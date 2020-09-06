RRB NTPC 2020/RRB Group D 2020/RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates Out: CBT to begin from 15th Dec 2020, Ministry of Railways Official Notification Released

RRB NTPC 2020/RRB Group D 2020/RRB MI 2020 Exam Dates Out: As per the Official Notification Released on 5th September 2020, Indian Railways is going to start Computer Based Tests (CBT) for 1.40 Lakh notified vacancies from 15th December 2020. Notified vacancies include 35208 for NTPC, 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories & 103769 for Level 1 posts.

Notified vacancies include 35208 for NTPC, 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial categories &103769 for Level 1 posts.https://t.co/Y4YFXEx5hv pic.twitter.com/6UDBhXUaPr — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 6, 2020

Railways exam from 15th December 2020 for 1.40 Lakh Vacancies

Indian Railways had notified 3 types of vacancies. These were 35208 for NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories like guards, office clerks, commereial clerks etc), 1663 for Isolated & Ministerial Categories (Steno & Teachers etc) and 103769 for Level 1 vacancies (track maintainers, pointsman, etc). In all RRBs had notified a total of l.40 Lakh such vacancies for NTPC categories, Level-1 Posts and isolated and miscellaneous categories. Against the above vacancies, RRBs had received more than 2.40 crore applications. The Computer Based Test (CBT for above vacancies had to be deferred due to Covid-19 pandemic and resultant lockdown which was imposed throughout country.

भारतीय रेल में विभिन्न पदों की सभी तीन श्रेणियों के लिये भर्ती प्रक्रिया के आवेदनों की जांच पूरी की जा चुकी है।



विभिन्न पदों पर भर्ती के लिये परीक्षाओं का आयोजन 15 दिसंबर से शुरु किया जायेगा। pic.twitter.com/22aDdhaApG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) September 5, 2020

Ministry of Railways also stated in the notification that scrutiny of the applications had been completed but the process of further examination had got delayed due to COVID related restrictions. RRBs of Railways are committed to hold the CBT for all the notified vacancies and have been actively assessing the ground situation imposed due to pandemic. Now that experience of conduct examination for the JEE for IITs and NEET is there, it was left that Railways too can start the process which had to be stopped due to COVID pandemic.

SOPs for conduct of examination of this magnitude are being framed. Norms of social distancing and other protocols prescribed by the various Central and State authorities need to be followed which are essential in the interest of safety of candidates. Railway now proposes to commence 1st Stage online Computer Based Tests (CBT) from 15th December 2020 and necessary action has been initiated in this regard.

At present the below the Railway Recruitment Process is ongoing:

More than 1.26 crores candidates have applied for RRB NTPC 35208 vacancies including 24605 Graduate Posts and 10603 Under Graduate Posts under RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) like Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master, etc., in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways. Candidates can view the important updates and notifications related to RRB NTPC 2020 Exam from the links given below:

Railways have announced 103769 Vacancies for the recruitment of RRB Group D 2020 Posts. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will be recruiting eligible candidates on behalf of Railway Recruitment Cells (RRCs) for various posts under RRB Group D Level 1 of 7th CPC Pay Matrix in various units of Indian Railways. RRB Group D Level-1 Posts have been distributed into 16 RRB Zones and cover different posts like Track Maintainer Grade IV, Helper/Assistant in various technical departments (Electrical, Engineering, Mechanical and S&T Departments), Assistant Pointsman, etc. Check the important updates related to RRB Group D 2020 Exam from the links given below:

RRB MI 2020 Recruitment will be done by Railways for filling 1663 Vacancies under the Ministerial and Isolated (MI) Categories, like Stenographer, Chief Law Assistant, Junior Translator (Hindi), PGT/TGT/PRT Teachers, etc., in different Zones and Production Units of Indian Railways. Candidates can view the detailed Exam Pattern and Syllabus RRB MI 2019 Exam from the link given below: