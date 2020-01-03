SSC CHSL 2019-20 Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Govt Job: 12th Pass can apply till 10 Jan 2020 @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Application Window will get closed on 10th January 2020. 12th Pass candidates between the age group of 18 to 27 years (relaxation is there for SC/ST/OBC/ExS) are eligible to apply for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Posts under SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment. It is an excellent opportunity for candidates who want a government job with a decent salary after passing 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th January 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 16th to 27th March 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 28th June 2020 (Descriptive Paper)

Click here to know how to apply online for SSC CHSL LDC/DEO (10+2) 2019-20 Exam

In this article, we are going to provide you the details of the post ‘Lower Division Clerk’ including the Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Promotion Policy.

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) - Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

Pay Scale for Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of Lower Division Clerk (LDC) after 7th Pay Commission Name of Posts Pay Level Pay Band Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) Level-2 Rs. 19,900-63,200

Click here to know the SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria LDC/ DEO 2019-20

Apart from the Basic Pay, Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) is entitled to other benefits and allowances like

- Dearness Allowance (DA),

- House Rent Allowance (HRA) – Different for Category of Cities – X(24%)/ Y(16%)/ Z(8%)

- Transport Allowance (TA) and

- Other Special Allowance.

These allowances will vary as per the various official rules of the respective Government Departments where the candidates are posted.

SSC CHSL Post Names Basic Pay City HRA TA Gross In Hand Salary Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA) 19900 X 4776 1350 26026 22411 19900 Y 3184 900 23984 20369 19900 Z 1592 900 22392 18777

The in-hand salary of a Lower Divisional Clerk (LDC) in a government department will be approx Rs. 23,000/- per month.

Click here to know SSC CHSL LDC/DEO/JSA/SA/PA Salary after 7th Pay Commission, Job Profile and Promotion Policy

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) are generally the first level of clerks in any Government Organization. The job profile of a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a government organization consists of daily office tasks, e.g., to maintain the office data, files and documents in a systematic manner. The other major tasks performed by LDCs in different government departments are dealing with the entire Clerical Work; maintaining the work flow in Office; Registration of Mails; Entering Data on Computer; Indexing, Registering & Maintaining File Registers in an efficient manner; Receiving Documents & Maintaining the Record of the same; Getting the Important Files & Documents for their Seniors; Typing Official Letters, Notices, Notifications and other official documents; Preparation of Simple Drafts and Statements; Making Salary Slips of the Staff; Fetching up the important data from the library of information and bring them for the seniors; and Supervision of Correction of Reference Books.

Click here to know the Latest Exam Pattern and Syllabus of SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam

Lower Division Clerk (LDC) – Promotion Policy

Lower Division Clerks (LDCs) might get promoted to Upper Division Clerks (UDCs) on completion of their tenure in a particular government department. Above that, to get the promotion, the candidate has to pass a UDC exam conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC). In addition to this experience, the chances of becoming the Section officer (a Gazetted Post) are there in the future. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in a government organisation in descending order:

Click here to know Preparation Tips to crack SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier-II Exam

So, the candidates who aspire to get a government job after passing 12th Standard are advised to apply for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment before 10th January 2020.