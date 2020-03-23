RRB 2020 ECA Appointment Date Extended: RRB NTPC, RRB Group D, RRB MI Exam & Admit Card Release Dates Delayed Again

RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates will be delayed more as the Exam Conducting Agency Recruitment and Tender Dates have been postponed by the Indian Railways officially. As per the recent notification, the revised dates for pre-bid, online submission of Tender and opening of Technical Bids for engaging Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) to conduct Computer Based Tests (CBTs) and all related activities like processing of Results and Panels, etc, for Recruitment of various Ministerial and Isolated categories in Indian Railways are as under:
RRB ECA Appointment & Tender New Dates
Events
Revised Dates
Railways Inviting tender to recruit ECA
2nd March 2020
Last date for submission of written queries for clarification under ECA Recruitment
12th March 2020
Date of Pre-bid Conference for ECA Recruitment
7th April 2020
Last date and time for receipt of
offers/bids through E-Tender Online
30th April 2020 (Closing at 2:00 PM in Chennai)
1st May 2020 (Closing at 3:00 PM in Ajmer)
Time & Date of Opening Technical Bids received in response to the Tender
30th April 2020 (Opening at 3:00 PM)
1st May 2020 (Opening at 3:30 PM in Ajmer, Allahabad)
Click here to get the RRB 2020 Exam Calendar
There are 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), having pan-India presence, undertake recruitment of various categories in Group 'C' posts on Indian Railways. They are under the control of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), which was set up in the Ministry of Railways to coordinate and streamline the working of RRBs.
Check RRB Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) Roles & Responsibilities
Over the past few years, RRBs have completely switched over to digital mode and almost all the recruitment processes which involve calling applications, the conduct of examinations, evaluation of candidates, verification of documents and formation of panel of eligible candidates are Computer Based. ECA will be handling now most of the work related to RRB NTPC, RRB Group D and RRB MI 2020 Exams. Let’s look at some important information related to RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 and RRB MI 2020 Exams.
RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Details
RRB NTPC Vacancies
35208
RRB NTPC Number of applications received
More than 1.26 crores
RRB NTPC Notification
RRB NTPC Eligibility
RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus
RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks
RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper
RRB NTPC Mock Test
RRB NTPC Best Book
RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy
RRB NTPC Study Plan
RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off
Check the Timeline of RRB NTPC & RRC Group D 2020 Exam
RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam Details
RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies
RRB Group D Level-1 Number of applications received
More than 1.15 crores
RRB Group D Level-1 Eligibility
RRB Group D Level-1 Application Status
RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus
RRB Group D Level-1 Physical Efficiency Test Details
RRB Group D Level-1 Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
RRB Group D Level-1 Previous Year Paper
RRB Group D Level-1 Mock Test
Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test
RRB Group D Level-1 Best Book
RRB Group D Previous Cut-Off
Check details of EWS Reservation for RRB 2020 Recruitment
RRB MI 2020 Exam Details
RRB MI Vacancies
RRB MI Number of applications received
More than 1 Lakh
RRB MI Eligibility
RRB MI Exam Pattern & Syllabus
RRB MI Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion
RRB MI Previous Year Paper