SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, 5846 Vacancies, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment: SSC has started the online registration for the recruitment of 5846 Vacancies in Delhi Police for the post of Constable (Executive). Eligible male and female candidates can apply online at the official website - ssc.nic.in till 7th September 2020. Below are important dates SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 1st August 2020 to 7th September 2020 Last date for receipt of application 7th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 9th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 11th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 14th September 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-1) 27th November to 14th December 2020 Date of PET & PST To be notified later

In this article, we are going to provide you all the information related to Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police including the 5846 vacancies, job profile, salary structure and the promotion policies.

SSC Delhi Police Constable (Executive) 2020 Vacancies

Here are the details of 5846 SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies:

SSC Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police Vacancies 2020 Post Name UR EWS OBC SC ST Total

Vacancies Constable (Exe) Male (Open) 1681 343 662 590 157 3433 Constable (Exe) Female 933 202 387 328 94 1944 Constable (Exe)- Male

(Including Backlog SC-19 & ST-15) 95 19 37 52 24 226 Constable (Exe)- Male Ex-Servicemen

(Commando) (Including Backlog Sc-34 & ST-19) 93 19 37 67 27 243 Grand total 2801 583 1123 1037 302 5846

Note: 10% vacancies are reserved for Ex-servicemen in each category of Constable (Exe.) male. Out of the 10% quota meant for Ex-servicemen, half, i.e. 50% of such quota, have been reserved for the following categories of Ex-servicemen:

Having served in the Special Forces/ NSG (Special Action Group) or; Having received a QI ‘Qualified Instructors’ grading in the Commando course or; Officers from the Navy/ Air Force who has worked in the specialized Commando type units.

Also, the personnel of CAPFs are not eligible to apply under Ex-Servicemen category

Delhi Police Constable (Executive) Job Profile

Delhi Police is the Law Enforcement Agency for the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCT). However, the Delhi Police does not have jurisdiction over the adjoining areas of the National Capital Region (NCR). One of the major responsibilities of a Constable (executive) in Delhi Police is to maintain law and order in the assigned area. So, let’s have a look at the powers of a Constable (Executive) as per the Criminal Procedure Code of India:

a) Street Patrolling: Being a Police constable, he/she should maintain the peaceful law and order situation among the citizens in a particular area. So, the appointed police constable must be going for rounds regularly in that area.

b) Registration of Complaints: A police constable duty will be taking the complaints from the people in the area and take necessary actions as per the senior officer’s order.

c) Multi-task Duty: This duty will be assigned if any person is absent in the station.

d) Assisting Sub-Inspector (SI) & Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI): This is a field duty where a constable will be assisting the ASI or SI during any criminal investigations.

e) Maintaining Daily Reports: This job is nothing but making a daily report of the street patrolling and reporting it to higher officers.

Delhi Police Constable (Executive): Salary & Pay Scale

The post of SSC Constable (Executive) in Delhi Police (Both Male & Female) comes under the Pay Level-3 (Rs 21700- 69100).

SSC Constable (Executive) Salary & Pay Scale in Delhi Police Post Name Constable (Executive) Pay Matrix Level-3 Pay Scale Rs 21700- 69100 Delhi Police Constable Allowances HRA + DA + TA + Others Other Perks National Pension System (NPS), Central Government Employees Group Insurance Scheme (CGEGIS)

Also, annual bonus and dress allowance of Rs. 10000 is also given to Delhi Police Constable. The salary structure of various government positions have been upgraded after the implementation of 7th Pay Commission. The 7th Pay Commission salary of various government positions can be calculated in the below manner:

New Pay = (Basic pay as on 1st January 2016 * 2.57) + All allowances applicable to the post

Delhi Police Constable (Executive): Promotion Policy/ Growth Opportunities

In Delhi Police, the promotion of constable mainly depends on the candidate’s career record, work performance and behavioral conduct during the service period. There are mainly three ways to get promoted from a constable position to Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police.

First is by clearing department exams. Delhi Police and other state police conduct an inter-department promotion exam once a year which you can give and if you qualify, you can be promoted to the next level easily. Second, through SSC CPO Exam for the post of Sub-Inspector (SI) conducted online every year by Staff Selection Commission. Third is the age-based promotion in which promotion comes after 30 years of service in Delhi Police as Head Constable. Then Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and finally Sub-Inspector (SI) after 5 years of service left for retirement if the candidate has not been suspended and his/her ACR remained clean.

Eligible candidates are advised to apply for the SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police Vacancies before 7th September 2020 at Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Website.