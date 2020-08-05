SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Pattern & Syllabus: Check Online Exam (CBE), Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT) Details

SSC has begun the registration process for filling up of Constable (Executive) Male and Female in Delhi Police as per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between Delhi Police and the Staff Selection Commission. The online exam for 5846 Vacancies will be conducted from 27th November to 14th December 2020 across different examination centers. Below are important dates SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam:

Important Dates for SSC Constable (Executive) Delhi Police 2020 Exam Dates for submission of online applications 1st August 2020 to 7th September 2020 Last date for receipt of application 7th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for making online fee payment 9th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 11th September 2020 (11:30 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 14th September 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Paper-1) 27th November to 14th December 2020 Date of PET & PST To be notified later

For the ease of the candidates, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam which will help them in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Exam Pattern

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Recruitment Process will consist of a Computer Based Examination, Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) followed by the Medical Examination of the recommended candidates.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Computer Based Exam (CBE)

The Computer Based Examination will consist of one objective type multiple choice paper containing 100 questions carrying 100 marks, with the following composition:

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam Pattern Subject Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Duration/ Time Allowed Part-A: General Knowledge/ Current Affairs 50/ 50 90 Minutes Part-B: Reasoning 25/ 25 Part-C: Numerical Ability 15/ 15 Part-D: Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc. 10/10 Total 100/ 100

Note:

1. There will be negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer.

2. The computer based examination will be conducted in English and Hindi only.

3. The question paper shall be of Matriculation Level.

4. Marks scored by candidates in Computer Based Examination, if conducted in multiple shifts, will be normalized and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

5. The candidates scoring below-mentioned cut-off marks (normalized) will be considered eligible for short-listing to the next stage i.e. PE&MT:

Category Minimum Qualifying Marks General 35 SC/ ST/ OBC/ EWS 30 Ex-Servicemen 25

6. Candidates will be shortlisted category-wise on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based Examination for appearing in PE&MT. The number of candidates shortlisted for PE&MT on the basis of their merit in the Computer Based examination will be around 12 times of the number of vacancies.

Incentive to NCC Certificate Holders

The incentive to ‘NCC Certificate’ holders will be granted at the following scales:

Certificate Category Incentive/ Bonus marks NCC ‘C’ Certificate 5% of the maximum marks of the examination NCC ‘B’ Certificate 3% of the maximum marks of the examination NCC ‘A’ Certificate 2% of the maximum marks of the examination

Note:

(i) The benefit will only be given on production of the original certificate supporting their claims (subject to verification) at the time of document verification (i.e. PE&MT).

(ii) The crucial date for this purpose will be the closing date of receipt of online applications.

(iii) This benefit is not available for Ex-servicemen.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 CBE Syllabus

The standard and syllabus of the online examination will be of Matriculation Level. Let’s look at the syllabus of SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Online Exam:

Subjects Syllabus General Knowledge/ Current Affairs Question in this component will be aimed at testing the candidate’s general awareness. Questions will also be designed to test knowledge of current events and of such matters of every day observations and experience in their scientific aspect as may be expected of any educated person. The test will also include questions relating to India and its neighboring countries especially pertaining to Sports, History, Culture, Geography, Indian Economy, General Polity, Indian Constitution, Scientific Research, etc. These Questions will be such that they do not require a special study of any discipline. Reasoning Analytical aptitude and ability to observe and distinguish patterns will be tested through questions principally of non-verbal type. This component may include questions on analogies, similarities and differences, spatial visualization, spatial orientation, visual memory, discrimination, observations, relationship concepts, arithmetical reasons and figural classification, arithmetic number series, non-verbal series, coding and decoding etc. Numerical Ability This part will include questions on problems relating to Number Systems, Computation of Whole Numbers, Decimals and Fractions and relationship between Numbers, Fundamental Arithmetical operations, Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Averages, Interest, Profit and Loss, Discount, Mensuration, Time and Distance, Ratio and Time, Time and Work, etc Computer Fundamentals, MS Excel, MS Word, Communication, Internet, WWW and Web Browsers etc Elements of Word Processing (Word Processing Basics, Opening and closing Documents, Text Creation, Formatting the Text and its presentation features). MS Excel (Elements of Spread Sheet, Editing of Cells, Function and Formulas), Communication (Basics of E-mail, Sending/ receiving of Emails and its related functions). Internet, WWW and Web Browsers (Internet, Services on Internet, URL, HTTP, FTP, Web sites, Blogs, Web Browsing Software, Search Engines, Chat, Video conferencing, e-Banking).

