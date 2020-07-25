RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Update: Candidates will not be permitted to appear in CBT/CBAT/TST/DV if these rules are not followed

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Update: RRB NTPC Exam is one of the largest Indian Railways exam as more than 1.26 crore candidates applied for the RRB NTPC 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC). Candidates are waiting for the exam dates and admit card release dates from more than 1 year now. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has confirmed that RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted only after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) through tenders and bids.

RRBs follow the practice of direct and instantaneous communication with candidates through regular updates on its official websites and individual SMSs and emails, whenever required. Candidates must refer to the official communications only and not be misguided by false propaganda and rumors being circulated on social media, many of which are aimed at misleading the genuine candidates and adversely affecting their preparation for examination.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Rules

Let’s look at some rules to be followed by candidates for RRB NTPC 2020 Exam. Candidates must make a note that if these rules are not followed then they will not be allowed to appear for the RRB NTPC 2020 Exam:

1. Following the Instruction on RRB NTPC Admit Card or e-Call Letter:

Candidates should read the instructions on the e-Call letter carefully and follow them scrupulously. Failure to comply with the instructions may lead to the cancellation of their candidature.

2. Bring RRB NTPC Admit Card or e-Call Letter along with a valid Photo ID

Candidates must bring their e- Call letter along with a valid Photo ID (viz. Voter Card, Aadhaar Card, printout of e-Aadhaar (not Xerox copy of Aadhaar), Driving License, PAN card, Passport, Identity Card issued by the employer in case the candidate is a Govt. employee, College / University Photo ID card, if still studying, in ORIGINAL to the examination hall, failing which candidates shall NOT be allowed to appear for the CBT,CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable).

3. Candidate’s Name, date of birth and photo on ID should Match with the details filled in RRB NTPC Online Application Form

The name, date of birth and photo on ID should match with the details furnished in the online application, failing which the candidate may not be permitted to appear in CBT, CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable).

4. Candidates must also bring one color photograph along with RRB NTPC Admit Card or e-Call Letter

Candidates must also bring one color photograph (of size 35 mm x 45 mm) which was uploaded in the application, for appearing in the CBT, CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable).

5. Candidates will have to write the paragraph of Self-Declaration in RRB NTPC Admit Card or e-Call Letter

Candidates will have to write the paragraph of Self-Declaration, sign and affix LTI at the venue of the CBT, CBAT/TST (as applicable) in the presence of the invigilator at the Examination hall ONLY and hand over the same to the invigilator before the conclusion of the examination. Candidates writing the self-declaration paragraph in advance and/or Signing in CAPITAL letters will be rejected.

Also, Candidates should leave blank spaces provided in the downloaded e-Call letter for writing self-declaration paragraph (as the paragraph will be displayed on the screen during CBT), signature and Left Thumb Impression (LTI) unfilled while coming for the exam.

6. Impersonation will lead to Debarment

Any candidate found using unfair means of any kind in the examination, sending someone else in his/her place to appear in the examination, attempt to impersonate will be debarred from appearing in all the examinations of all the RRBs/RRCs for lifetime. He/she will also be debarred from getting any appointment in the Railways and if already appointed, will be dismissed from service. Such candidates are also liable for legal prosecution.

7. Suppression of Facts will lead to Disqualification

Furnishing of any false information to the RRB or deliberate suppression of any information at any stage will render the candidate disqualified and debarred from appearing at any selection or examination for appointment on the Railways or to any other Government service and if appointed the service of such candidate is liable to be terminated.

8. Forged or Fake Certificates will lead to Rejection

Candidates found submitting forged/fake certificates of any kind for securing eligibility and/or obtaining privileges, including free travel for appearing in the CBT, CBAT/TST, Document verification (as applicable) shall lead to rejection of their candidature for the particular recruitment for which he/she has applied. Further, they will also be debarred from all examinations conducted by all RRBs/RRCs all over the country for a period of 2 years/for life as deemed fit and legal action will be initiated, if warranted.

SMS and email messages will be sent to all eligible candidates about the RRB NTPC Admit Card or e-Call Letter and upload details on their registered mobile number and email ID. No call letter will be sent by post. Eligible candidates can download e-Call letter from the RRBs websites about 10 days before the date of the CBT, CBAT/TST, DV (as applicable).

