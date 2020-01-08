SSC CHSL 2019-20 Postal Assistant (PA) Govt Job: 12th Pass can apply till 10 Jan 2020 @ssc.nic.in

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Online Registration is open till 10th Jan 2020. 12th Pass Candidates who have a Passing certificate from a recognized Board or University and are between the age group of 18 to 27 years (relaxation is there for SC/ST/OBC/ExS) can apply for the Postal Assistant (PA) Posts under SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment. Postal Assistant (PA) Job profile can be a great opportunity for the candidates who aspire to get a govt. job with a lucrative salary after passing 12th Standard. Below are important dates for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment:

SSC CHSL 2019-20 Exam Important Dates Opening and Closing of Online Application 3rd December 2019 to 10th January 2020 Last date for making online fee payment 12th Jan 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for generation of offline Challan 14th January 2020 (11:59 PM) Last date for payment through Challan 16th Jan 2020 (during working hours of Bank) Date of Computer Based Examination (Tier-I) 16th to 27th March 2020 Date of Tier-II Examination (Descriptive Paper) 28th June 2020 (Descriptive Paper)

In this article, we are going to provide you the details of the post ‘Postal Assistant (PA)’including the Job Profile, Salary after 7th Pay Commission and Promotion Policy.

Postal Assistant (PA) - Salary after 7th Pay Commission & Allowances

Pay Scale for Postal Assistant (PA) for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India is as follows:

Salary of Postal Assistant (PA) after 7th Pay Commission Name of Post Pay Level Pay Band Postal Assistant (PA) Level-4 Rs. 25,500-81,100

Other than the Basic Pay, Postal Assistant (PA) also gets the additional allowances and benefits like Dearness Allowance (DA), Transport Allowance (TA), House Rent Allowance (HRA) – Different for Category of Cities – X(24%)/ Y(16%)/ Z(8%) and Special Allowance varying as per the various official rules of the respective Govt. Departments where the candidates will get posted.

SSC CHSL Post Name Basic Pay City HRA TA Gross In-Hand Salary Postal Assistant (PA) 25500 X 6120 3600 35220 31045 25500 Y 4080 1800 31380 27205 25500 Z 2040 1800 29340 25165

The in-hand salary of a Postal Assistant (PA) in a government department will be approx Rs. 32,000/- per month.

Postal Assistant (PA) – Job Profile & Work Responsibilities

Postal Assistant (PA) Post is a clerical cadre post that has the same rank as Sorting Assistant. The job profile of a Postal Assistant (PA) revolves around the work related to the Postal Department of the Indian Government. For Postal Assistant (PA) Post, language proficiency is the essential criteria for the candidates and hence you may get posted in your home town in any Govt. Organizations.

The other major tasks performed by PAs in different govt. departments are Disposal of Mails and Maintaining the Data; Providing customer Support like Handling Customer queries and providing them a feasible solution; Locating the correct address of the addressee, if not located, locating the address of sender; Returning the Mail to Sender in case of not being able to locate the address of the Receiver; Intra-city transmission of mail between Mail Offices and Post Offices; and Transmission of Foreign articles through the Post office network.

A PA mainly serves the Govt Departments like Army Postal Service, Circle Office & Regional Office, Foreign Post Offices, Mail Motor Services, Post Offices, Postal Stores Depots, Railway Mail Service and Saving Bank Control Organization. must have a good typing speed in Hindi or English or either of the languages and must have basic computer knowledge.

Postal Assistant (PA) – Promotion Policy

After Postal Assistant Designation, a candidate gets promotion only after gaining 5 years of experience and after giving Postmaster Grade I Exam. The other way of getting a promotion to MACP is by waiting and gaining experience for 10 years. Let us see the organizational hierarchy and promotion flow of a Data Entry Operator (DEO) in descending order:

So, the candidates who aspire to get a government job after passing 12th Standard are advised to apply for SSC CHSL 2019-20 Recruitment before 10th January 2020.