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT)

Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) will be scheduled and conducted by the Delhi Police in Delhi. Physical Endurance and Measurement Test is qualifying in nature. Admission Certificates for PE&MT will be issued by Delhi Police on their website (i.e. www.delhipolice.nic.in). Standard of Physical Endurance and Measurement Tests are as follows:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Male Candidates

Standard of Physical Endurance Test for male candidates including ex-servicemen and Departmental candidates (age-wise) will be as under:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Male candidates Age Race: 1600 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 6 Minutes 14 Feet 3’9” Above 30 to 40 years 7 Minutes 13 Feet 3’6” Above 40 years 8 Minutes 12 Feet 3’3”

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female Candidates

Standard of Physical Endurance Test for female candidates including Departmental candidates (agewise) will be as under:

Physical Endurance (PE) Test for Female candidates Age Race: 1600 metre Long jump High Jump Up to 30 years 8 Minutes 10 Feet 3’ Above 30 to 40 years 9 Minutes 09 Feet 2’9” Above 40 years 10 Minutes 08 Feet 2’6”

Note: Those candidates who qualify in the race will be eligible to appear in Long jump and then High Jump. The Long Jump and High Jump are to be cleared in any one of the three chances given to a candidate. There shall be no appeal against disqualification in race, Long jump & High jump.

Standard of Physical Measurement (MT) for Male & Female candidates

Physical Measurement Test will be taken only of those candidates who qualify the Physical Endurance Tests. Standard of Physical Measurements are as follows:

Physical Standard Test For Male Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) Chest (in cms) Unexpanded Expanded For candidates from General Category 170 81 85 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 165 76 80 For all candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes 165 76 80 Sons of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 165 76 80 Physical Standard Test For Female Candidates Category of candidates Heights (in cms) For candidates from General Category 157 For candidates belonging to Hill areas i.e. Garhwalis, Kumaonis, Gorkhas, Dogras, Marathas and candidates belonging to states of Sikkim, Nagaland, Arunanchal Pradesh, Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Leh & Ladakh. 155 For all candidates belonging to SC/ST 155 Daughters of serving, retired or deceased Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police. 152

Note: Relaxation in height and chest (as the case may be) as mentioned above will be permissible only on production of requisite certificate at the time of PE&MT. Also, conduct of PE&MT and Medical Examination will be the sole responsibility of Delhi Police. The Commission will not entertain any representation/ appeal/ RTI Applications/ CPGRAMs against the decision of PE&MT and Medical Examination.

Document verification (i.e. collection of required eligibility certificates/ documents from the candidates and their verification with original documents) will be conducted by Delhi Police at the time of PE&MT for the candidates who qualify all the events of PE&MT. Candidates have to bring two passport size recent colour photographs and one original valid Photo ID Proof while appearing for the Document Verification. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like:

Matriculation/ Secondary Certificate. Essential Educational Qualification Certificate. Order/ letter in respect of equivalent Educational Qualifications claimed, indicating the Authority (with number and date) under which it has been so treated, in respect of equivalent clause in Essential Qualifications, if a candidate is claiming a particular qualification as equivalent qualification. Driving License (Motorcycle or Car) for male candidates. Caste/ Category Certificate, if belongs to reserved categories. Hill Area Certificate, if applicable. For Ex-Servicemen (ESM): Serving Defence Personnel Certificate/ NOC, if applicable; Undertaking; Discharge Certificate, if discharged from the Armed Forces, Relevant Certificate if seeking any age relaxation. Wards Certificate issued to wards of Delhi Police personnel/ Multi-Tasking Staff of Delhi Police, if applicable. Sports Certificate, if applicable. Certificate of Departmental candidates of Delhi Police, if applicable. No Objection Certificate, in case already employed in Government/ Government undertakings. NCC Certificate-A, B or C, if applicable.

SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Medical Standards

The candidates should be in a sound state of health, free from defect/ deformity/ disease, vision 6/12 without glasses both eyes, free from colour blindness, and without any correction like wearing glasses or surgery of any kind to improve visual acuity. Free from defect, deformity or disease likely to interfere with the efficient performance of the duties. No relaxation is allowed/ permissible to any category of candidates on this count.

The selected candidates shall be medically examined by doctors in selected Government hospitals in Delhi as per the prescribed standards in Rule-9, 14 (c) and Rule-24 (Appendix) of the Delhi Police (Appointment & Recruitment) Rules, 1980 as amended from time to time.

Tattoos on various parts of body are permissible as per the details given below:

Content - Tattoos depicting religious symbols or figures and the name, as followed in the Indian Army, shall be permitted. Location – Tattoos marked on traditional sites of the body like inner aspect of the forearm, but only left forearm, being non-saluting limb or dorsum of the hands shall be allowed. Size – Size must be less than ¼ of the particular part (Elbow or Hand) of the body.

After going through the above exam pattern of the SSC Delhi Police Constable 2020 Exam, you must have now understood that mere studying hard would not help you in clearing this exam. Candidates must make themselves physically and mentally fit through physical exercises to clear the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT).