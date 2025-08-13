CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests.
Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole Entrepreneurship sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Entrepreneurship PDF.
CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Sample Paper 2025-26
General Instructions:
(i) This question paper contains 34 questions. All questions are compulsory.
(ii) The question paper is divided into four sections – Section A, B, C and D.
(iii) In Section A: Questions number 1 to 18 are Multiple Choice Questions carrying 1 mark each.
(iv) In Section B: Questions number 19 to 24 are Short Answer type-I questions carrying 2 marks each.
(v) In Section C: Questions number 25 to 29 are Short Answer type-II questions carrying 3 marks each.
(vi) In Section D: Questions number 30 to 34 are Long Answer type questions carrying 5 marks each.
(vii) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in Section B, C and D of the question paper.
Sl.No.
SECTION – A Questions
Marks
1
Identify which of the following is NOT an element of a business opportunity. (Choose the correct option)
A. Assured market scope
B. Attractive and acceptable rate of Return on Investment (ROI)
C. Practicability of the idea
D. Existing competition in the market
1
2
Proforma is the component of the financial plan that summarizes all the projected sources of funds available to the venture to raise finance from. (Choose the correct option to fill up the blank)
A. investment decisions
B. financing decisions
C. income statements
D. cash flow
1
3
Read the following statements: Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose the correct option from those given below:
Assertion (A): Sensitivity to environmental factors is crucial for an entrepreneur.
Reason (R): Scanning the environment helps in identifying threats and opportunities in the market. Options:
A. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).
B. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A).
C. Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.
D. Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.
1
4
Following is a list of external factors that affect the macro environment of the business. Identify the elements that are part of the economic environment.
(i) level of education of the population
(ii) interest rates on loans
(iii) unemployment rates
(iv) efficiency of the existing available machines (Choose the correct option) Options:
A. (i) and (ii)
B. (ii) and (iii)
C. (iii) and (iv)
D. (i) and (iv)
1
5
Identify which of the following types of business organizations has the maximum number of members. (Choose the correct option)
A. Sole Proprietorship
B. Partnership
C. Public Limited Company
D. Private Limited Company
|
1
6
Read the following statements: Assertion (A) and Reason (R). Choose the correct option from those given below:
Assertion (A): Acquisition helps companies to expand their market share and gain access to new customer base.
Reason (R): In an acquisition, one company purchases another enterprise to create synergies and enhance operational efficiency. Options:
A. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A).
B. Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)
C. Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false.
D. Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.
1
7
Opportunity can be spotted by analysing the ___that exist in the environment. (Choose the correct option to fill up the blank)
A. vision and creativity
B. entrepreneurial intuitions
C. creative solutions
D. needs and problems
1
8
Identify the pricing strategy used by the real estate market where prospective home–owners often submit bids for properties that are less than the posted asking prices leading to a series of offers and counteroffers that sometimes results in a sale taking place. (Choose the correct option)
A. Creaming Pricing Method
B. Variable Pricing Method
C. Cost Plus Pricing Method
D. Penetration Pricing Method
1
9
Read the following statements. Choose the correct option from those given below:
Statement 1: The net result of internal expansion is the increase in business activities and broadening the present capital structure.
Statement 2: A business may buy more machines or merge with another business which has the latest technology, if it wants to expand internally. Options:
A. Statement 1 is true and Statement 2 is false.
B. Statement 1 is false and Statement 2 is true.
C. Both statements 1 and 2 are true.
D. Both statements 1 and 2 are false.
1
10
Refer to the given image carefully:
Source:https://www.postermywall.com/index.php/art/template/e8ff61d3887b02d c 46445b1811fde88e/special-discount-offer-sale-poster-design-template
Identify the promotion tool depicted and choose the correct option.
A. Advertising
B. Direct selling
C. Public relation
D. Sales promotion
Note: The following question is for the Visually impaired Candidates only, in lieu of
Q. No.10 Identify, which of the following is NOT a primary objective of advertisement. (Choose the correct option)
A. To inform potential customers about a product or service.
B. To persuade customers to prefer one brand over another.
C. To create goodwill and a positive brand image.
D. To reduce production costs.
1
