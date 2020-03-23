Search

RRB 2020 ECA Appointment Date Extended: RRB NTPC, RRB Group D, RRB MI Exam & Admit Card Release Dates Delayed Again

RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates will be delayed more as the ECA Appointment & Tender Dates have been extended by Railway Recruitment Board officially. Let’s have a look at the details.

Mar 23, 2020 17:14 IST
RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D 2020 & RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates and Admit Card Release Dates will be delayed more as the Exam Conducting Agency Recruitment and Tender Dates have been postponed by the Indian Railways officially. As per the recent notification, the revised dates for pre-bid, online submission of Tender and opening of Technical Bids for engaging Exam Conducting Agency (ECA) to conduct Computer Based Tests (CBTs) and all related activities like processing of Results and Panels, etc, for Recruitment of various Ministerial and Isolated categories in Indian Railways are as under:

RRB ECA Appointment & Tender New Dates

Events

Revised Dates

Railways Inviting tender to recruit ECA

2nd March 2020

Last date for submission of written queries for clarification under ECA Recruitment

12th March 2020

Date of Pre-bid Conference for ECA Recruitment

7th April 2020

Last date and time for receipt of

offers/bids through E-Tender Online

30th April 2020 (Closing at 2:00 PM in Chennai)

1st May 2020 (Closing at 3:00 PM in Ajmer)

Time & Date of Opening Technical Bids received in response to the Tender

30th April 2020 (Opening at 3:00 PM)

1st May 2020 (Opening at 3:30 PM in Ajmer, Allahabad)

There are 21 Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs), having pan-India presence, undertake recruitment of various categories in Group 'C' posts on Indian Railways. They are under the control of the Railway Recruitment Control Board (RRCB), which was set up in the Ministry of Railways to coordinate and streamline the working of RRBs.

Over the past few years, RRBs have completely switched over to digital mode and almost all the recruitment processes which involve calling applications, the conduct of examinations, evaluation of candidates, verification of documents and formation of panel of eligible candidates are Computer Based. ECA will be handling now most of the work related to RRB NTPC, RRB Group D and RRB MI 2020 Exams. Let’s look at some important information related to RRB NTPC 2020, RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 and RRB MI 2020 Exams.

RRB NTPC 2020 Exam Details

RRB NTPC Vacancies

35208

Under Graduate Post – 10603

Post Graduate Post - 24605

RRB NTPC Number of applications received

More than 1.26 crores

RRB NTPC Notification

RRB NTPC Eligibility

RRB NTPC Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB NTPC Minimum Qualifying Marks

RRB NTPC Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

RRB NTPC Previous Year Paper

RRB NTPC Mock Test

Practice Mathematics Mock Test with Answers (30 Marks)

Practice General Intelligence & Reasoning Mock Test (30 Marks) with Answers

Practice General Awareness & Current Affairs Mock Test with Answers (40 Marks)

RRB NTPC Best Book

RRB NTPC Preparation Strategy

RRB NTPC Study Plan

RRB NTPC Previous Cut-off

RRB Group D (Level-1) 2020 Exam Details

RRB Group D Level-1 Vacancies

103769

RRB Group D Level-1 Number of applications received

More than 1.15 crores

RRB Group D Level-1 Eligibility

RRB Group D Level-1 Application Status

RRB Group D Level-1 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB Group D Level-1 Physical Efficiency Test Details

RRB Group D Level-1 Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

RRB Group D Level-1 Previous Year Paper

RRB Group D Level-1 Mock Test

Practice Maths Mock Test

Practice Reasoning Mock Test

Practice GK & Current Affairs Mock Test

Practice General Science Mock Test

RRB Group D Level-1 Best Book

RRB Group D Previous Cut-Off

RRB MI 2020 Exam Details

RRB MI Vacancies

1663

RRB MI Number of applications received

More than 1 Lakh

RRB MI Eligibility

RRB MI Exam Pattern & Syllabus

RRB MI Job Profile, Pay Scale & Promotion

RRB MI Previous Year Paper

