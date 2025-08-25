KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2025 Notification Out - Check Application Form, Vacancy Details and More

ICSI Result 2025 Live Updates
KVS Deputy Commissioner Recruitment 2025: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has published notification for the post of Deputy Commissioner in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan through direct recruitment. Candidates can check the last date of applying, recruitment process, notification link and other. 

KVS Recruitment 2025 Notification: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has published notification for the post of Deputy Commissioner in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan through direct recruitment. These posts are available in the Pay Level-12 (Rs.78,800-2,09,200/-) plus allowances as applicable to KVS across the country.

The officer selected will be posted in Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan Headquarters / various Regional Offices/ Zonal Institutes of Education & Training across India. Candidates can check the last date of applying, recruitment process, notification link and others through the table below-

KVS Eligibility Criteria 2025 Overview 

Name of The Recruitment

 Last Date of Application

Name of The Post

KV Notification Download

KVS Online Application Link

KVS Recruitment 2025

 September 23, 2025

Deputy Commissioner (Equivalent to Group-A) 

KV Notification

Click Here

 KVS Eligibility Criteria 2025

  • Master’s Degree from recognized university with atleast 50% of marks.
  • B.Ed. from NCTE Recognized Institute/University with atleast 50% of marks. OR Three year integrated B.Ed-M.Ed with atleast 50% marks from any NCTE recognized institution.
  • Working as Assistant Commissioner in the field of Educationist in Academic governance for minimum 3 years on regular basis, in Central Govt./State Govt./Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt. in the Pay Level 12 (Rs. 78,800 to Rs.209200) with experience in directing training programs for teachers and administrators and/ or research in education. OR Working on equivalent post to Assistant Commissioner in the field of Educationist in Academic Governance for minimum 3 years on regular basis, in Central Govt./State Govt./Autonomous organizations of Central/State Govt. in the Pay Level 12 (Rs. 78,800 to Rs.2,09,200) with experience in directing training programs for teachers and administrators and/ or research in education. 
  • Knowledge of computer applications.
  • Working knowledge of Hindi and English.

Age Limit

Not exceeding 50 years. 05 years relaxation in upper age limit in case of employees of KVS. Age relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD/EXSERVICEMAN categories as applicable under the Govt. of India Rules issued from time to time would be applicable.

How to Apply for KVS Recruitment 2025 for Deputy Commissioner Posts? 

Eligible candidates should submit their applications through proper channel only in the prescribed proforma along with a demand draft of Rs.2500/- (Rupees Two thousand five hundred only) in the form of application fee (Rs.2000/-) and processing fee (Rs. 500/-) drawn in favour of ‘KENDRIYA VIDYALAYA SANGATHAN’ payable at New Delhi.

Send your application so as to reach the Additional Commissioner (Admn), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, 18, Institutional Area, Shaheed Jeet Singh Marg, New Delhi-110016 latest by 23-09-2025 in the prescribed proforma. 

