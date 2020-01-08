SSC CHSL 2019-20 4893 Vacancies for LDC/DEO/JSA/PA/SA: Check Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile & Promotion Policy

SSC will hold CHSL Exam (10+2) for recruitment 4893 vacancies for the posts of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. Eligible Candidates can apply for these posts from 3rd December 2019 and will last till 10th Jan 2020. For applying, candidates must only have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd Dec 2019 to 10th Jan 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 16th March 2020 to 27th March 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 28th June 2020

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

SSC has not yet announced the vacancies for SSC CHSL Posts. In this article, we will provide you all the information related to the SSC CHSL Posts (LDC, JSA, PA, SA, DEO); be it the nature of the work, pay scales, salary structure or the promotion policies. Let us first look at the Pay Scale of SSC CHSL LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA in detail:

Pay Scale of SSC CHSL after 7th Pay Commission

Pay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tentative Vacancies (FOR LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA)

Allowances given to SSC CHSL – LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA

Apart from the Basic Pay, LDC/ JSA/ DEO/ PA/ SA is entitled to several other benefits and allowances. These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted. Some of these allowances are:

1. Dearness Allowance

2. House Rent Allowance

3. Transport Allowance

4. Other Special Allowance

The House Rent Allowance (HRA) of all government employees will be calculated as per the criteria mentioned below in the table:

Category of Cities HRA Before 7th Pay Commission HRA After 7th Pay Commission X 30% 24% Y 20% 16% Z 10% 8%

The three categories of cities are classified according to their population density. Let’s look at the list of cities which fall under the X, Y and Z categories:

Categories Cities X (Population >= 50 Lakhs) Bengaluru, Greater Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Chennai and Kolkata Y (Population 5 to 50 Lakhs) Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana, Puducherry, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Raipur, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Moradabad, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kannur, Kollam, Gwalior, Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, Ujjain, Amravati, Nagpur, Aurangabad, Nashik, Bhiwandi, Solapur, Kolhapur, Vasai-Virar Cty, Vijayawada, Warangal, Greater Visakhapatnam, Guntur, Nellore, Guwahati, Patna, Hubli-Dharwad, Mangalore, Mysore, Gulbarga, Kozhikode, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Salem, Tirupur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli, Madurai, Erode, Dehradun, Chandigarh, Durg-Bhilai Nagar, Sangli, Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Rourkela, Vadodara, Surat, Faridabad, Gurgaon, Srinagar, Jammu, Jamshedpur, Dhanbad, Ranchi, Bokaro Steel City, Belgaum, Malegaon, Nanded-Waghala, Aligarh, Agra, Bareilly, Lucknow, Kanpur, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Saharanpur, Noida, Firozabad, Jhansi, Asansol, Siliguri, Durgapur Z (Population < 5 Lakhs) All other remaining cities

Click here to know the Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

Salary Structure of Different SSC CHSL Posts (LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA) after 7th Pay Commission

The table given below shows the Salary Structure of Different SSC CHSL Posts (LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA) after 7th Pay Commission:

SSC CHSL Post Names Basic Pay City HRA TA Gross In Hand Salary Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 19900 X 4776 1350 26026 22411 19900 Y 3184 900 23984 20369 19900 Z 1592 900 22392 18777 Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) 25500 X 6120 3600 35220 31045 25500 Y 4080 1800 31380 27205 25500 Z 2040 1800 29340 25165

The in-hand salary of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) will be approx 23,000/- monthly. The below table shows the salary details of SSC CHSL Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA):

Salary Details- SSC CHSL Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Salary Details City X City Y City Z Pay Scale 5200 – 20200 5201 – 20200 5202 – 20200 Grade Pay 1900 1900 1900 Basic Pay 7100 7100 7100 CPC Fitment Factor 18247 18247 18247 HRA 4379.28 2919.52 1459.76 Transport Allowance 1350 900 900 Gross Pay 23976.28 22066.52 20606.76 Deductions NPS 710 710 710 CGEGIS 1500 1500 1500 CGHS 125 125 125 Total Deductions 2335 2335 2335 Net Salary 21641.28 19731.52 18271.76

Click here to know how to apply online for SSC CHSL LDC/DEO (10+2) 2019 Exam

The in-hand salary of Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) will be approx 32,000/- monthly. The below table shows the salary details of SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant:

Salary Details- SSC CHSL Data Entry Operator (DEO)/ Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Salary Details City X City Y City Z Pay Scale 5200 – 20200 5200 – 20200 5200 – 20200 Grade Pay 2400 2400 2400 Basic Pay 9910 9910 9910 CPC Fitment Factor 25468.7 25468.7 25468.7 HRA 6112.488 4074.992 2037.496 Transport Allowance 3600 1800 1800 Gross Pay 35181.188 31343.69 29306.2 Deductions NPS 991 991 991 CGEGIS 1500 1500 1500 CGHS 125 125 125 Total Deductions 2616 2616 2616 Net Salary 32565.188 28727.69 26690.2

Job Profile and Promotion Policies of SSC CHSL – LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA

Let’s have a look at the different Job Profiles and Promotion Policies of Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) and Data Entry Operators (DEO) under various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India.

SSC CHSL - Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Job Profile and Promotion

JOB PROFILE: The work responsibilities of a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) involves daily office tasks, for example, to maintain the data, files and documents of the office in a systematic manner. LDCs are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. Below are the major roles and responsibilities performed by a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in different government departments:

Dealing with the Entire Clerical Work and Maintaining the Work Flow in Office

Registration of Mails

Entering Data on Computer

Indexing, Registering and Maintaining File Registers in an efficient manner.

Receiving Documents and Maintaining the Record of the same.

Getting the Important Files and Documents for their Seniors.

Typing Official Letters, Notices, Notifications and other official documents

Preparation of Simple Drafts and Statements.

Making Salary Slips of the Staff.

Fetching up the important data from the library of information and bring them for the seniors.

Supervision of Correction of Reference Books.

PROMOTION POLICY: A lower division might get promoted to UDC (Upper Division Clerk) after his/ her completion of year tenure in a particular department. After then, to get the promotion, the candidate has to pass a UDC exam conducted by SSC. Furthermore, with this experience, the candidate can become the Section officer which is a Gazetted Post. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in descending order:

SSC CHSL - Data Entry Operator (DEO) Job Profile and Promotion

JOB PROFILE: The work responsibilities of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) involves tasks, for example, to operate data entering, maintaining, and updating on a routine basis. DEOs need to filter and manage huge amounts of user and client data of Government Organizations. That is why a DEO must be a well-trained person with a good typing speed in Hindi or English either of the languages and must have basic computer knowledge. Right from collecting and maintaining data in database, a DEO does all the tasks efficiently. Below are the major roles and responsibilities performed by a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in different government departments:

DEO needs to handle Office Computers. So, Candidates are required to have a sufficient knowledge of Computers.

Typing is one major responsibilities of a DEO. A good typing speed is must for a DEO.

Working with Software like MS Excel, Word and Power Point.

Preparation of Notes and Reports.

Entering and Managing the Data.

Insert customer and account data by inputting text based and numerical information from source documents within time limits.

Collecting all the important information, tables and structure of the company to prepare a proper database for the company.

Inputting the Data and Fetching out the Outputs.

Scanning and printing the important documents.

Research and obtain further information for incomplete documents.

Make it easy for others to access the files and provide them relevant information about the data entered in the file.

Apply Data Program Techniques and Procedures.

Writing Letters and Handling the Work in the absence of SSC CHSL LDC.

PROMOTION POLICY: A DEO has to give different exams conducted by SSC for promotions. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in descending order:

SSC CHSL – Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) Job Profile and Promotion

JOB PROFILE: The work responsibility of a Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) basically revolves around the Postal Department of the Indian Government. Postal Assistant (PA) is a clerical cadre post that has the same rank as Sorting Assistant. For Postal Assistant (PA) Post, language proficiency is the essential criteria for the candidates and hence you may get posted in your home town in any Govt. Organizations. Below are the major roles and responsibilities performed by a Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA) in different government departments:

Disposal of Mails and Maintaining the Data.

Customer Support. Handling Customer queries and providing them a feasible solution.

Monitoring all the tasks that are related to your work.

Locating the correct address of the addressee, if not located, locating the address of sender.

Returning the Mail to Sender in case of not being able to locate the address of the Receiver.

Intra-city transmission of mail between Mail Offices and Post Offices.

Transmission of Foreign articles through the Post office network.

DEPARTMENTS FOR POSTAL ASSISTANTS:

Army Postal Service

Circle Office & Regional Office

Foreign Post Offices

Mail Motor Services

Post Offices

Postal Stores Depots

Railway Mail Service

Saving Bank Control Organization

PROMOTION POLICY: For getting promotion after Postal Assistant Designation, a candidate has to gain 5 years of experience and give Postmaster Grade I examination. Otherwise, the candidates have to wait and will get promotion as MACP after 10 years. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in descending order:

So, the Job Profile of SSC CHSL LDC/JSA/DEO/PA/SA can be a great opportunity for those candidates who are looking for a job government job with 12th Pass Qualification. SSC CHSL Posts can offer you a government job with a good salary package. Before applying to the various positions offered under SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment Drive, candidates are advised to look at the eligibility criteria, age limit and the educational qualification for the respective posts.