SSC Tier-1 Exams to be replaced by CET: Check Common Eligibility Test by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for SSC CGL/CHSL/MTS/Sub Inspector & Constable/ Stenographer/Other SSC Exams

SSC Tier-1 Exams to be replaced by Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA): National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will conduct Common Eligibility Test (CET) for the recruitment of Group B & C Non-technical Posts under Staff Selection Commission (SSC), the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). NRA CET has been launched with a purpose to replace the Tier-1 Exam of the Central Government Jobs to help the aspiring candidates and expedite the recruitment process.

CET will help the candidates in save their time and costs which they invest to get a Govt Job by giving multiple exams held by different exam conducting agencies. Also, candidates who live in remote areas have to travel to cities for appearing in various competitive exams. Establishing exam centers in different districts will help them in giving online exams close to their home towns. In this article we are going to discuss the changes that NRA CET will impact the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Exam.

Click here to get the SSC 2020-21 Exam Calendar

NRA CET in 3 Levels for SSC Exam - Graduate, 12th & 10th Pass

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be conducted under three levels for Group B & C Non-Technical Posts for which recruitment is presently carried out by Staff Selection Commission (SSC):

Click here to get SSC 2020 Result Calendar

CET by NRA will replace only Tier-1 SSC Exam

For Non-Technical Posts, CET shall replace the Tier-1 exam held by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The test will be a Multiple Choice Objective Type Question Paper. Bulk of the candidates will be screened out during CET. Based on CET Score, final selection to be made through separate specialized Tier-2/Tier-3 Exams conducted by Railway Recruitment Board.

Recent Story: Railways RRB Tier-1 Exam will conducted through Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA)

NRA CET for SSC Group C & B Non-Technical Posts Only

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) aims to shortlist candidates for Group B & C Non-Technical Posts in Central Government. Staff Selection Commission conducts the below Exam for the recruitment of Non-Technical Posts:

SSC conducts Combined Graduate Level Examination for filling up Group “B” and Group “C” posts in various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India. The Combined Graduate Level (CGL) Exam conducted annually by Staff Selection Commission (SSC) consists of four phases, where each phase needs to be cleared depending upon the requirement of different posts. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC CGL Exam:

SSC conducts Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination for recruitment of Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO). Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC CHSL Exam:

SSC MTS Exam is being conducted for recruitment of Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Pay Band-1 (Rs 5200-20200) + Grade Pay Rs 1800, (Revised Pay Scale after 7th CPC: Pay Level in Pay Matrix – Level-1), a General Central Service Group ‘C’ Non-Gazetted, Non-Ministerial post in various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Govt. of India. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC MTS Exam:

SSC Selection Posts Recruitment Process consists of an online exam and no interview round will be held for this exam. Candidates can refer to the below links for more information on SSC Selection Post Exam:

SSC Stenographer Grade C will be conducted for the Recruitment of Stenographer Grade “C” (Group B- Non-Gazetted) Posts. Below are the important details of SSC Stenographer Grade C&D 2020 Exam:

SSC conducts CPO Exam for the recruitment of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). SSC CPO 2020 Examination will consist of Paper-I, Physical Standard Test (PST)/ Physical Endurance Test (PET), Paper-II and Detailed Medical Examination (DME). Below are the important details of SSC CPO Sub-Inspector (SI) 2020 Exam:

SSC Conducts open examination for recruitment to the posts of Constable (General Duty) in Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Secretariat Security Force (SSF) and Rifleman (General Duty) in Assam Rifles as per the Recruitment Scheme formulated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Exam Name SSC GD Constable Exam Post Name GD constable in BSF, CISF, CRPF, ITBP, SSB, NIA and SSF or GD Rifleman in Assam Rifles Vacancies 60210 vacancies Educational Qualification Candidate must have passed Matriculation or 10th class from a recognized Board or University. Age limit Age limit is 18-23. For Age Limit & Relaxation Check SSC GD Constable Eligibility Criteria Salary (Pay Level & pay Band) Pay Scale - 21700- 69100 Pay Band Level– 1 Grade Pay - Rs. 2000

SSC conducts online exam for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police. SSC Delhi Police Constable Recruitment Process consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

Difficulty Level of Common Eligibility Test conducted by NRA for SSC Exam

Standard Curriculum will be followed in CET and the difficulty level of CET will be generally in conformity with the educational standards prescribed for the posts - graduate, Higher secondary (12th Pass) and Matriculation (10th Pass).

CET by NRA will be conducted twice in a year in Multiple Languages for SSC Posts

Common Eligibility Test (CET) by National Recruitment Agency (NRA) will be conducted twice in a year in multiple languages. As per the media reports, the CET exam will be conducted in 12 Languages.

Past Story: SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Introduced, No SSC Exam Before Oct 2020 due to COVID-19, Commission Issued Fresh Dates of 8 SSC Exams

Validity of CET Score for SSC Exam

CET score of a candidate will be valid for 3 years and best available score of the candidate during 3 years will be considered the current score for SSC Recruitment. Initially the scores would be used by the three major recruitment agencies - RRB, SSC, IBPS. However, over a period of time it is expected that other recruitment agencies in the Central Government would adopt the same.

Further, it would be open for other agencies in the public as well as private domain to adopt it if they so choose. Thus, in the long run, the CET score could be shared with other recruiting agencies in the Central Government, State Governments/Union Territories, Public Sector Undertaking and Private Sector. This would help such organizations in saving costs and time spent on recruitment.

No restrictions on Number of Attempts in CET by NRA & Upper Age Limit Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD Candidates

There will be no restrictions in the number of attempts for the eligible candidates. However, candidates will be allowed to appear in CET if they meet the age limit eligibility criteria. Relaxation in upper age limit will be given to candidates belonging to the categories SC/ST/OBC/PWD etc.

Scheduling Tests and Choosing Exam Centres by Candidates under CET

Candidates would have the facility of registering on a common portal and give a choice of Centres. Based on availability, they would be allotted Centres. The ultimate aim is to reach a stage wherein candidates can schedule their own tests at Centres of their choice. CET will be conducted at over 1000 centres so that every district will have at least one exam centre including the 117 aspirational districts. Also, registration of applicants, generation of roll number/admit cards, display of marks, merit list, etc will be done online.