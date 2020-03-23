RRB 2020 ECA Appointment Date Extended: RRB NTPC, RRB Group D, RRB MI Exam & Admit Card Release Dates Delayed Again

RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates will be delayed more as the Exam Conducting Agency Recruitment and Tender Dates have been postponed by the Indian Railways officially. As per the recent notification, the revised dates for pre-bid, online submission of Tender and opening of Technical Bids for engaging Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) to conduct Computer Based Tests (CBTs) and all related activities like processing of Results and Panels, etc, for Recruitment of various Ministerial and Isolated categories in Indian Railways are as under:

RRB ECA Appointment & Tender New Dates Events Revised Dates Railways Inviting tender to recruit ECA 2nd March 2020 Last date for submission of written queries for clarification under ECA Recruitment 12th March 2020 Date of Pre-bid Conference for ECA Recruitment 7th April 2020 Last date and time for receipt of offers/bids through E-Tender Online 30th April 2020 (Closing at 2:00 PM in Chennai) 1st May 2020 (Closing at 3:00 PM in Ajmer) Time & Date of Opening Technical Bids received in response to the Tender 30th April 2020 (Opening at 3:00 PM) 1st May 2020 (Opening at 3:30 PM in Ajmer, Allahabad)

There are 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), having pan-India presence, undertake recruitment of various categories in Group 'C' posts on Indian Railways. They are under the control of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), which was set up in the Ministry of Railways to coordinate and streamline the working of RRBs.

Over the past few years, RRBs have completely switched over to digital mode and almost all the recruitment processes which involve calling applications, the conduct of examinations, evaluation of candidates, verification of documents and formation of panel of eligible candidates are Computer Based. ECA will be handling now most of the work related to RRB NTPC, RRB Group D and RRB MI 2020 Exams. Let’s look at some important information related to RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 and RRB MI 2020 Exams.

