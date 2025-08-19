BDL Trainee Admit Card 2025 Released at bdl-india.in, Download Aug 24 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

BDL Trainee Admit Card 2025 OUT: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) released the admit card of the online exam scheduled on August 24, 2024 for the post of Trainee Engineer, Trainee Diploma Assistant, Trainee Officer and others. A total of 212 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates who are going to appear for BDL Trainee Engineer Exam can download BDL BDL Trainee Admit Card 2025 from the official website i.e. bdl-india.in.
BDL Admit Card 2025 Download
To download the BDL Admit Card 2025, you will have to use the login credentials to the link. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-
|BDL Admit Card 2025
|Download Link
BDL Admit Card 2025: Overview
|Organization
|Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)
|Post Name
|Trainee Engineer, Trainee Diploma Assistant, Trainee Officer and others
|Exam date
|August 24, 2024
|Admit card status
|Out
|Number of Posts
|212
|Official Website
|https://www.hindustanpetroleum.com/
|Category
|Govt Jobs
How to Download BDL Admit Card 2025?
- Visit the website of the BDL and click on ‘Careers’ Tab
- Now, go to ‘Click here for Download of Admit Card’ given under ‘Candidates Recruitment of Various Posts’
- Visit ‘Download Admitcard’
- Click on the Login Link
- Download BDA Trainee Admit Card
Details Mentioned in BDL Trainee Admit Card 2025
Candidates who have to appear in the BDL Exam scheduled on August 24 are advised to go through the admit card which will have details regarding exam centre, timings, address, candidate’s roll number, name, date of birth, guardian’s name and other information. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. You are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-
- Candidate’s name and photo
- Date of birth
- Photograph of the candidate
- Signature of the candidate
- Examination venue
- Date and time of the examination
- Roll number
