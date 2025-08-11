CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

1. Read the following passages. 12 Marks Ours was the marsh country, down by the river, within twenty miles of the sea. My first most vivid and broad impression of the identity of things seems to me to have been gained on a memorable raw afternoon towards evening. The low leaden line beyond was the river; and that the distant savage lair from which the wind was rushing was the sea; and that the small bundle of shivers growing afraid of it all and beginning to cry, was Pip. “Hold your noise!” cried a terrible voice, as a man started up from among the graves at the side of the bushes. “Keep still, or I’ll make you pay!” A fearful man, all in coarse grey, with a great iron on his leg. A man with no hat, and with broken shoes, and with an old rag tied round his head. A man who had been soaked in water, and smothered in mud, limped, and shivered, and glared, and growled; and whose teeth chattered in his head as he seized me. “Tell us your name!” said the man. “Quick! Give it a mouth!” “Pip. Pip, sir.” “Show us where you live,” said the man. “Point out the place!” The man, after looking at me for a moment, emptied my pockets. There was nothing in them but a piece of bread which he ate ravenously. “Now lookee here!” said the man. “Where’s your mother?” “There, sir!” said I. He started, made a short run, and stopped and looked over his shoulder. “Oh!” said he, coming back. Who’s that?” he asked, pointing. “My sister, sir, —Mrs. Joe Gargery, —wife of Joe Gargery, the blacksmith, sir.” “Blacksmith, eh?” said he. And looked down at his leg. After darkly looking at his leg, he came close to me, took me by both arms, and tilted me back as far as he could hold me; so that his eyes looked most powerfully down into mine, and mine looked most helplessly up into his. “Now lookee here,” he said, “You know what a file and wittles is?” “Yes, sir.” After each question he tilted me over a little more, so as to give me a greater sense of helplessness and danger. “You get me a file.” He tilted me again. “And wittles.” He tilted me again. “You bring ’em both to me.” I was dreadfully frightened, and so giddy that I clung to him with both hands, and said, “If you would kindly please to let me keep upright, sir, perhaps I shouldn’t be sick, and perhaps I could attend more.” He did. Then, he held me by the arms, in an upright position, and went on with his terms. Source: Great Expectations by Charles Dickens / 448 words Answer the following questions, based on the passage above. I Which textual evidence tells us that Pip was trembling? 1 Mark II Complete the following with a suitable reason. The writer refers to the sea as a ‘savage lair’ in order to tell the reader that ____. 1 Mark III The writer emphasises Pip’s vulnerability in all of the following ways EXCEPT — A. through the description of the harsh landscape B. via the behaviour of the frightening man C. through Pip’s helplessness and fear D. via Pip’s knowledge of the surrounding area 1 Mark IV What type of statement is made in the phrase "Keep still, or I’ll make you pay!"? 1 Mark A. caution B. threat C. prediction D. announcement V Based on his initial appearance, how can we say that the ‘fearful man’ was in a state of discomfort? (Any one reason) 1 Mark VI. Which one of the following statements best explains the phrase "Give it mouth!"? A) Speak loudly B) Open your mouth wide C) Answer the question 1 Mark VII. The man ate the bread 'ravenously'. What does this suggest about his condition? 1 Mark VIII What does the man’s question, “Where’s your mother?” and his reaction when Pip points to her suggests his intentions? (Answer in about 40 words) 2 Marks IX How does the man’s action of forcing Pip to look up at him contribute to the tension in the scene? (Answer in about 40 words) 2 Marks X Complete the following with the most suitable option. The main idea of the text is ______. 1 Mark A. Pip's encounter with a frightening man who demands information B. the harshness of Pip's environment and the fear it creates C. Pip's struggle to understand the man’s intentions and stay calm D. the importance of family relationships in Pip’s life