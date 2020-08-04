SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: 12th Pass Can Apply|Check Age Limit, Qualification and Physical Standards for Male & Female Candidates

SSC Constable Delhi Police 2020 Recruitment Eligibility Criteria: As per the official notification, SSC will conduct an online exam for recruitment of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. Both Male and Female candidates from all parts of the country will be eligible to apply. Let’s look at 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies for both Male & Female Candidates.

SSC Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Vacancies 2020

The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police comes under the Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100). Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:

SSC Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Vacancies 2020 Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total

Vacancies Constable (Exe) Male (Open) 1681 343 662 590 157 3433 Constable (Exe) Female 933 202 387 328 94 1944 Constable (Exe)- Male

(Including Backlog SC-19 & ST-15) 95 19 37 52 24 226 Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen

(Commando) (Including Backlog Sc-34 & ST-19) 93 19 37 67 27 243 Grand total 2801 583 1123 1037 302 5846

Below are important dates SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 1st August 2020 to 7th September 2020 Last date for receipt of application 7th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 9th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 11th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 14th September 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-1) 27th November to 14th December 2020 Date of PE & MT To be notified later

Before applying for the different SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Recruitment Process:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION as on 1st July 2020

The Age Limit for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Recruitment is - 18 to 25 years as on 1st July 2020. Candidates should not have been born earlier than 2nd July 1995 and later than 1st July 2002.

Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

Code No. Category Age Limit Relaxation (Upper Age) 01 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 02 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 20 Sportsperson of distinction who have represented a State at the National Level or the Country at International level in sports during preceding three years from the closing date of receipt of online applications General/ OBC/ EWS 5 years 21 SC/ ST 10 years 22 Departmental candidate of Delhi Police General Up to 40 years of age 23 OBC Up to 43 years of age 24 SC/ ST Up to 45 years of age 25 Sons and daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police. Up to 29 years 26 Ex-servicemen (ESM) General/EWS 03 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. 27 OBC 06 years (3 years + 3 years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning. 28 SC/ ST 08 years (3 years + 5 years) after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on the date of reckoning 29 Widows, divorced and judicially separated women who have not re-married. (The crucial date for such claim will be the closing date for receipt of online applications.) 5 years

SPORTSPERSONS OF GAMES/ SPORTS ELIGIBLE FOR AGE RELAXATION S.No. GAMES/ SPORTS 1. Archery 2. Athletics 3. Badminton 4. Basketball 5. Boxing 6. Cricket 7. Cycling 8. Equestrian 9. Football 10. Gymnastics 11. Hockey 12. Judo 13. Kabaddi/Circle Kabaddi/Beach Kabaddi 14. Karate 15. Kho-Kho 16. Swimming 17. Shooting 18. Table Tennis 19. Tennis 20. Triathlon 21. Volleyball 22. Wrestling 23. Weightlifting

Note:

Candidates should note that the Date of Birth as recorded in the Matriculation/ Secondary Examination Certificate only will be accepted.

Wards of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police belonging to SC/ ST/ OBC/ Hill Area categories will not be entitled to get double relaxation. They can either avail relaxation in their own category or as a ward of Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. The relaxation in age, height/ chest and educational qualification will be extended to the wards of only those Delhi Police personnel and Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police who have not been awarded the punishment of dismissal/ removal/ termination or compulsory retirement by way of penalty. A “Departmental candidate” means bandsman, bugler, mounted Constable, dispatch rider, driver, dog handler and Multi-Tasking Staff enlisted in Delhi Police with a minimum of three years continuous service in Delhi Police on the closing date of receipt of online applications and who otherwise fulfills all educational and other physical qualifications.

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION as on 7th September 2020

Educational Qualification for all posts is 10+2 (Senior Secondary) passed from a recognized Board. Educational qualification is relaxable up to 11th passed for the:

Sons/ daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police Personnel/ MultiTasking Staff of Delhi Police, and Bandsmen, buglers, mounted constables, drivers, dispatch riders, etc. of Delhi Police only

For Male Candidates only:

Male candidates must possess a valid driving license for LMV (Motor Cycle or Car) as on the date of PE&MT. Learner License is not acceptable.

Note:

All candidates who are shortlisted by the Commission for Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be required to produce the relevant Certificates such as Mark sheets, Provisional Certificates etc. for completion of requisite educational qualification in original as proof of having acquired the minimum educational qualification on or before 7th September 2020 (i.e. on the closing date of receipt of online applications), failing which the candidature of such candidates will be cancelled.

PHYSICAL STANDARDS

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 170 81 85 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 165 76 80 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 165 76 80 Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 165 76 80 Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 155 For all candidates belonging to SC/ST 155 Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 152

MEDICAL STANDARDS

The candidates should be in a sound state of health, free from defect/ deformity/ disease, vision 6/12 without glasses both eyes, free from colour blindness and without any correction like wearing glasses or surgery of any kind to improve visual acuity. Free from defect, deformity, or disease likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties. No relaxation is allowed/ permissible to any category of candidates on this count.

Tattoos on various parts of the body are permissible as per the details given below:

Content - Tattoos depicting religious symbols or figures and the name, as followed in the Indian Army, shall be permitted. Location – Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of the forearm, but only left forearm, being non-saluting limb or dorsum of the hands shall be allowed. Size – Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

The candidates applying for the examination should ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility conditions for admission to the examination. Their admission at all the stages of the examination will be purely provisional, subject to their satisfying the prescribed eligibility conditions. If on verification, at any time before or after the online examination, it is found that they do not fulfill any of the eligibility conditions, their candidature for the examination will be canceled by the Commission. So, the candidates are advised to look thoroughly at the above-mentioned eligibility criteria, before applying for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Posts.