SSC CHSL Eligibility Criteria 2019-20 LDC/DEO/PA/SA: Education Qualification (12th Pass only) & Age Limit

SSC Combined Higher Secondary Level (10+2) Examination application process 2019-20 will commence from 3rd December 2019. For applying, candidates must only have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. So, the time has come for the students to start their preparation for the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Tier - I Exam which is scheduled to be conducted from 16th to 27th March 2020. Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th January 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 16th to 27th March 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 28th June 2020 (Descriptive Paper)

Before applying for the different SSC CHSL LDC/DEO posts, candidates should satisfy themselves that they fulfill all the eligibility norms including age, upper age limit and educational qualification(s). So, let’s look at the Eligibility Criteria for the various posts under the SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment drive:

AGE LIMIT and UPPER AGE LIMIT RELAXATION

Age limit for SSC CHSL Posts is 18-27 years. Permissible relaxation in Upper age limit for different categories is as under:

S. No. Category Upper Age Limit Relaxation 1 Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe 5 years 2 Other Backward Classes (OBC) 3 years 3 Person with Disabilities (PwD) Note: Persons with Disabilities are not eligible for any post in Border Road Organisation (BRO) General 10 years OBC 13 years SC/ ST 15 Years 5 Ex-Servicemen 3 years after deduction of the military service rendered from the actual age as on closing date of receipt of online application 6 Candidates who had ordinarily been domiciled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir during the period from 1st January 1980 to 31st December 1989 5 years 7 Defence Personnel disabled in operation during hostilities with any foreign country or in a disturbed area and released as a consequence thereof General/ OBC 3 years SC/ ST 8 years 8 Central Government Civilian Employees: Who have rendered not less than 3 years regular and continuous service as on closing date for receipt of online applications General/ OBC Upto 40 years of age SC/ ST Upto 45 years of age 9 Widows/ Divorced Women/ Women judicially separated and who are not remarried General/ OBC Up to 35 years of age SC/ ST Up to 40 years of age 10 Service Clerks in the last year of their colour service in the Armed Forces. General/ OBC Up to 45 years of age SC/ ST Up to 50 years of age 11 Retrenched census employees of the office of Registrar General of India (They will be considered only for offices under RGI in their order of merit and subject to availability of vacancies) 3 years plus length of service rendered by them in connection with census, before retrenchment and weightage of past service

EDUCATIONAL QUALIFICATION

Below is the brief educational qualification details for the different SSC CHSL 2019-20 Posts:

Post Name Educational and Other Qualification Lower Division Clerk (LDC)/ Junior Secretariat Assistant (JSA), Postal Assistant (PA)/ Sorting Assistant (SA), Data Entry Operator (DEO) (except DEOs in C&AG) The candidates must have passed 12th Standard or equivalent examination from a recognized Board or University. For Data Entry Operator (DEO) in the Office of Comptroller and Auditor General of India (C&AG) 12th Standard pass in Science stream with Mathematics as a subject from a recognized Board or equivalent

PHYSICAL STANDARDS for Lower Division Clerk (LDC) in Border Road Organisations (BRO)

NATIONALITY/CITIZENSHIP

(i) A candidate must be either:

a) a citizen of India, or

b) a subject of Nepal, or

c) a subject of Bhutan, or

d) a Tibetan refugee who came over to India, before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India, or

e) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka, East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire, Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

Note: