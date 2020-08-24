RRB NTPC Railways Recruitment Exam by National Recruitment Agency (NRA): Tier-1 to be replaced by Common Eligibility Test (CET)|Check Eligibility, Exam Pattern, Number of Attempts, etc

RRB NTPC Railways Recruitment Exam by National Recruitment Agency (NRA): Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) has been launched as a transformational reform to the recruitment process of Central Government Jobs. NRA has been set to conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment Group B and C (Non-Technical) Posts under Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The primary aim for the National Recruitment Agency (NRA) is to conduct online CET for the recruitment of Non-Technical Posts across the different states, cities and districts of India.

This reform will help the candidates to save time and costs which they invest to get a Government Job by giving multiple exams under different exam conducting agencies. Also, presently candidates who live in remote areas have to travel to cities for giving the online government exam. Establishing exam centers in different districts will help them in giving online exams close to their home towns. In this article we are going to discuss the changes that CET will bring in RRB NTPC Exam.

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for RRB NTPC Group C & B Non-Technical Posts Only

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) aims to shortlist candidates for Group B & C Non-Technical Posts in Central Government. Railway Recruitment Board conducts RRB NTPC Exam for the recruitment of Non-Technical Popular Categories Graduate and Undergraduate Posts like Junior Clerk cum Typist, Accounts Clerk cum Typist, Junior Time Keeper, Trains Clerk, Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Traffic Assistant, Goods Guard, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Senior Clerk cum Typist, Junior Account Assistant cum Typist, Senior Time Keeper, Commercial Apprentice and Station Master in various Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

CET by NRA in 3 Levels for RRB NTPC Exam - Graduate, 12th & 10th Pass

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be conducted under three levels for Group B & C Non-Technical Posts for which recruitment is presently carried out by Railway Recruitment Boad (RRB):

Graduate, Higher Secondary (12th Pass) and 10th Pass)

RRB NTPC (Non-Technical Popular Categories) Posts and RRB Ministerial and Isolated Categories (MI) Posts consists of both Graduate & Under Graduate Posts. So, Separate CET will be conducted for Graduate & Under Graduate Posts.

CET by NRA will replace only Tier-1 RRB NTPC Exam

For Non-Technical Posts, CET shall replace the Tier-1 exam held by Railway Recruitment Boards. RRB NTPC Recruitment Process includes 1st Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), 2nd Stage Computer Based Test (CBT), Typing Skill Test/Computer Based Aptitude Test (as applicable) and Document Verification/Medical Examination. So, only 1st Stage CBT will be replaced by NRA through CET. The test will be a Multiple Choice Objective Type Question Paper. Bulk of the candidates will be screened out during CET. Based on CET Score, final selection to be made through separate specialized Tier-2/Tier-3 Exams conducted by Railway Recruitment Board.

Difficulty Level of Common Eligibility Test conducted by NRA for RRB NTPC Exam

Standard Curriculum will be followed in CET and the difficulty level of CET will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts - graduate, Higher secondary (12th Pass) and Matriculation (10th Pass).

CET by NRA will be conducted twice in a year in Multiple Languages for RRB NTPC Posts

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be conducted twice in a year in multiple languages. Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) conducts Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Exam in 15 different languages which are English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Konkani, Malayalam, Manipuri, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Validity of CET Score for RRB NTPC Exam

CET score of a candidate will be valid for 3 years and best available score of the candidate during 3 years will be considered the current score for RRB NTPC Recruitment. Initially the scores would be used by the three major recruitment agencies - RRB, SSC, IBPS. However, over a period of time it is expected that other recruitment agencies in the Central Government would adopt the same.

Further, it would be open for other agencies in the public as well as private domain to adopt it if they so choose. Thus, in the long run, the CET score could be shared with other recruiting agencies in the Central Government, State Governments/Union Territories, Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector. This would help such organizations in saving costs and time spent on recruitment.

No restrictions on Number of Attempts in CET by NRA & Upper Age Limit Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD Candidates

There will be no restrictions in the number of attempts for the eligible candidates. However, candidates will be allowed to appear in CET if they meet the age limit eligibility criteria. Relaxation in upper age limit will be given to candidates belonging to the categories SC/ST/OBC/PWD etc.

Scheduling Tests and Choosing Exam Centres by Candidates under CET

Candidates would have the facility of registering on a common portal and give a choice of Centres. Based on availability, they would be allotted Centres. The ultimate aim is to reach a stage wherein candidates can schedule their own tests at Centres of their choice. CET will be conducted at over 1000 centres so that every district will have at least one exam centre including the 117 aspirational districts. Also, registration of applicants, generation of roll number/admit cards, display of marks, merit list, etc will be done online.

RRB will conduct the Online Exam to fill 35208 vacancies under Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Posts in Indian Railways. Amongst these posts, 24605 vacancies are Graduate Posts and 10603 Vacancies are Undergraduate Posts. RRB NTPC 2020 Exam will be conducted after the appointment of Exam conducting Agency (ECA) by Railway Recruitment Board through tenders and bids.

