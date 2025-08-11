CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2025-26, Download Model Paper PDF FREE

CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2025-26: The latest sample paper for the current school year 2025–2026 has been made available by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Students can download the sample paper for free, along with the grading scheme. Sample papers are important for students since they act as practice tests. Using sample papers, students can learn about the question type and overall mark weighting. Additionally, using sample papers might help students study and prepare for tests.
Board exam preparation might be difficult, but you can approach your study in the proper way if you use the right techniques. The whole English Core sample paper and the marking guidelines published by the CBSE Board are included in this article. Read the complete article for the latest update and get a free link to download Computer Science PDF.
CBSE Class 12 English Core Sample Paper 2025-26
General Instructions:
Read the following instructions very carefully and follow them:
i. This question paper has 13 questions. All questions are compulsory.
ii. This question paper contains three sections:
-
Section A: Reading Skills,
-
Section B: Creative Writing Skills
-
Section C: Literature. iii. Attempt all questions based on specific instructions for each part. Write the correct question number and part thereof in your answer sheet.
iv. Separate instructions are given with each question/part, wherever necessary.
v. Adhere to the prescribed word limit while answering the questions.
|
SECTION A
READING SKILLS (22 marks)
|
1. Read the following passages. 12 Marks
Ours was the marsh country, down by the river, within twenty miles of the sea. My first most vivid and broad impression of the identity of things seems to me to have been gained on a memorable raw afternoon towards evening. The low leaden line beyond was the river; and that the distant savage lair from which the wind was rushing was the sea; and that the small bundle of shivers growing afraid of it all and beginning to cry, was Pip.
“Hold your noise!” cried a terrible voice, as a man started up from among the graves at the side of the bushes. “Keep still, or I’ll make you pay!”
A fearful man, all in coarse grey, with a great iron on his leg. A man with no hat, and with broken shoes, and with an old rag tied round his head. A man who had been soaked in water, and smothered in mud, limped, and shivered, and glared, and growled; and whose teeth chattered in his head as he seized me.
“Tell us your name!” said the man. “Quick! Give it a mouth!”
“Pip. Pip, sir.”
“Show us where you live,” said the man. “Point out the place!”
The man, after looking at me for a moment, emptied my pockets. There was nothing in them but a piece of bread which he ate ravenously.
“Now lookee here!” said the man. “Where’s your mother?”
“There, sir!” said I.
He started, made a short run, and stopped and looked over his shoulder.
“Oh!” said he, coming back. Who’s that?” he asked, pointing.
“My sister, sir, —Mrs. Joe Gargery, —wife of Joe Gargery, the blacksmith, sir.”
“Blacksmith, eh?” said he. And looked down at his leg.
After darkly looking at his leg, he came close to me, took me by both arms, and tilted me back as far as he could hold me; so that his eyes looked most powerfully down into mine, and mine looked most helplessly up into his.
“Now lookee here,” he said, “You know what a file and wittles is?”
“Yes, sir.”
After each question he tilted me over a little more, so as to give me a greater sense of helplessness and danger.
“You get me a file.” He tilted me again. “And wittles.” He tilted me again. “You bring ’em both to me.”
I was dreadfully frightened, and so giddy that I clung to him with both hands, and said, “If you would kindly please to let me keep upright, sir, perhaps I shouldn’t be sick, and perhaps I could attend more.”
He did. Then, he held me by the arms, in an upright position, and went on with his terms. Source: Great Expectations by Charles Dickens / 448 words
Answer the following questions, based on the passage above.
I Which textual evidence tells us that Pip was trembling? 1 Mark
II Complete the following with a suitable reason. The writer refers to the sea as a ‘savage lair’ in order to tell the reader that ____. 1 Mark
III The writer emphasises Pip’s vulnerability in all of the following ways EXCEPT —
A. through the description of the harsh landscape
B. via the behaviour of the frightening man
C. through Pip’s helplessness and fear
D. via Pip’s knowledge of the surrounding area 1 Mark
IV What type of statement is made in the phrase "Keep still, or I’ll make you pay!"? 1 Mark
A. caution
B. threat
C. prediction
D. announcement
V Based on his initial appearance, how can we say that the ‘fearful man’ was in a state of discomfort? (Any one reason) 1 Mark
VI. Which one of the following statements best explains the phrase "Give it mouth!"? A) Speak loudly B) Open your mouth wide C) Answer the question 1 Mark
VII. The man ate the bread 'ravenously'. What does this suggest about his condition? 1 Mark
VIII What does the man’s question, “Where’s your mother?” and his reaction when Pip points to her suggests his intentions? (Answer in about 40 words) 2 Marks
IX How does the man’s action of forcing Pip to look up at him contribute to the tension in the scene? (Answer in about 40 words) 2 Marks
X Complete the following with the most suitable option. The main idea of the text is ______. 1 Mark
A. Pip's encounter with a frightening man who demands information
B. the harshness of Pip's environment and the fear it creates
C. Pip's struggle to understand the man’s intentions and stay calm
D. the importance of family relationships in Pip’s life
|
2. Read the following carefully. 10 Marks
1 A recent survey was conducted among 2,000 college students and young professionals to analyse preferences for different types of jobs, including corporate roles, personal start-ups or family businesses, and service professions (example - defense, nursing, police). The study aimed to identify trends in career aspirations, the factors influencing these preferences, and their implications for workforce planning and education systems. Participants were asked to rank their preferences on a five-point scale.
