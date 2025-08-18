NEET PG Score Card 2025 Releasing Soon at nbe.edu.in, Check Steps to Download Scorecard PDF - Link Here

NEET PG Score Card 2025: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) will release the NEET PG 2025 scorecard for candidates under the 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats. The scorecard will show the candidate’s overall rank, category-wise rank, and marks obtained. Students can download the NEET PG Score Card 2025 directly from the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in. A direct download link for the AIQ 50% NEET PG scorecard will also be updated here once released. Candidates who are marked as qualified in the NEET PG 2025 result PDF will be allowed to download the scorecard. Candidates looking for details about the NEET PG 2025 scorecard release date, download process, and counselling requirements can check the complete article below. NEET PG Score Card 2025 The NEET PG Score Card 2025 is an essential document issued by the National Board of Examinations (NBE) for candidates who qualify in the exam. It is specifically released for 50% All India Quota (AIQ) seats and is required during the counselling and admission process. The scorecard provides a complete summary of a candidate’s performance, including their marks out of 800, overall rank, category-wise rank, correct and incorrect responses, and personal details.

Candidates can download the NEET PG 2025 scorecard from the official websites, nbe.edu.in and natboard.edu.in, using their login credentials. Candidates who are listed as qualified in the NEET PG 2025 result PDF will be eligible to access it. The scorecard plays a crucial role in admission to MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB CET courses, so aspirants must keep it safe until the completion of the admission process. NEET PG Score Card 2025 Important Dates Candidates waiting for the NEET PG 2025 scorecard must keep track of the official schedule released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). The scorecard is an essential document required during the counselling process for admission into MD, MS, PG Diploma, and DNB courses. The table below highlights all the key dates related to the NEET PG 2025 scorecard:

NEET PG 2025 Events NEET PG Score Card Dates NEET PG Exam Date August 3, 2025 NEET PG Result Date September 3, 2025 Availability of Individual NEET PG Scorecard To be announced NEET PG Scorecard for 50% AIQ Seats To be announced How to Download NEET PG Score Card 2025 The NEET PG 2025 scorecard will be available online on the official NBE website. Candidates must carefully follow the steps given below to complete the NEET PG score card download process without any errors. Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in Step 2: Select the ‘NEET-PG’ tab from the homepage Step 3: Click on the Application Login link Step 4: Enter your User ID and Password to log in Step 5: The NEET PG scorecard 2025 will appear on the screen Step 6: Check and verify all the details mentioned in the scorecard

Step 7: Download the scorecard and take at least 3-4 printouts for future reference, especially for counselling Details Mentioned on NEET PG Score Card 2025 Candidates must carefully verify all the information printed on it after downloading the NEET PG 2025 scorecard. Any mismatch in details may cause issues during counselling and admission. The scorecard not only reflects your performance but also serves as an official document for seat allotment. The NEET PG score card 2025 will include the following details: Candidate’s full Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

Date of Birth (DOB)

Category of the candidate

PwD (H) status, if applicable

Roll Number

Scores obtained out of 800

Total number of correct answers

Total number of incorrect answers

NEET PG All India Rank (AIR)

NEET PG 2025 Cutoff score

Candidates are strongly advised to cross-check every detail on the scorecard immediately after downloading it. If there are discrepancies, they must contact the National Board of Examinations (NBE) without delay. How to Retrieve NEET PG 2025 Password for Scorecard Download? If a candidate forgets their login password while trying to download the NEET PG score card 2025, they can easily reset it by following these steps: Step 1: Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in Step 2: Open the NEET PG applicant login page and click on ‘Forgot Password’ Step 3: Enter your User ID and captcha code in the given fields Step 4: The new password will be sent to your registered email ID Step 5: Use the User ID and new password to log in and download your scorecard How to Report Discrepancies in NEET PG Scorecard 2025?