2002 Wikipedia. She went against all odds recently to stage a dramatic comeback from 5-1 down in the deciding set to win the tiebreak against Clara Tausan. In this blog, learn about her early life, what she studied, her career achievements, and more. FIRST FILIPINO TO WIN IN A GRAND SLAM MAIN DRAW IN THE OPEN ERA 🇵🇭🎾



Check Out: US Open 2025: Tennis Match Schedule, Time, When and Where to Watch What was Alexandra Eala’s Early Life like? Alexandra Maniego Eala was born on May 23, 2005, to parents who were sportspersons themselves. Her mother was a former national swimmer, and her older brother also played tennis. Due to being surrounded by so many sportspersons in the family, she picked up the tennis racket at the age of four and quickly began competing in local tournaments. Her standout talent led her to represent the Philippines in junior competitions at a young age. When she was 12, she secured a scholarship to the Rafael Nadal Academy in Spain. This marked a turning point in her career and gave her access to world-class coaching and international exposure, and shaped the foundation for her rise on the WTA Tour.

Where did Alexandra Eala study and train? As she started playing tennis, balance in her education with tennis became the priority. She attended the International School Manila during her early years before she started to train for tennis abroad. At just 12 years old, she earned a scholarship to refine her skills against top international juniors. She was exposed to world-class coaching, fitness programs, and the competitive European junior circuit. There she learnt discipline, her strengths, and her weaknesses. Further, she honed her game internationally and notably trained at Rafael Nadal’s academy in Spain. Further, her training dedication laid the foundation for her success on the WTA and international circuits,as reported by ESPN. What were her breakthrough moments before 2025? In March 2025, she was ranked around No. 140, but through her dedication, she broke into the WTA top 100 (No. 75) following a historic run at the Miami Open. Further, she beat top-30 player Jeļena Ostapenko, then top-10 star Madison Keys, and even upset world No. 2 Iga Świątek to reach the semifinals.

All of these historic wins made her the first Filipino to defeat a top-10 and top-5 opponent and to reach a WTA 1000 semifinal,as reported by Wikipedia. Later, she became the first Filipino to reach a WTA Tour final at Eastbourne in June 2025. What is her playing style and strengths? Alexandra Eala is known for her aggressive baseline game, mental toughness, and composure under pressure. Her dramatic US Open win was coming back from 5-1 down. This highlighted her sharp traits and resonated with fans worldwide. Moreover, she is especially strong on her two-handed backhand, which she often uses to change direction and apply pressure on opponents. Check Out: US Open Winners: Check the Women's Singles Winners List Here! What’s next for her at the 2025 US Open? For Eala, after her breakthrough win over Tauson, she is all set for the next big test at Flushing Meadows. In the second round, she will face either Cristina Bucsa of Spain or American qualifier Claire Liu. This will be a victory that would make her the first Filipino to reach the third round of a Grand Slam in the Open Era. It would further be a historic milestone that could further elevate her career.