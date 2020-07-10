RRB NTPC 2020/RRB Group D 2020/RRB MI 2020 Latest Update: Railways to Surrender 50% Non-Safety Posts to create New Safety Posts

RRB NTPC 2020/RRB Group D 2020/RRB MI 2020 Latest Update: As per the Official Letter dated 2nd July 2020, the Ministry of Railways is reviewing its policy on the creation of posts in Indian Railways. Railway Board has approved the following in an Action Plan for Economic Measure and Rationalization of Expenditure:

Freezing of new posts creation except for safety category posts till further notification Reviewing of posts created in the last two years and if recruitment has not been done against these posts, reviewing the same for surrendering; Surrendering 50% of existing vacancies, in other than Safety Category

Recent Story: RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Ministry of Railways Issued New Guidelines for Conducting RRB NTPC Exam in 2020

In a recent tweet, the Ministry of Railways further clarified that “Indian Railways is not going to surrender any safety category posts required for train operations & maintenance. The review is being done only for non-safety category vacant posts so that additional safety posts can be created for new Railway Infrastructure Projects being developed at fast speed”.

Indian Railways is not going to surrender any safety category posts required for train operations & maintenance



Review is been done only for non safety category vacant posts so that addl. safety posts can be created for new Rly. Infra. Projects being developed at fast speed — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 3, 2020

Ministry of Railways has also assured that “All ongoing recruitments drives for selection against different categories of posts will continue as usual.”

All ongoing recruitments drives for selection against different categories of posts will continue as usual. — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 3, 2020

Check RRB NTPC 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Change in Job Profile - No Job Cuts under Railway Recruitment

Railways are now focusing on updating and changing existing job profiles of various non-safety posts to re-skill its existing employees and freezing the unskilled jobs in Zonal Railways. However, this decision has been made while keeping in mind that there will be no job cuts in the ongoing railway recruitment process. Anand S Khati, Director General, Human Resource at Railway Board said “We won’t curtail jobs. Job profiles may change, but there won’t be job cuts”.

Get RRB Group D 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

Another Railway Official said, “Modern technology has resulted in needs arising in many new areas, thereby reorientation and repositioning of resources is an imperative”. There will be no job reduction in Railways but surrendering of non-functional, non-safety vacant posts would help in creating additional safety posts for new Railway Infrastructure Projects being developed at fast speed.

Get RRB MI 2020 Exam & Admit Card Updates

As per the latest data released by the Ministry of Railways, Recruitment of 1,40,640 (1.4 Lakh) Vacancies have begun in 2018. Out of these vacancies, 72,274 vacancies belong to the ‘safety’ category and 68,366 to the ‘non-safety’ category. Let’s have a look at the Non-Safety & Safety Posts under the Railway Recruitment Process:

Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar

RRB Safety Category Indian Railways Posts

Given below is the list of posts classified as belonging to Safety Category in Indian Railways:

S. No. Safety Category Indian Railways Posts 1 Assistant Loco Pilots 2 Loco Pilots (Goods/Mail/Passenger)/ Loco Pilot (Shunting) 3 Loco Inspectors/Driving Instructors 4 Power Controller/ Traction Loco Controller/ Traction Power Controller/ Traction Sub-station Operator 5 Crew Controllers in all grades 6 SSEs/JEs of Open Line and Workshops including loco sheds & depots 7 Technicians (including Sr. Technicians) of all grades in the trades of Fitter, Electrician, Millwright, Welder, Machinist/Turner, Riveter, Blacksmith, Motor Vehicle Driver, Tower Wagon Driver, Motor Trolley Driver, Auto/ Forklift/ Crane Driver, Traverse Driver, Slinger & Gunner in Open Line and Workshop/Depot, Loco Sheds/DEMU/MEMU Sheds, in TRD and TL/AC of Elect (G). 8 SPA/Machine, Pump, Compressor Operator 9 Assistants in Level-1 (erstwhile Helper Grade-II and Grade-I Khalasi/ Khalasi helper) attached to Supervisors and Technicians listed above.

Latest Story: Indian Railways have concluded RRB Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs) and Technicians Recruitment

RRB Non-Safety Category Indian Railways Posts

Given below is the list of posts classified as belonging to Non-Safety Category in Indian Railways:

S. No. Non-Safety Category Indian Railways Posts 1 Ministerial Category Posts - Stenographer, Translator, PGT/TGT/PRT Teacher, Cook, etc. 2 Commercial Clerks like Commercial cum Ticket Clerk and Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Commercial Apprentice 3 All office staff, staff in the stores and accounts dept - Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, etc

Check 3 Main Reasons for Delay in RRB NTPC 2020 CBT

At present, three Railway Recruitment is being conducted by Railway Board:

1. RRB NTPC 2020 Recruitment

More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for RRB NTPC 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like ccounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc., in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Candidates can view the important updates and notifications related to RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from the links given below:

2. RRB Group D 2020 Recruitment

Railways have announced 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of RRB Group D 2020 Posts. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be recruiting eligible candidates on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D Level-1 Posts have been distributed into 16 RRB Zones and cover different posts like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, etc. Check the important updates related to RRB Group D 2020 Exam from the links given below:

3. RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) 2020 Recruitment

RRB MI 2020 Recruitment will be done by Railways for filling 1663 Vacancies under the Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories, like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT Teachers, etc., in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. Candidates can view the detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus RRB MI 2019 Exam from the link given below: