SSC CHSL 2019-20 Syllabus & Exam Pattern: Tier I, II and III (LDC/ DEO/JSA/SA/PA)

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon be conducting the Tier-1 CBE (Computer Based Examination) for SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) 2019-20 Exam. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier - I Exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 16th to 27th March 2020. Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th January 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 16th to 27th March 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 28th June 2020 (Descriptive Paper)

So, we have compiled the latest exam pattern and detailed syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-19 Exam including Tier – I, Tier – II and Tier – III exam pattern which will help you in preparing for the exam in a systematic manner.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Tier-I), Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) and Skill Test/ Typing Test (Tier-III).

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier - I Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-I exam will be an Objective Multiple Choice Exam which will be conducted online. The exam comprises of four sections having 100 questions (25 questions in each section) which will account for a total of 200 marks (maximum 50 marks in each section). The time duration of Tier-1 exam will be 60 minutes. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC CHSL Computer Based Exam (Tier-I) Parts - Subjects Number of Questions/ Maximum Marks Time Duration (For all four Parts) 16th to 27th March 2020 Part I - English Language (Basic Knowledge) 25/50 60 Minutes (80 Minutes for candidates eligible for scribes) Part II - General Intelligence 25/50 Part III - Quantitative Aptitude (Basic Arithmetic Skill) 25/50 Part IV - General Awareness 25/50 TOTAL 200

Note:

The Tier-I Examination will consist of Objective Type, Multiple choice questions only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV.

only. The questions will be set both in English & Hindi for Part-II, III & IV. There will be negative marking of 0.50 marks for each wrong answer.

for each wrong answer. Marks scored by candidates in Tier-I will be normalized by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks.

by using the formula published by the Commission and such normalized scores will be used to determine final merit and cut-off marks. For VH candidates of 40% and above visual disability, there will be no component of Maps/ Graphs/ Diagrams/ Statistical Data in the General Intelligence and Quantitative.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier – I Syllabus

Students must go through the detailed syllabus of all the sections and frame a study plan which will be helpful to identify and focus on their weakest topics. Let’s look at the detailed syllabus of SSC CHSL Tier-I sections one-by-one:

1. English Language: This section tests the candidates’ ability to understand correct grammar usage, vocabulary usage and basic comprehension skills. Here is the list of topics covered in English Language and Comprehension Section of SSC CHSL Tier-I Exam:

S. No. Important English Language Topics 1 Synonyms 2 Antonyms 3 Homonyms 4 One Word Substitution 5 Sentence Completion 6 Spotting Errors 7 Sentence Improvement 8 Idioms & Phrases 9 Spelling Test 10 Reading comprehension 11 Active/ Passive Voice of Verbs 12 Conversion into Direct/ Indirect narration 13 Shuffling of Sentence parts 14 Shuffling of Sentences in a passage 15 Cloze Passage 16 Fill in the Blanks

2. General Intelligence: This section tests the candidates’ ability to think and problem solving skills. The questions asked in this question are mainly the brain teasers and sometimes can be quite tricky to answer. The questions will be of both verbal and non-verbal type out of the following chapters:

S. No. Important General Intelligence Topics 1 Analogies – Semantic Analogy, Symbolic/ Number Analogy, Figural Analogy 2 Classification – Semantic Classification, Symbolic/ Number Classification, Figural Classification 3 Trends 4 Space Orientation 5 Venn Diagrams 6 Drawing inferences 7 Series - Semantic Series, Number Series, Figural Series 8 Problem Solving 9 Emotional and Social Intelligence 10 Word Building 11 Coding and Decoding 12 Operations - Symbolic operations, Numerical operations 13 Punched hole/ pattern–folding & Un-folding 14 Figural Pattern–folding and completion 15 Embedded Figures 16 Critical thinking

3. Quantitative Aptitude: This section will test the candidates’ mathematical skills and how good he/she with numbers. For developing proficiency in this section, candidates are required to develop great command over the general mathematical concepts, methods and their applicability. The questions will be designed to test the ability of appropriate use of numbers and number sense of the candidate. Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the Quantitative Aptitude Section:

S. No. Important Quantitative Aptitude Topics 1 Number System: Computation of Whole Number, Decimal and Fractions, Relationship between numbers. 2 Fundamental arithmetical operations: Percentages, Ratio and Proportion, Square roots, Averages, Interest (Simple and Compound), Profit and Loss, Discount, Partnership Business, Mixture and Allegation, Time and distance, Time and work. 3 Algebra: Basic algebraic identities of School Algebra and Elementary surds (simple problems) and Graphs of Linear Equations. 4 Geometry: Familiarity with elementary geometric figures and facts: Triangle and its various kinds of centers, Congruence and similarity of triangles, Circle and its chords, tangents, angles subtended by chords of a circle, common tangents to two or more circles. 5 Mensuration: Triangle, Quadrilaterals, Regular Polygons, Circle, Right Prism, Right Circular Cone, Right Circular Cylinder, Sphere, Hemispheres, Rectangular Parallelepiped, Regular Right Pyramid with triangular or square Base 6 Trigonometry: Trigonometry, Trigonometric ratios, Complementary angles, Height and distances (simple problems only) Standard Identities like sin2𝜃+Cos2𝜃=1, etc. 7 Statistical Charts: Use of Tables and Graphs: Histogram, Frequency polygon, Bar-diagram, Pie-chart.

4. General Awareness: This section is considered to be one of the high scoring sections of the SSC CHSL Exam. It aims at testing the candidates’ general awareness of the environment around him/her and its application to society. Questions from current affairs taking place around the world and in India will also be a part of this section. Below are the major topics covered in SSC CHSL Tier-I exam under the General Awareness Section:

S. No. Important General Awareness Topics 1 History: Facts about Harappa Civilization; Vedic culture; Name of the Kings who built important ancient Temples and Institutions like Nalanda; Chronology of Medieval India and their important systems; India’s freedom movement and their leaders. 2 Geography: India and its neighboring countries; Famous Seaport and Airport and their location; the important institution of world and India and their locations like BRICS, World Bank, IMF, and RBI, etc. 3 Economy: Terminology of Budget (like National Income, GDP, Fiscal Deficit and many more); Five Year Plan and its importance; Famous persons in the economy; Institutions and their importance like RBI, SEBI, etc. 4 Polity: Supreme Court; Meaning of Write; Election of President and his functions; Important constitution bodies like CAG; Facts about parliament; Fundamental Duties; Governor and his functions; State legislature; Major Constitutional amendments and their importance; Official Language; Emergency Provisions; National political parties and their symbols. 5 Current Affairs: Population Census; Important books and their writers; First sports achievement for India and the world like first Olympic, first Asian Game, etc.; State Animals and Symbols; Awards and their importance; Name of the Scientist who got Noble prize for important discoveries, Latest Scientific Research

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier - II Exam Pattern

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-II will be a Descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in Pen and Paper Mode. The duration of the Descriptive Paper would be for one hour (20 minutes compensatory time will also be provided to the candidates eligible for scribes). The Paper would comprise writing of an Essay of 200-250 words and a Letter/ Application of approximately 150-200 words. The section-wise details of the exam are shown in the table given below:

Dates of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Descriptive Paper (Tier-II) Max Marks Exam Duration 28th June 2020 (Pen and Paper Mode) 100 1 Hour (20 minutes compensatory time will also be provided to the candidates eligible for scribes)

Note:

The minimum qualifying marks in Tier-II would be 33%.

The performance in Tier-II would be included for preparing merit.

The paper will have to be written either in Hindi or in English. Part paper written in Hindi and Part in English will be awarded zero marks.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier - II Syllabus

As mentioned above Tier-II Paper will be a descriptive Paper of 100 Marks in ‘Pen and Paper’ Mode. Let’s look at the syllabus of Tier-II exam:

Important Descriptive Paper Topics (Hindi/ English) Word Limit (Approximately) Total Marks and Duration Essay Writing 200 - 250 100 (1 Hour) Letter/Application Writing 150 - 200

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier - III (Skill Test/ Typing Test) Exam Pattern

Skill Test is mandatory for Data Entry Operators. Skill Test/ Typing Test for the qualified candidates will be conducted on computers provided by the Commission or its authorized agency. Skill Test/ Typing Test will be conducted in the cities where Regional Offices of the Commission are located or as decided by the Commission.

