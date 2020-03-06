Search

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Admit Card Released: Check Application Status, Exam Date, Vacancies, Eligibility & Other Notifications

SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Admit Card Released: Here you will get all the updates on SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam including Admit Card, Application Status, Exam Date, Recruitment and Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Exam Pattern, Syllabus, Cut-off Marks, Results and Answer Keys.

Mar 6, 2020 18:24 IST
SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Admit Card Released: SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Exam is going to begin from 16th March 2020 in online mode across different Exam Centres. SSC CHSL 2019-20 Application Status has been activated and Admit Card has been released on the regional websites of SSC. Every year lakhs of candidates apply for the SSC CHSL Exam with the aspiration of getting a Government Job. To keep you updated about the latest notifications on SSC CHSL 2019-2020 Examination, we have compiled all the relevant and the most recent information. Let’s look at the list of topics covered below in the article:

S. No

Table of Content

1

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Notification

2

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Dates

3

SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility Criteria

4

SSC CHSL 2020 Application Process

5

SSC CHSL 2020 Admit Card

6

SSC CHSL 2020 Application Status & Exam Centres

7

SSC CHSL 2020 Recruitment & Vacancies

8

SSC CHSL 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

9

SSC CHSL 2020 Cut Off

10

SSC CHSL 2020 Answer Keys

11

SSC CHSL 2020 Results

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Notification

The Staff Selection Commission will hold a competitive examination for recruitment to the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk/ Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. SSC CHSL Tier-I Online Exam is scheduled to be held from 16th to 27th March 2020 and Tier-2 Descriptive Paper will be held on 28th June 2020.

Click here to know the Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Dates

Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

Important Dates

Opening and Closing of Online Application

3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020

Last date for making online fee payment

12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM)

Last date for generation of offline Challan

14th January 2020 (11:59 PM)

Last date for payment through Challan

16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank)

Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I)

16th to 27th March 2020

Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper)

28th June 2020 (Descriptive Paper)

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Eligibility Criteria

Below are some important eligibility criteria which a candidate must fulfill in order to appear for the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

Age limit for SSC CHSL Posts is 18-27 years. Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No.

Category

Upper Age Limit Relaxation

1

Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe

5 years

2

Other Backward Classes (OBC)

3 years

3

Person with Disabilities (PwD)

Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO)

General

10 years

OBC

13 years

SC/ ST

15 Years

5

Ex-Servicemen

3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application

6

Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989

5 years

7

Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof

General/ OBC

3 years

SC/ ST

8 years

8

Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications

General/ OBC

Upto 40 years of age

SC/ ST

Upto 45 years of age

9

Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried

General/ OBC

Up to 35 years of age

SC/ ST

Up to 40 years of age

10

Service Clerks in the last year of their colour service in the Armed Forces.

General/ OBC

Up to 45 years of age

SC/ ST

Up to 50 years of age

11

Retrenched census employees of the office of Registrar General of India (They will be considered only for offices under RGI in their order of merit and subject to availability of vacancies)

3 years plus length of service rendered by them in connection with census, before

retrenchment and weightage of past service

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below is the brief educational qualification details for the different SSC CHSL 2019-20 Posts:

Post Name

Educational and Other Qualification

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG)

The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University.

For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG)

12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Eligibility Criteria in Detail

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Application Process

Let’s look at the procedure of applying for the CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

  • Application Fee: The required application fee is Rs. 100/-
  • Exemption: No fee is required to be paid by female, SC, ST, Physically Handicapped, and Ex-Servicemen candidates.
  • Mode of Payment: Applications fee should be paid only through SBI either in the form of Challan or through SBI Net Banking or any other bank Credit/Debit Card. Challan form will be generated online
  • Offline mode of payment: To pay a fee in cash, the candidate should take the print out of Challan generated online after the completion of Part-1 registration. Deposit the requisite fee in any branch of SBI and then continue with the Part-2 registration.
  • Online mode of payment: Those candidates who want to pay online can go directly to part-2 registration after completion of part-1 registration. Candidate must supply registration number and date of birth to continue to Part-2 registration.

Check SSC CHSL 2020 Application Process in Detail

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Admit Card

All candidates who registers for SSC CHSL 2020 Exam within stipulated time will be assigned an e-admit card/hall ticket/call letter to appear in the Tier-I Computer Based Examination. Admit Cards for calling candidates to appear in Tier-I as well as all subsequent tiers/ stages of examination will not be sent by post. Admit Cards for all stages of examination will be issued online on the websites of concerned Regional/ Sub-Regional Office of the Commission. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the website, i.e., www.ssc.nic.in to get the updated notifications.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Centres & Application Status

A candidate must indicate the Centre(s) in the online Application Form in which he/she desires to take the examination. Details about the Examination Centres and Regional Offices under whose jurisdiction these Examination Centres are located are as follows:

SSC Region and States/ UTs under the jurisdiction of the Region

Examination Centres and Centre Code

Central Region (CR)/ Bihar and Uttar Pradesh

Agra (3001), Allahabad (3003), Bareilly (3005), Gorakhpur (3007), Kanpur (3009), Lucknow (3010) Meerut(3011), Varanasi (3013), Bhagalpur (3201), Muzaffarpur (3205), Patna (3206)

Eastern Region (ER)/

Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim and West Bengal

Gangtok (4001), Ranchi (4205), Barasat (4402), Berhampore (WB) (4403), Chinsurah (4405), Jalpaiguri (4408), Kolkata (4410), Malda (4412), Midnapur (4413), Siliguri (4415), Berhampore (Odisha) (4602), Bhubaneshwar (4604), Cuttack (4605), Keonjhargarh (4606), Sambalpur (4609), Port Blair (4802)

