RAJUVAS RPVT Result 2025 Declared: Download Scorecard at rajuvas.org

RAJUVAS RPVT Result 2025: Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences has announced the RAJUVAS RPVT Result 2025. The link to check the result is available on the official website. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and login using their user id and password.
The RAJUVAS RPVT 2025 scorecard includes the candidate details, name of exam, marks scored and rank of candidates. Students who have cleared the exam will be eligible for the further admission procedure.
RAJUVAS RPVT Result 2025 - Click Here
Steps to Download RAJUVAS RPVT Scorecard 2025
The link to check the RAJUVAS RPVT 2025 result is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard
Step 1: Visit the official website of RAJUVAS
Step 2: Click on the RAJUVAS RPVT Result link
Step 3: Enter the User id/ registration number and password
Step 4: The RAJUVAS RPVT scorecard will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
The RAJASTHAN PRE-VETERINARY TEST-2025 (RPVT-2025) is conducted for admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H. Degree Course (Session 2025-26) in Constituent & Private Veterinary Colleges Affiliated with Rajasthan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, Bikaner and Rajasthan University of Veterinary & Animal Sciences, (Jobner) Jaipur. Students who have cleared the entrance exams can participate in the admission counselling procedure
RAJUVAS RPVT Admission 2025 Counselling
As per the details available on the official website candidates who have cleared the entrance exam can participate in online/offline counselling process as per counselling schedule. The detailed counselling schedule will be available on the official website shortly. The seat allotments will be done through the process of required online/offline counselling rounds, by the Central UG Admission Board constituted by the Rajasthan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Bikaner
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation