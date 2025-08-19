BDL Trainee Admit Card 2025 Released at bdl-india.in, Download Aug 24 Exam Hall Ticket - Direct Link Here

BDL Trainee Admit Card 2025 OUT: Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) released the admit card of the online exam scheduled on August 24, 2024 for the post of Trainee Engineer, Trainee Diploma Assistant, Trainee Officer and others. A total of 212 posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Candidates who are going to appear for BDL Trainee Engineer Exam can download BDL BDL Trainee Admit Card 2025 from the official website i.e. bdl-india.in.

BDL Admit Card 2025 Download

To download the BDL Admit Card 2025, you will have to use the login credentials to the link. Alternatively you can download the same directly through the link given below-

BDL Admit Card 2025 Download Link

BDL Admit Card 2025: Overview