Skill Test Speed Time Data Entry Operator Data Entry Speed of 8,000 (eight thousand) Key Depressions per hour on Computer. The ‘Speed of 8000 key depressions per hour on computer’ will be adjudged on the basis of the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the given passage The duration of the Test will be 15 (Fifteen) minutes and printed matter in English containing about 2000-2200 key-depressions would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer Data Entry Operator in the Office of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) The 'speed of 15000 key depressions per hour on Computer’ will be adjudged on the basis of the correct entry of words/ key depressions as per the given passage The duration of the Test will be 15 (Fifteen) minutes and printed matter in English containing about 3700-4000 key-depressions would be given to each candidate who would enter the same in the Computer

Note:

Skill Test will be of qualifying nature .

. Candidates eligible for scribe will be given compensatory time of 5 minutes. Therefore, the duration of the Skill Test for such candidates will be 20 minutes.

Candidates will be shortlisted for Tier-III Examination on the basis of their performance in Tier-I + Tier-II subject to having scored a minimum of 33% marks in the Tier-II Examination.

Typing Test for LDC/ JSA and Postal Assistant/ Sorting Assistant:

Typing Test Typing Speed Time English Medium 35 words per minute (w.p.m.) correspond to about 10500 key depressions per hour The speed will be adjudged on the accuracy of typing on the Computer of a given text passage in 10 minutes (Candidates eligible for scribe – 15 minutes) Hindi Medium 30 words per minute (w.p.m.) correspond to about 9000 key depressions per hour

Note:

Typing Test will be of qualifying nature .

. The medium of the Typing Test will be Hindi and English. The candidates will have to opt for the medium of Typing Test (i.e. either Hindi or English) in the online Application Form.

The choice of Typing Test given by the candidate in the online Application Form shall be treated as final and no change in the medium of Typing Test will be entertained later.

Passage Dictators will be provided to those VH candidates for the Typing test who have opted for Scribe in the online Application Form. The Passage Dictator will read out the passage to VH candidate within the allotted time period.

Physical Standard, Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards for the post of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in Border Road Organisation (BRO)

Physical Efficiency Test Activity Time One mile Run 10 Minutes

Note:

Candidates qualifying through staff selection commission will have to mandatorily pass the test in one mile run to be held at GREF centre, Pune to Undergo further medical examination.

Only passing the test is mandatory

The specified Medical Standards are the requirement for recruitment of candidates for their service in GREF (BRO) as per their job profile, the charter of duties and anticipated deployment, including extreme remote areas, high altitude areas and difficult areas of hilly terrain, etc.

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Last Phase: Document Verification and Final Selection

The last step to the final selection would be Document Verification. Candidates will have to submit copies of various documents like Matriculation Certificate, educational qualification, caste certificate, relevant document, if any relaxation is taken, etc. Candidates will be required to produce all documents in original for verification at the time of document verification.

Photo ID Proof: Candidates have to bring two passport size recent colour photographs and one original Photo ID Proof while appearing for the Document Verification. Photo ID Proof can be:

Aadhaar Card/ Printout of E-Aadhaar

Voter ID Card

PAN Card

Passport

Driving License

Government School/ College ID Card

Employer ID (Govt./ PSU)

Post Preferences: Detailed options for various posts and Departments will be taken from candidates either online or at the time of document verification.

Final selection and allocation of Ministries/ Departments/ Offices to the candidates qualified in Tier-III will be made on the basis of the performance of candidates in the Tier-I+Tier-II Examinations and the preference of Posts/ Departments exercised by them at the time of Document Verification.

After going through the above mentioned detailed syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam, the next step is to create a study plan and start working on it. For instance, start your practice by solving some previous year question papers and analyse your strong & weak points. Regular practice will help in achieving accuracy and a high score in the exam.