SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Admit Card Released: Check Application Status, Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility & Other Notifications

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Admit Card Released: SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam is going to begin from 16th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. SSC CHSL 2019-20 Application Status has been activated and Admit Card has been released on the regional websites of SSC. Every year lakhs of candidates apply for the SSC CHSL Exam with the aspiration of getting a Government Job. To keep you updated about the latest notifications on SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Examination, we have compiled all the relevant and the most recent information. Let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Notification

The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. SSC CHSL Tier-I Online Exam is scheduled to be held from 16th to 27th March 2020 and Tier-2 Descriptive Paper will be held on 28th June 2020.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Dates

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th January 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 16th to 27th March 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 28th June 2020 (Descriptive Paper)

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Eligibility Criteria

Below are some important eligibility criteria which a candidate must fulfill in order to appear for the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

Age limit for SSC CHSL Posts is 18-27 years. Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Upper Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989 5 years 7 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 8 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 9 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age 10 Service Clerks in the last year of their colour service in the Armed Forces. General/ OBC Up to 45 years of age SC/ ST Up to 50 years of age 11 Retrenched census employees of the office of Registrar General of India (They will be considered only for offices under RGI in their order of merit and subject to availability of vacancies) 3 years plus length of service rendered by them in connection with census, before retrenchment and weightage of past service

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below is the brief educational qualification details for the different SSC CHSL 2019-20 Posts:

Post Name Educational and Other Qualification Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG) The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Application Process

Let’s look at the procedure of applying for the CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

Application Fee: The required application fee is Rs. 100/-

The required application fee is Rs. 100/- Exemption : No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.

: No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates. Mode of Payment: Applications fee should be paid only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online

Applications fee should be paid only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online Offline mode of payment : To pay a fee in cash, the candidate should take the print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration.

: To pay a fee in cash, the candidate should take the print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration. Online mode of payment: Those candidates who want to pay online can go directly to part-2 registration after completion of part-1 registration. Candidate must supply registration number and date of birth to continue to Part-2 registration.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Admit Card

All candidates who registers for SSC CHSL 2020 Exam within stipulated time will be assigned an e-admit card/hall ticket/call letter to appear in the Tier-I Computer Based Examination. Admit Cards for calling candidates to appear in Tier-I as well as all subsequent tiers/ stages of examination will not be sent by post. Admit Cards for all stages of examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website, i.e., www.ssc.nic.in to get the updated notifications.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Centres & Application Status

A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/she desires to take the examination. Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment and Vacancies

4893 Vacancies have been announced tentatively for the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment Process.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC CHSL Computer Based Exam (Tier-I) Parts - Subjects Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) 16th to 27th March 2020 Part I - English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/50 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence 25/50 Part III - Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25/50 Part IV - General Awareness 25/50 TOTAL 200

Note:

The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV.

The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. Marks scored by candidates in Tier-I will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability, there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence and Quantitative.

SSC CHSL Cut Off

The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-II Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG Category Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC 181.48 270 ST 185.15 158 OBC 212.09 542 EWS 215.89 221 UR 223.60 299* ExSM 152.55 168 OH 184.41 43 HH 148.04 39 VH # 1 Pther PwD # - Total - 1741 Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG Category Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC # 1 ST # 1 OBC 243.43 13 EWS # - UR 252.06 22 ExSM # - OH # - HH # - VH # - Other PwD # - Total - 37 OH 425.00 1 Candidates qualified for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Category Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II) Candidates Available SC 143.93 5171 ST 133.80 2878 OBC 167.07 7838 EWS 161.31 4681 UR 190.33 5576* ExS 97.82 3368 OH 139.36 425 HH 93.50 358 VH 123.54 411 Other PwD 93.07 116 Total 30822

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Answer Keys

Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CHSL Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Results

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in four stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC website as and when the results are announced.