Karnataka, Kerala Region (KKR)/ Lakshadweep,

Karnataka and Kerala

Bangalore (9001), Dharwar (9004), Gulbarga (9005), Mangalore (9008), Mysore (9009), Kochi (9204), Kozhikode(Calicut) (9206), Thiruvananthapuram (9211), Thrissur (9212)

Madhya Pradesh Sub-Region (MPR)/ Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh

Bhopal (6001), Chindwara (6003), Guna (6004), Gwalior (6005), Indore (6006), Jabalpur (6007), Khandwa (6009), Ratlam (6011), Satna (6014), Sagar (6015), Ambikapur (6201), Bilaspur (6202), Jagdalpur (6203), Raipur (6204), Durg (6205)

North Eastern Region (NER)/ Arunachal Pradesh,

Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland and Tripura

Itanagar (5001), Dibrugarh (5102), Guwahati (Dispur) (5105), Jorhat (5107), Silchar (5111), Kohima (5302), Shillong (5401), Imphal (5501), Churachandpur (5502), Agartala (5601), Aizwal (5701)

Northern Region (NR)/ NCT of Delhi, Rajasthan and Uttarakhand

Almora (2001), Dehradun (2002), Haldwani (2003), Srinagar (Uttarakhand) (2004), Haridwar (2005), Delhi (2201), Ajmer (2401), Alwar (2402), Bharatpur (2403), Bikaner (2404), Jaipur (2405), Jodhpur (2406), Kota (2407), Sriganganagar (2408), Udaipur (2409)

North Western Sub-Region (NWR)/ Chandigarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab

Anantnag (1001), Baramula (1002), Jammu (1004), Leh (1005), Rajouri (1006), Srinagar(J&K) (1007), Kargil (1008), Dodda (1009), Hamirpur (1202), Shimla (1203), Bhathinda (1401), Jalandhar (1402), Patiala (1403), Amritsar ( 1404), Chandigarh (1601)

Southern Region (SR)/

Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and Telangana

Guntur (8001), Kurnool (8003), Rajahmundry (8004), Tirupati (8006), Vishakhapatnam (8007), Vijaywada (8008), Chennai (8201), Coimbatore (8202), Madurai (8204), Tiruchirapalli (8206), Tirunelveli (8207), Puducherry (8401), Hyderabad (8601), Nizamabad (8602), Warangal (8603)

Western Region (WR)/

Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat and Maharashtra

Ahmedabad (7001), Vadodara (7002), Rajkot (7006), Surat (7007), Bhavnagar (7009), Kutch (7010), Amravati (7201), Aurangabad (7202), Kolhapur (7203), Mumbai (7204), Nagpur (7205), Nanded (7206), Nashik (7207), Pune (7208), Thane (7210), Bhandara (7211), Chandrapur (7212), Akola (7213), Jalgaon (7214), Ahmednagar (7215), Alibaug (7216), Panaji (7801)

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment and Vacancies

4893 Vacancies have been announced tentatively for the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment Process.

 

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC CHSL Computer Based

Exam (Tier-I)

Parts - Subjects

Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks

Time Duration

(For all four Parts)

16th to 27th March 2020

Part I - English Language

(Basic Knowledge)

25/50

60 Minutes

(80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes)

Part II - General Intelligence

25/50

Part III - Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill)

25/50

Part IV - General Awareness

25/50

TOTAL

 

200

Note:

  • The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV.
  • There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.
  • Marks scored by candidates in Tier-I will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.
  • For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability, there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence and Quantitative.

Click here to know the Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

SSC CHSL Cut Off

The SSC CHSL 2018 Tier-II Cut-off marks for different categories are as under:

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test and Document Verification for the post of DEO in C&AG

Category

Cut-Off Marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

181.48

270

ST

185.15

158

OBC

212.09

542

EWS

215.89

221

UR

223.60

299*

ExSM

152.55

168

OH

184.41

43

HH

148.04

39

VH

#

1

Pther PwD

#

-

Total

-

1741

Candidates qualified for Data Entry Skill Test for the post of DEO in Department other than C&AG

Category

Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

#

1

ST

#

1

OBC

243.43

13

EWS

#

-

UR

252.06

22

ExSM

#

-

OH

#

-

HH

#

-

VH

#

-

Other PwD

#

-

Total

-

37

OH

425.00

1

Candidates qualified for Typing Test for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) / Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) and Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA)

Category

Cut-off marks (Tier-I + Tier-II)

Candidates Available

SC

143.93

5171

ST

133.80

2878

OBC

167.07

7838

EWS

161.31

4681

UR

190.33

5576*

ExS

97.82

3368

OH

139.36

425

HH

93.50

358

VH

123.54

411

Other PwD

93.07

116

Total

 

30822

Click here to know Previous Year Cut-Off of SSC CHSL LDC/DEO Exam

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Answer Keys

Staff Selection Commission officially releases the answer keys of SSC CHSL Tier-I and Tier-II exams on their website after 10 to 15 days of the successful completion of the respective exams. Candidates can calculate their approximate marks and expected rank based on the answer key released by SSC.

Click here to get SSC 2019-20 Result Calendar

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Results

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) releases the results in four stages, i.e., after the completion of each exam tier-wise. The candidates are shortlisted for the next round after clearing the previous round. Candidates can check the result from the direct link to official SSC website as and when the results are announced.