2 The study covered respondents across urban and semi-urban areas, representing diverse educational, economic, and cultural backgrounds. Researchers ensured diversity in gender, socioeconomic status, and career stages to make the findings representative of a broad spectrum of opinions. Data collection involved online questionnaires and in-person interviews, ensuring a comprehensive understanding of job preferences. The data was displayed as a bar graph given below.
3 Corporate jobs were commonly associated with financial stability, growth opportunities, and access to structured career paths. Start-ups and family businesses, on the other hand, appealed to those valuing autonomy, creativity, and the chance to work in more flexible environments. Service professions were perceived as fulfilling and prestigious, especially among individuals motivated by a sense of duty.
4 The survey also highlighted several challenges. Geographic variations were significant, with urban respondents gravitating more toward corporate roles, while semi-urban participants showed a stronger inclination for service professions and family businesses. Respondents indicated limited mentorship opportunities and a lack of clarity about the long-term prospects of non-corporate careers as barriers influencing their decisions.
5 The findings provide a foundation for further research into how cultural, regional, and generational influences shape career choices. Future studies could explore factors such as gender-based preferences, emerging industries, mentorship availability, and the role of technological advancements in shaping job markets. Additionally, longitudinal research could track how these preferences evolve as respondents advance in their careers. This could help educational institutions and employers develop tailored strategies to better align with the aspirations and values of young job seekers. Moreover, policies encouraging skill development and mentorship programmes may bridge the gaps identified in this survey, ensuring more informed career decisions among youth.
Answer the following questions, based on the given passage.
I. What was the main purpose of the survey conducted among 2,000 college students and young professionals?
A. To determine the popularity of specific jobs in rural areas versus urban areas
B. To explore patterns in career aspirations and the factors influencing them
C. To analyse the success rate of startups and family businesses
D. To assess the salary expectations of young professionals opting for jobs
II. Fill in the blank with the correct option from those given in brackets. The study ensured diversity in gender, socioeconomic status, and career stages to make the findings ________ (accurate / representative / specific).
III. Fill in the blank with reference to the given bar graph chart. The profession preference for which policymakers primarily need to provide encouraging incentives is ____.
IV. Based on the bar graph, which of the following statements best reflects the correct trend in job preferences?
A. Corporate jobs are more in the ‘Least preferred’ category than service professions.
B. Service professions are less preferred than corporate jobs on the ‘Neutral’ scale.
C. Service professions have a higher percentage of respondents marking them as ‘Highly Preferred’ compared to corporate jobs.
D. Corporate jobs and service professions have an equal percentage of respondents marking them as ‘Preferred.’
V. Riya wishes to have a regular salary and defined growth in her career. Why is a corporate job better suited for her compared to joining a start-up or family business? (Ref: Paragraphs 3 & 4)
VI. When the researcher says ‘Respondents indicated limited mentorship opportunities,’ what does s/he mean by ‘limited mentorship opportunities’?
A. Lack of financial resources to hire mentors for jobs
B. Absence of training programmes in semi-urban areas
C. Reluctance of respondents to seek career advice from unknown people
D. Difficulty in finding experienced professionals to guide career paths (Ref: Paragraph 4)
VII. How might further studies in the understanding of emerging industries and technological advancements empower youth to make well-informed career decisions? (Ref: Paragraph 5)
VIII Select the option that is NOT addressed in this study.
A. The purpose of the survey
B. The impact of gender on career preferences
C. Regional and demographic variations in preferences
D. Challenges faced by respondents
E. The methodology used for data collection
CBSE Class 12 English Core Marking Scheme 2025-26
Since students are now receiving a sample paper, we are also giving them the marking guidelines and the solutions. The marking scheme and answers are available for students to view after completing the example papers.
Students will first be able to view some images of the marking scheme before downloading the PDF for free.
