KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2025 Notification Out - Check Application Form, Vacancy Details and More

KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has published notification for the post of Deputy Commissioner in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan through direct recruitment. These posts are available in the Pay Level-12 (Rs.78,800-2,09,200/-) plus allowances as applicable to KVS across the country.

The officer selected will be posted in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Headquarters / various Regional Offices/ Zonal Institutes of Education & Training across India. Candidates can check the last date of applying, recruitment process, notification link and others through the table below-

KVS Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview

Candidates can check the last date of applying, recruitment process, notification link and others through the table below-