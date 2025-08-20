CGBSE Supplementary Results 2025
CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper 2025-26: This article establishes a foundation by giving students access to the most recent CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper and a marking scheme. The PDF is available for free to educators and students.

ByApeksha Agarwal
Aug 20, 2025, 10:30 IST

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper 2025-26: For the academic year 2025–2026, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has made available the most recent sample question papers. These sample papers are intended to help students prepare adequately for the final board exams in 2025–2026, which are scheduled for February. Students can use the sample papers to assist them study for the pre-board exams and, of course, the annual exam in order to earn higher grades on electives before final exams.

This section includes the marking structure for the Hindi Elective sample paper for CBSE Class 12 in 2025–2026. Students can learn the format of exam papers and the kinds of questions they will be given by completing these sample papers beforehand. The whole Hindi Elective sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Hindi Elective PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper 2025-26

Screenshot 2025-08-20 102751

Screenshot 2025-08-20 102804

Screenshot 2025-08-20 102820

To download the rest of the sample paper, we are providing the link below: 

CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Sample Paper 2025-26

CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Marking Scheme 2025-26

Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.

Students will first be able to view some images of the marking scheme before downloading the PDF for free.

CHECK: CBSE Class 12 Hindi Elective Marking Scheme 2025-26

